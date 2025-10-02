You can listen to me read this essay here:

Israelis light candles in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square, in memory of Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Avshalon Sassoni/Flash90

We are fighting a war AGAINST propaganda.

The definition of propaganda is:

information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a particular cause, doctrine, or point of view.

We are not trying to put out better propaganda than our enemies. We are telling the Truth.

Yes, we have to be out there, fighting this war online with our words. We need to be on all the horrible social media sights, blasting out the truth. Well, maybe you don’t have to, but I have to, as much as I don’t like it.

We cannot expect to ‘win a propaganda war’ because that would mean telling bigger and better lies than our enemies and that’s not what we are doing.

We don’t speak the truth so we can win a propaganda war. We speak the truth because it is the right thing to do. No matter if we are made fun of, discredited, imprisoned, tortured or killed.

Truth will always win, even when it seems like it isn’t because this is a spiritual war, not a physical one. That’s the part that people forget or simply don’t want to believe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with American pro-Israel influencers in New York, Sept. 28th, 2025

Netanyahu recently met with American pro-Israel social media “influencers” to discuss the importance of social media, referring to various platforms as “our most important weapon.” This was largely thanks to Charlie Kirk’s letter that I will talk about later.

During the conversation he noted that a majority American acquisition of TikTok is the most important deal right now in combating anti-Israel propaganda. I wish that could be true and we certainly have to flood it with pro-Israel content.

However, among other concerns, the TikTok deal gives 15 percent ownership of TikTok to the UAE.

“TikTok is absolutely massive in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In July 2024, the UAE had a TikTok penetration of 128.3%, and Saudi Arabia wasn’t far behind with 120.3%. Everyone is on TikTok, from teenagers to grandparents.” (1)

If you want to see what TikTok will look like in the near future take a look at X.

If having TikTok owned by a majority of Americans will make it more pro-Israel, then X should be super pro-Israel since Musk owns 40 percent of it. Yet, X is overrun with toxic hatred of Jews and Israel.

Just like TikTok and the UAE ownership, Saudi royal Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud owns 15 percent of X. Does anyone seriously think these Arab Muslim nations are going to promote pro-Israel content?

Far from their voices being magnified on X, Jewish/Israeli influencers like

, complain that their accounts are being shadow banned. Cheryl has great content, and you can find her on X

Tommy Robinson, a hero to British citizens, is a great example of how propaganda works to demonize pro-Israel influencers.

Today, he posted:

People really don’t get it, if Israel falls to jihad we all fall to jihad.

It’s easy to tell the difference between Truth and propaganda. Tommy Robinson posts Truth.

His comment was in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Manchester today, where a jihadist rammed his car into pedestrians outside a synagogue and knifed two Jewish people do death and seriously injured four others. This attack took place on Yom Kipper, one of the holiest days in the Jewish religious calendar.

Rabbi Daniel Walker, who heads the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, with blood on his robe

Tommy Robinson had this to say to PM Keir Starmer:

You’ve encouraged it by rewarding jihad & recognising that terrorist shithole as a state. You capitulated British values & surrendered to the mob.

Yet the propaganda campaign against Tommy Robinson is so successful, my liberal friends in the UK are convinced he is a Nazi and a terrorist. But then, Zionists are terrorists, too. Nobody seems to know what an actual terrorist is anymore.

In the United States, one of the biggest propaganda campaigns seeks to turn evangelical Christians against Israel.

Evangelical Christians are among the strongest supporters of Israel in the United States and a powerful political force. Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, over 200 Evangelical leaders signed a letter urging President Trump to defend Israel’s right to exercise “sovereignty over the biblical heartland” Judea and Samaria (known internationally as the West Bank).

The letter, titled “Standing with the Biblical Heart of Israel,” states:

“Restricting or discouraging Israel’s right to exercise sovereignty over the biblical heartland — Judea and Samaria — will not bring peace; it will only prolong conflict and increase threats.”

The growing far right movement would like all Christians to believe that Jews no longer have any claim to Israel.

The Christian Post, a leading evangelical news outlet, just reported “Tucker Carlson says Judea and Samaria are like Narnia, ‘not real’”.

This is a man who now says he’s “reading the Bible from cover to cover”. Yet, he denies that Israel is where Abraham walked, where David tended sheep and wrote the Psalms, where prophets thundered truth at kings.

Anyone who denies the existence of Judea and Sumaria is denying the Bible and cannot be a Christian.

By the way, I would bet a million bucks Tucker has never read the Narnia series. That was probably a big part of his problem as a child.

Charlie Kirk was an evangelical Christian Zionist and as such, a threat to propagandists on both the far-left and the far-right.

Now that he is dead and can no longer speak for himself, he is demonized by the left as a Nazi racist who promoted violence, while he is idealized by the right for his courage to finally admit the “truth” about Israel. Apparently, he was about to “turn against Israel” and that’s why “Netanyahu had him killed”.

Both sides are spreading propaganda. Both sides are telling their followers what they want to hear and none of it is true.

Evangelical Christians are “dangerous” because they do not embrace “Replacement Theology”. They believe that the Jews are still God’s Chosen people and still have a right to the Land of Israel.

The propaganda against evangelicals is working. The Christian Post just reported that while 49% of Evangelical Christian respondents said that they believe Jews are God’s chosen people, only 29% of respondents below the age of 35 agreed.

The fact that less than fifty percent of Evangelicals now believe the Jews are God’s Chosen People is shocking since this was always a core evangelical belief. I know, because that’s how I grew up.

