Jamey Carney and Ahmad Alsaqer

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Jamey Carney’s horrific murder is one more reason why my book The Seduction of Islam is so important.

Before being bludgeoned to death by Ahmad Alsaqer, a 28-year-old asylum seeker, Jamey Carney was writing posts on social media with captions such as:

“Dating an Arab be like..,”

“I’m his flower/warda and he’s my moon/qamar,”

“learning Arabic...”

“The most kind, emotionally intelligent, and self-aware person I have ever known …”

This is a perfect example of the love-bombing techniques Arab Muslim men use to seduce Western women. And no, I am not just saying “Arab” men, or “Middle Eastern Men”. I am saying Arab Muslim men, because Islam adds a deeper, more insidious layer to these seductions than the usual “bad guy seduces good girl” scenario that you can find in any tourist resort, or even in your own hometown.

Muslim men have the RIGHT to abuse, lie, cheat and steal from a western woman because she is an unbeliever and she deserves it. Whereas a non-Muslim conman might know what he is doing is wrong and that he will get in trouble if he is caught, these men genuinely believe that Allah, through his prophet Mohammed’s teachings in the Quran and Hadiths, gives them the right to do whatever they want, all for the sake of Islam.

These men hide behind charming facades. They can be the kindest, sweetest, most attentive men and even women who are distrusting in the beginning eventually fall for it. But that’s not all. These men play the victim of “Western imperialism”. They are refugees with harrowing stories of escape and self-sacrifice and how they are struggling to rebuild their lives. This makes them a hundred times more appealing to western women who’ve been indoctrinated to be ashamed of their own history, their own Christian religion, their own country. In Luxor, the men have the added advantage of being in their home territory, a most magical place, aided by a network of liars and cheaters—real estate agents, car salesmen, lawyers, government officials, doctors, you name it—working together to seduce foreign women.

The greatest crime of these women is that they are too trusting and naive. They are often starved for love and desperately want to believe the lies. They know nothing of Islam or the oppression of life under Sharia law. They know nothing of how much these men hate them beneath the surface. Instead, being with these men not only gives them the love they crave but it’s a way to validate their lives have more meaning; a way to prove their loyalty to ‘Palestine’ and their condemnation of their own country.

Palestinians are the innocent and abused victims who were only responding to years of oppression when they invaded Israel on Oct 7th, committing the worst genocide of Jews since the Holocaust. No, no, that was justified “resistance”. Israel is the evil abuser, the committer of genocide.

Not only do these women get a sexy Arab Muslim lover, but they prove their loyalty to the cause by appearing with him at “Free Palestine” rallies, making all the women who don’t have a sexy Arab Muslim lover jealous. “Look at me, I’m a real revolutionary,” their demeanor says. “Resist by any means necessary,” they yell, when all they are doing is playing a dangerous game that they don’t understand.

Jamey invited a monster into her home and he killed her, even as she demanded Israelis take down the protections separating them from the monsters who want to invade their homes and kill them. What a horrible tragedy.

Alex Sonny is going viral because she’s moving to Afghanistan to be with a man she met on Snapchat.

She criticizes America for pedophilia and violence while moving to a country where:

Girls are banned from education

Women are completely erased from public life: they can’t work most jobs, can’t speak in public, and can’t leave home without a male escort

21.9 million people (half the country) need emergency aid

17.4 million are facing starvation

3.7 million children have acute malnutrition

The Taliban has legalized beating wives “without breaking bones,” along with skyrocketing rates of child marriage

They have enforced a rigid caste-like system

There is no freedom of religion, speech, or dress Notice in the clip below, how Alex talks about “cultural” differences. No mention of Islam because there’s always a refusal to admit that Islam has anything to do with anything negative. If something is wrong, it’s the culture that should be blamed. Of course she isn’t saying anything’s wrong with the culture, either. She defends it while refusing to acknowledge the elephant in the room—Islam. This is why I call Islam a cult:

Here is another disturbing clip from Alex. She says that women in the US need to “get outside the box” and date more men from other countries. Maybe she talks about Islam elsewhere, it would be weird if she doesn’t. But of course, she will only talk about it in a positive way. She knows nothing of Islam or the danger she is exposing herself to:

I recently posted a warning about Mayor Mamdani on Facebook and a liberal white woman commented that “no one cares about his religion”.

Again, this denial that Islam has anything to do with anything. She listed all the wonderful things he’s doing for New York, none of which is actually happening. I commented back simply that she is “terribly naive” to which she responded with a laughing emoji.

That laugh sent chills down my spine, because I lived under Sharia law and I know how ignorant she is. I also know that no matter what I say, she is so indoctrinated she will just keep on with the laughing emojis and not even question that maybe she should find out more.

On her profile she has a quote from Angela Davis: "Radical simply means 'grasping things at the root.'"

This quote is quite meaningless. What “root” is Davis talking about? I’m sure this white woman considers herself to be a “radical” as she lives her privileged life in a country where the freedoms she enjoys—while laughing at them—were fought for by men and women who gave everything, even their lives, so she could be free to laugh.

The women of Iran taking off their hijabs, knowing they will be tortured and killed for it, are the real radicals. But this naive American woman will never stand with them. She will stand with Angela Davis who after being accused of murder, conspiracy, and kidnapping, went on to be hailed as a hero, embedding herself in the educational system and becoming very successful thanks to the democracy that allowed her to trash it. Then, she used those freedoms to indoctrinate her students to hate their country and love jihadists who would butcher them.

So, yes, it’s very easy to make fun of these naive women seduced by these Muslim men. But I would respectfully ask where everyone was for the last seventy or so years? At least acknowledge that 90% of people in the West were silent, either out of naiveite themselves or laziness, even as the West was being seduced, first communism and now by Islam.

