Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
20h

horrible. I heard discussion about this murder on local WMAL news this morning. Disgusting. Muslims like murdering people.

We are really living in stupid stupid times.

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Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
19h

thank you for writing. shabbat shalom.

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