I cannot stress how bad this is for Jews, even though they probably don’t realize it. Let’s be clear, anyone claiming Israel has no right to exist or that Zionists are evil because they “murdered Jesus”, might as well be calling for the extermination of all Jews.

The fact is, nobody was brave enough to stand up for Jesus.

Not Pilate, as C. S. Lewis wrote in The Screwtape Letters, “Pilate was merciful till it became risky.”

Not the soldiers, who tortured Jesus and pierced his side with a sword.

Not the religious leaders, who were jealous of him.

Not even his own disciples who abandoned him.

Any one of us, had we been there, would have done the same.

But then, that’s why Jesus came to earth, to die for all of our sins. Those who try to pin it on “the Jews” are NOT followers of Jesus, they are followers of the “Father of Lies”, and we all know who that is.

After Charlie Kirk’s death, suddenly a two-bit media outlet called The Grayzone was all over social media.

Faux journalist Max Blumenthal stated as fact that “Charlie refused Netanyahu’s funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals.”

Yes, we are at the point where “a friend of a friend told a friend that…” has become undisputed fact and heralded as stellar journalism.

In his article, Blumenthal says:

This July, at his TPUSA Student Action Summit, Kirk provided a forum for the right-wing grassroots to vent its fury about Israel’s political hammerlock on the Trump administration. There, speakers from former Fox News stalwarts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, to the anti-Zionist Jewish comedian Dave Smith, denounced Israel’s blood-soaked assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, branded Jeffrey Epstein as an Israeli intelligence asset, and openly taunted Zionist billionaires like Bill Ackman for “getting away with scams” despite having “no actual skills.”

I wrote about my concerns of Charlie Kirk platforming these people in Here there be Monsters. But none of that means Charlie had turned against Israel. He was concerned about how Israel was “losing the propaganda war.” We will never find out his final decision because he was killed before he could make it—and that seems as much to the advantage of the far-right as it is to the far-left.

Leading propagandists are now speaking for him when he cannot speak for himself. They have taken over Charlie Kirk’s podcast and his tour. Megyn Kelly supported Israel when it was popular. No longer. She is moving her massive audience into the Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens camp.

When some of her followers voiced concern over her loyalty to these two hucksters, this was her response:

If you need me to condemn Candace or Tucker for their opinions in order to listen to me, then I may not be for you. He’s a close friend and she is under enough pressure w/o gratuitous shots from me. My fight is with the left, not these two.

Her fight is not with the left; she is in agreement with them. When it comes to Israel, the far-left, the far-right and Islam are indistinguishable from one another. We need to be clear on this. There is no “side”. Only Truth or lies.

Charlie Kirk’s letter to Bibi Netanyahu tells us what he was thinking, in his own words .

Charlie wrote that the majority of youth get their news from TikTok, and it’s all bad. 43% of adults under 30 say they regularly get news there, up from 9% in 2020.

This is deeply concerning, not only when it comes to Israel, but when it comes to the loss of critical thinking skills, the laziness of never verifying anything for oneself. Social media apps don’t want you leaving their prison. If someone like me adds a link to an outside source to verify what I have said, my visibility goes way down. They want you staying inside X or TikTok, believing what your favorite influencers tell you in never-ending streams of one-minute videos that you keep on scrolling through.

An entire generation of young Americans is turning against Israel.

You can read Charlie’s letter and his concerns for yourself here. He had some excellent suggestions for combating propaganda on social media, such as:

An Israel Truth Network (ITN) which can include social media channels and a one-stop source of information website where “all the negative Israel questions I get can be thoroughly debunked”.

He suggested inviting some of the released hostages to the United States on a speaking tour.

Charlie’s letter debunks the lies being told by far-right pundits, that he was turning against Israel.

And yet, these pundits double down on their lies, knowing that their followers will, too.

This example that someone posted on X shows how absurd the lies can get. Check out the highlighted letters that say: “I hate Bibi”. Wow, that proves Charlie turned against Israel:

My advice to everyone is to read ‘The Screwtape Letters’!

Even if you’ve read it before, do it again.

In fact, I think we should start calling Tucker Carlson ‘Screwtape’.

In the book, the demon Screwtape advises his nephew Wormwood on how to seduce humans away from God and into hell.

A host of far-right influencers are masters at this fine art of propaganda. Tucker Carlson claims to be “just asking questions” of outright liars like Jeffrey Sachs and that creepy Gazan nun, as he nods his heads and says, “Wow, that’s so interesting.”

Darryl Cooper wants us to know that not only did Jews murder Jesus, but Jews no longer exist, and as such have no more right to Israel than Christians or Muslims. You will have to trust me on this one since Cooper has blocked me and I cannot even copy the link.

Darryl claims to be a Christian. Tucker is suddenly “reading the entire Bible” and has been quoting from it. Elon says he is a “cultural Christian” and is a “big believer in the principles of Christianity”.

Somehow, I have a feeling none of them would fool C. S. Lewis.

“The fine flower of unholiness can grow only in the close neighborhood of the Holy,” advises Screwtape.

By confusing and befuddling humans with little lie after little lie, Screwtape promises his underling will find a “pretty cageful down there” of ‘Christians’ who don’t know what it means to be one.

Jesus said, "If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up the cross and follow me.”

The road to heaven is not paved with fame and fortune and the most followers on TikTok. That is the road to hell.

“Indeed, the safest road to Hell is the gradual one--the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts,” your affectionate uncle, Screwtape.