In 2022, when my article Tales of Eclipse: the Lost (Foreign) Women of Luxor was published in Egypt, in Egyptian Streets (because no liberal western newspaper would publish it) about what happens to Western women married to local men, one German woman messaged me to say thank you for letting people know the truth. She said she wished she could tell her story, but if she did, she wouldn’t live to see the morning. No one was interested in her or any of the other women suffering as she was. Such stories are only interesting now as fodder for making fun of these stupid, shameful women who deserve what they get. Reality TV shows make fun of them further, with stories that purposely make them look even stupider and more outrageous.

Jamey Carney was horrifically murdered by a man she trusted because she was indoctrinated over many years to believe a lot of lies. And the hypocritical public on social media mock her for it.

I want people to understand that what happened to Jamey illustrates what’s happening all over the West, not only to women, but to men as well. Let’s be clear, most of the propagandists are male influencers, like Tucker Carlson, Hasan Piker, Jackson Hinkle and more. New York City elected a Twelver Shia Muslim mayor and not only women did that. Imams are men, they are the cult leaders who seduce men and women. It’s men who sit in the mosque and listen to the imams tell them they have the right to abuse infidel women.

Landing in Luxor in the winter of 2018, I came with a completely open heart, ready to accept Islam as the religion of peace. I never wanted to convert; I simply wanted to know the truth. I never dreamed my experiences would result in a renewed faith in Jesus. The contrast, not between the religions of Islam and Christianity, but between Mohammed and Jesus was the epiphany that opened my eyes.

My renewed faith in Jesus is the most important part of my book, and you’d think Christian publishers would want to publish it. Not so.

It’s been illuminating to find out that not only liberal publishers don’t want to publish my book (that’s to be expected) but conservative Christian publishers are made uncomfortable by it. Why? Because of the stigma attached to women who get involved with Muslim men. No one who was so stupid, so sinful can be taken seriously.

I was actually told on two separate occasions, by two men in the Christian publishing world, that no one wants to read a memoir about Islam, from a Western woman’s perspective. One of them told me I had lived too sinful a life to be published in the Christian market. I was told there are plenty of former Arab Muslim men from the Middle East who are experts in Islam and converted to Christianity. It’s much better if they tell their stories.

Really? I can’t think of any book that would be more relevant than mine. The Seduction of Islam isn’t just about what happens in Luxor, although that’s interesting enough. It’s about what’s happening to millions of Western women, seduced by Islam to not only marry Arab Muslim men but parrot phrases like “from the river to the sea” and “by any means necessary” and “Israel is committing genocide” and “jihadists are freedom fighters”.

I married a Muslim man in Luxor, and I reveal the reasons why in my book. My marriage gave me insight into a world I would have never understood so deeply otherwise. No former Muslim can tell that story. Over the course of almost three years, I spent hundreds of hours in honest conversation with Muslim men. On long winter evenings in my garden in front of the fire, they drank Stella beers and smoked weed and told me everything from “all western women are whores” to “of course I will cut the clitoris out of my daughter so she will be pure” to “Israel never won a single war, we always win.” I even came away with some compassion for these men because they are prisoners, too, of such an oppressive religion. They told me they can never leave Islam. It’s unthinkable. I came away with a lot of compassion for the western women who married them.

I’m a western Christian woman who sinfully married a Muslim man and apparently that’s unforgivable. No matter that Western women might be saved from making the mistakes of Jamey Carney and Alex Sonny, my story is too embarrassing to be given a platform.

But this is the really crazy part, and quite wonderful, and at the same time, shame on Christian publishers:

A Jewish publisher wants to publish my book.

A rabbi just had me on his podcast.

I’ve been invited to Israel once my book is published to stay in a friend’s home so he can help me spread the word.

Maybe the reason is because Jews, especially Israeli Jews, know what it’s like to be scorned and not believed by the West. Israeli women who were hostages, tortured and raped by Hamas and civilian Gazans, were silenced by the Western media, by the United Nations, by Western liberal women, mocked and told they were lying.

I’m not a person who stays silent. I wasn’t silent in Luxor. Once I found out the truth, although I faced danger, I still spoke out. I won’t be silent now. I will tell this story because who else is telling it? And maybe it’s hard for Westerners to accept the truth, that they are just as blind as women like Jamey Carney, Alex Sonny and the women in Luxor.

The West is being seduced by Islam RIGHT NOW, as I write these words. It is only getting worse, and I am being told that my story isn’t important.

What happened to Jamey Carney proves that it is. She was brutally murdered by an Arab Muslim man who seduced her in a way that resembles how the West is being seduced by Islam. And the way the Irish government, the police and the media are trying to deny that it was a MUSLIM Arab man shows who hard it is to tell the truth when everyone wants to pretend it isn’t happening.

Ahmad Alsaqer’s identity is being protected by the Irish government, while the face of Jamey Carney, the woman he killed, is everywhere.

It is quite shocking that the Irish police investigating her horrific murder refuse to release the man’s profile, continuing to call him a “person of interest” from the “Middle East.” Then, they appeal to anyone who has information to come forward. I’ve looked at both the Irish Times and the Irish Sun and no photos of the man, no name. (1) (2)

Maybe if they had released his profile and photos immediately, he wouldn’t have been able to board that plane and escape to Turkey.

Maybe the West will finally realize that stories like mine are important but by then, will it be too late? All the more reason to keeping fighting for the truth to be told.

I ask that people be respectful in the comments. I have heard too much from people who say they don’t feel sorry for these women, they got what they deserved. Think for a moment of Jamey’s thirteen-year-old daughter who found her mother’s bludgeoned body. Imagine what it must be like to see her mother called a deluded fool all over social media.

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