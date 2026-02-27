JD Vance: Tucker Carlson's idea to "mandate DNA testing for all Jews" is a "good & necessary conversation."

JD Vance just told the Washington Post that he views Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mike Huckabee as:

“a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple years but for long into the future.”

Just exactly what will that “conversation” develop into if JD Vance becomes president?

Worldwide DNA testing of Jews? Because at this point, why after testing the DNA of every Jew in Israel why stop there?

Who is supposed to do this testing on Jews? Would a coalition be formed of Jew-hating scientists, like the coalition of Jew-hating nations that will now send troops to Israel’s borders to breath down its neck?

Will the “conversation in the future” turn into the next president determining that Jews in Israel have no right to the land based on the results of tests, fulfilling Hitler’s dream of the Final Solution? If Jews don’t have a right to live on this tiny piece of land, they will be exterminated by the military of hostile Muslim nations who will conveniently be positioned right on Israel’s border, having said very clearly since Israel’s inception that they intend to wipe Jews off the face of the earth and control all of Israel. As if Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis weren’t enough, now it will be all nations.

And then what? Once the Jews of Israel are dealt with should it be decreed that all Jews worldwide be tested and identified, thanks to science, as Tucker Carlson so horrifically says? During Covid, they did massive worldwide testing—with a lot of mistakes. Why not apply the same strategy to determining who is and isn’t a Jew, because they have a “burning passion” to “figure out who these people are?”

This is not a debate. This is not asking questions. This is Nazi rhetoric that should have been condemned unequivocally by the president and vice president. Instead, it is being normalized.

Some are comparing Tucker Carlson to Hitler, and indeed, Hitler would love all of this. But I would rather compare Carlson to Joseph Goebbels. He has the ear of the potential next president of the United States, while the current president remains silent. There is no more middle ground, only far-left and far-right, and they are both just as bad.

Goebbels said:

“The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly - it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.”

Over and over again, Tucker Carlson repeats his lies, and they are believed by a growing mob. Many people shrug it off. Oh, it’s just an online phenomenon, it isn’t real, it isn’t to be taken seriously.

They didn’t take Hitler and his band of psychos seriously at first, either. Not until it was too late.

Share

Leave a comment



