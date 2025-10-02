Break Free Media

Thank ya millions Karen!--oddly fer the most part I'm hardly seein' "coverage" of the Manchester murders/jihad attempt apart from a few chewish substackers & Jonathan Sacerdoti. This breaks mah heart knowin' what's been brewin'--for years, goosed up by the RedGreen All-LIE-Ants protests.

Appreciate yer sharin' that Charlie letter--tho' much is "sus" 'bout his bein' taken down--an' tho he said some stuff I'm none too pleased about--that letter was fantastic--all about what Israel needs ta do to fight this PR war it's lost--an' we joos have lost bein' part of society all over the whirled as a result--not Israel's fault but ruther without anybuddy debunkin' the lies or offerin' alternatives--includin' on the dreaded TickTok--most do not know. They don't read, do their homewerk.

Yer right that folks are sayin' we don't even eggzist! No joos are "real"--galls me fer sure... what folks dunno they claim ta know but I'm grateful that Roots Metals (lovely laydee that writes great pieces!) covered it here--in a chart too!

https://www.rootsmetals.com/blogs/news/not-the-real-jews

Sad trooths... folks are sayin' Israel bought out part of TickTok or Chat GPT or sumthin' such-like an' now all those on both the R & L are all freaked out they'll be censored fer anti-semitism an' that all they say will be deemed anti-semitic.

I'm not sure what's gonna happen--I'm against the rabid ADL but I don't think it's great that folks are allowed ta say "murder that k*ke" an' it's "cool" or even "liked" by everybuddy.... could you say lynch black folks without impunity? I still believe the BEST antidote fer hate speech is more speech--speech to the contrary! good argue-mints. But now we're in a pickle as hate has been allowed ta fester, most of the whirled hates us joos but sez they don't (b/c they hate only zionists.... like Max B an' Glenn G etc).... Now that it's festered nobuddy gives a rat's hind end 'bout joos--dead ones included. If you were ta post about the tragedy at the Manchester synagogue they'd say, "that's nuttin'--there are Gazillions of dead Gazans"...) One cannot counter that ta folks that won't listen.... The joos worshippin' on the holiest day of the year were arguably innocent. But of course the haters say all Gazans are women an' children, all innocent too...

Here's a story that was kinda eye-openin'--

https://x.com/thehonestlypod/status/1973045630428655972

On this the holiest day of the year fer us chews (as I run back ta check on mah onions!) I send ya mah grattytude an' hope that some who need to attone (includin' some of the jews that seem ta want the rest of us to be harmed)--will. Bessin's!

"The growing far right movement would like all Christians to believe that Jews no longer have any claim to Israel."

Absolutely true. As you said most Jews don't understand the danger of losing evangelist support.

Denis Prager reported a few interesting things recently:

- Charlie's soon to be published book is about keeping Shabbat.

- Charlie has been keeping Shabbat.

- Dennis wrote the forward.

Unlikely he was turning against Israel or Jews so badly that Israel had to take him out given just that.

I stopped listening to megyn kelly long ago. She has to be right about everything and drop a bunch of F bombs to be in style, when in reality, she doesn't know about things she has opinions on. No surprise who her friends are. They see themselves as new media elite.

