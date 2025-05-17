One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

Let us never forget how the great masters depicted Jesus:

Ecce Homo by Antonio Ciseri and Christ Crucified by Diego Velazquez

The Last Supper by Leonardo Da Vinci

Of course, this brings back memories of the blasphemous obscenities of the depiction of the Last Supper at the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. Jesus portrayed as a scantily clad, overweight whore (I mean, what else could she be?) chowing down on a gluttonous feast:

They just won’t stop blaspheming, will they, no matter how much we object. And you don’t have to be a Christian to be disgusted by all of this. You just have to be a decent human being.

Now, we have Jesus portrayed as a woman in the latest big Hollywood productions.

Cythnia Eviro portraying Jesus in Jesus Christ, Superstar. Because, you know, for sure the production was controversial when it first came out, but Hollywood has to make it even more so this time, or what’s the point.

This woman gives off such creepy vibes. I’m not usually so subjective in my writing, but…

Adam Lambert will be Judas, and a very cool Judas I am sure he will be, someone every young person will want to emulate.

Yes, that’s bad enough but it gets worse.

Meryl Streep as Aslan, in The Chronicles of Narnia:

This is not only heartbreaking, but it puts me in a rage. Heartbreak and rage in equal measures. I think of the children they intend to pervert by all of this, and I can’t stomach it.

Narnia is especially meaningful for me.

I’ve told the story before of how, at the age of ten, I discovered The Chronicles of Narnia on a bookshelf in an old, thatched farmhouse in the Cotswolds. This is the cover I remember:

My family had only just begun our travels around the world. Those of you who are familiar with the story know how my dad had heard the voice of God telling him to give up the business world and become a writer. Our family of six boarded a plane for London, prepared to go wherever God would lead us, and this was the beginning of those adventures.

There I was, on that rainy day, exploring this old, thatched house like nothing I had ever seen back home in the United States. My sister, Janna, and I wandered into the library, filled with many scholarly books. A book titled The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, with a picture on the cover of a lion cavorting with children caught my eye. I took it down from the shelf, made myself comfortable in one of the overstuffed chairs in front of the fireplace, and began to read.

That day, a door opened for me, just like the wardrobe in the story. A door into a marvelous world of talking animals, a white witch, brave children, and a lion. I discovered the magical world of Narnia.

Jadis, the White Witch

It’s obvious to anyone who knows about Jesus that Aslan is Jesus. Aslan gave his life for Edmond, a silly boy who betrayed him. Aslan showed the ultimate love of God in his sacrifice. He saved the boy, and he saved Narnia. Just as Jesus did when he was crucified and rose again for our world.

The story of Jesus is the greatest story ever told, not because it’s just a good story, but because it is based on the greatest and most profound truths.

The couple we were staying with, the Doubledays, made a gift of all the books in the series to me and Janna. As we traveled through Europe, bouncing along country roads, we lost ourselves in those books. I can say no other books in all of my life had a greater influence upon me. I’ve read and reread them countless times. I recently reread The Last Battle.

During my darkest days, Narnia, those brave children and Aslan, gave me comfort. Lewis’s stories sustained my faith when I doubted. I don’t know where I would be today without them.

So, to hear that now, these despicable Hollywood monsters who must surely be chained to Satan to do his bidding, are considering Meryl Streep to play the part of Aslan, what could be more twisted and perverse. Especially since she is the most iconic female actress, as if that gives it some sort of legitimacy.

Yes, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig wants Meryl Streep to be the voice of Aslan in her upcoming “The Chronicles of Narnia” adaptation, as recently reported by Deadline. There is no question, we are told, that Aslan will be female.

Anyway, “Barbie” grossed over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023 so that’s what matters, right? Gerwig’s “hot” right now, so of course, her new movie will be hot, too.

“It’s connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it’s a combination of different traditions,” Gerwig told Time last year. “As a child, you accept the whole thing—that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic.”

“I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them.”

What a load of rubbish. No, it’s not “folklore and fairytales.”

Gerwig refuses to acknowledge the very reason the books were written, the very purpose, the heart, the profound truths it expresses.

When the children ask Aslan why he isn’t in their world, too, this is what he says:

“I am [in your world].’ said Aslan. ‘But there I have another name. You must learn to know me by that name. This was the very reason why you were brought to Narnia, that by knowing me here for a little, you may know me better there.”

This is so outrageous. Even if you discard the connection to Jesus (which you can’t) has anyone noticed that Aslan is a MALE lion. He has a mane, for goodness’ sake! But then, this is all part of the transhumanist agenda, coming at us from all sides, which I’ve written plenty about elsewhere.

True fans of Narnia, those who have actually read the books, are calling this a “gut punch.”

One fan asked, “Why do they feel the need to gender-swap Aslan?”

Someone else tweeted, “Aslan is Jesus. Jesus was a man.”

“Aslan is literally a male lion. With all due respect to Meryl Streep’s acting abilities, there’s no conceivable reason to cast a female as Aslan unless it is to deliberately subvert C.S. Lewis,” another tweet read.

Satan’s mouthpieces don’t care about a few nerdy young people who still actually read—that must be discouraged! Nor do they care about the complaints older folks like me who will be gone soon. They care about influencing the next generations to accept melding with machines, becoming gender fluid, believing the lie that they can be anything, just as long as it isn’t who they really are.

The saddest part is that most children won’t know the difference between truth and lies. They will watch the movie and absorb the perversion.

They will never know the wonder of stretching out on their bed at night, or under a tree on a lazy afternoon, opening one of these books and losing themselves in the magic of Lewis’s Narnia.

Narnia and all these characters were inspired by Lewis’s deep faith as a Christian, his marvelous imagination and his unique genius. Who does Greta Gerwig think she is to disrespect what he created, without which her interpretation will just be another empty shell of Hollywood razzle-dazzle.

It’s as if these people who control the media care about is doing whatever they can to destroy good and replace it with evil—the goal being to make the evil seem like the new “good.”

I always remember how I laughed when, in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Peter, Susan and Edmond come to the professor, complaining that surely their sister Lucy must be lying about having visited a real place called Narnia and he tells them,

“Logic!” said the Professor half to himself. “Why don’t they teach logic at these schools? There are only three possibilities. Either your sister is telling lies, or she is mad, or she is telling the truth. You know she doesn’t tell lies and it is obvious that she is not mad. For the moment then and unless any further evidence turns up, we must assume that she is telling the truth.”

This is so profound. We can apply this to everything in life. Most importantly, we can apply it to Jesus.

Jesus said he was the Son of God. This means that either he was a liar, he was insane, or he was telling the truth. There is no other possibility.

The truth is something those who crave fame and fortune in this world hate. They will do anything to pervert it, to plant seeds of that perversion into the minds and hearts of our children because they want everyone to sell their souls to the Devil just as they have.

We must stand up against this evil. There is no other word for it. Evil.

The best thing we can do is tell our children and our grandchildren the real stories. Every night at bedtime, this is a magical moment, halfway between awake and asleep when they are open to these stories. Tell the stories, make them come alive in their imaginations.

These are some of my best memories with my own children. They fell asleep to the stories of truth and faith. I read them books, I made up my own stories, and I told them stories from the Bible. And so, those stories traveled deep into their souls, they dreamed of them, and they remembered.

