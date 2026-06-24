Israel's Greatest Weapon is the CREATOR

“So go ahead, keep tweeting from your living room: ‘Unity is coming!’ While the streets boil with blood feuds, Kurds sharpen knives, Baloch load trucks, and protesters’ families whisper, ‘Who dies first, monarchists or mullahs?’ — Mosab Hassan Yousef’s criticism of this war, back when it started.

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Mosab Hassan Yousef is the most important prophet today. Yes, there are prophets.

Read your Bible. Elijah, Jeremiah, Isaiah were all hated by Kings. King Ahab listened to 400 fake prophets who told him what he wanted to hear, to go to war and he would win. When King Jehoshaphat of Judah asked if there wasn’t one other prophet left to consult, Ahab admitted there was one — Micaiah son of Imlah — but he hated him because Micaiah never prophesied good things for him, only dire warnings and who wants to listen to that!

Micaiah is brought before Ahab and sure enough, warns the king not to go to war. Instead of listening, Ahab imprisons Micaiah and goes to war anyway. As a result, he is struck by a stray arrow and dies just as Micaiah foretold.

It would have been better if Trump had listened to Mosab.

Mosab says what Western leaders refuse to say. Indeed, this cuts to the heart of why the world hates Israel.

The world hates Israel because the world is in the hands of the “Evil One” and Israel is in the hands of the Creator.

When Mosab talks about the weapons Israel hasn’t used yet, he doesn’t mean more powerful military machines, although they certainly have those. He means spiritual weapons.

Mosab astutely uses the word “Creator” rather than the word “God,” just as I say I am a “follower of Jesus” rather than using the word “Christian” because these words have become so watered down, they can now “mean anything to anyone,” as Mosab tells us.

Allah is NOT the Creator. Allah is a dark angel of death, perhaps Satan himself. Allah is the enemy of the Creator. Allah is the enemy of the One True God. How can anyone think differently when Muhammed got his cultish religion from Allah, justifying his perverted lusts. Who in their right mind would believe such rubbish.

From the beginning of the war with Iran, Mosab Hassan Yousef criticized Trump’s “let’s make a deal” involvement. For speaking out so strongly (although, what else would one expect from Mosab) the mobs on social media turned against Mosab, vilifying him as a traitor. This chillingly shows how easily the mobs are swayed by every popular wind rather than the difficult truth. One minute they love you, the next minute they want to kill you. Never think you are anything special just because you are popular on social media. In fact, that is the time when you should be concerned.

In the end, anyone speaking the truth about this war, about Israel, is going to be hated, not loved.

As the mobs turned against Mosab, I paid even closer attention to what he had to say. Absolutely, I criticized his negative comments about evangelical Christians. That is a world I understand and he does not. But I agreed with his take on this war.

When I shared videos on Break Free Media, showing massive crowds in mourning and attending Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral, many people refused to believe the videos were real, or they thought the crowds must have been coerced. Surely, all of Iran had turned against the Mullahs. Sorry, but no. Unless you have lived under Islam, it’s impossible to understand the powerful spiritual hold it has on the masses.

Not to mention how, if the regime were toppled, it isn’t as simple as installing Reza Pahlavi. Even within the resistance there are factions that strongly disagree with one another. But no one in the West was thinking about this. Instead, Trump used the lives of those who died in the streets of Iran for his own political purpose. For this, I will never forgive him. People respond with, “What should he have done?” For starters, he should never have made promises he could not fulfill.

In my March essay What Next? I quoted Mosab, criticizing Reza Pahlavi and Trump:

“Oh, bravo, Your Highness.

You sold them the ultimate fairy tale: ‘One airstrike, one dead Ayatollah, the bloodthirsty tyrant who murdered thousands, and poof, Tehran rolls out the red carpet for the Shah 2.0.’ Like it’s a Netflix reboot.

But look, hundreds of thousands in Isfahan right now, black veils, yellow flags, screaming for revenge.

Not for you. For him. The butcher you hate? They call him martyr. And guess what? They’re armed. One million Basij fanatics, ready to turn Tehran into a firing range.

So go ahead, keep tweeting from your living room: ‘Unity is coming!’ While the streets boil with blood feuds, Kurds sharpen knives, Baloch load trucks, and protesters’ families whisper, ‘Who dies first, monarchists or mullahs?’

Democracy? Nah. You’re not walking into Tehran, you’re walking into a slaughterhouse you helped build.

And Trump? He’s the DJ, drops bombs like confetti, then yells ‘Party’s on!’ while the guests stab each other.

Thanks for the invite, gentlemen. I’ll pass.”

Truer words were never spoken, but no one wanted to hear them.

I have grave concerns about the United States and the West in general. We are lost, without a purpose. What are we fighting for? Victory? What does that mean?

As Mosab says in this JNS conference speech, victory is not enough. If we do not fight for what we believe in, how can we ever have victory? To fight for what we believe in means we are willing to die. But we do not have anything we believe in that strongly, it has all been systematically destroyed over the years. We cannot even call ourselves a Judeo-Christian nation anymore without being criticized for it.

The enemy certainly is prepared to die; we have seen it. Please don’t conflate what Mosab is talking about with the jihadism of Islam. Those of us who acknowledge the Creator are willing to die in a very different way than a servant of Allah. As I have said many times, a Christian martyr does not yell “Allahu Akbar” as they explode themselves and take as many innocent lives with them, believing they will get a host of virgin slaves in paradise that they can use in whatever way they want. That is Islam.

Those who love the Creator protect and save lives. They are willing to sacrifice themselves to save others, not to kill as many as possible. Martyrs I have known such as Richard Wurmbrand, who I wrote about many times, spent 14 years in Romanian prisons, first as a Jew under Nazis, then as a Christian under communism. He loved his enemies and prayed for them.

The accusations of Israel committing genocide are lies. The contrast between how Israel fights and how Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran fight, how they kill their own people, indoctrinate them to love death rather than life is clear. The fact that people are so blinded from this obvious truth, shows how the world has been deceived by evil forces.

In the clip below, Mosab contrasts the 12-Day War with the chaos of Trump’s war. It takes great courage to speak as he does. He shows that he is bought by no one.

Here is Mosab’s full speech:

I close with this powerful video. If anyone doubts the forces of evil that are at play here, if anyone doubts the strong delusion that has fallen upon humanity in the West, look at this confrontation between former Hamas hostage Ilana Gritzewsky and UN Rapporteur, Reem al-Salem.

Gritzewsky looks Reem al-Salem in the eye and recounts the abuse she endured while being held captive by Hamas.

As she speaks, the U.N. official tasked with addressing violence against women sits stone-faced. When Ilana asks for an apology, it is the face of the Devil that stares back at her.

And yet, it is Israel that is hated. Why? Because the Creator is their defender.

If God is for us, who can be against us!

I expect to lose even more subscribers because I write like this. I will continue to do so.

An important essay: In March, I wrote an essay The U.S. is NOT Fighting Israel's War, reminding people of every attack on Americans by Iran since the 1979 American Embassy hostage situation in Iran.

As one example of my concerns, I wrote What Next? criticizing the ignorant hope put into Reza Pahlavi and explained how complicated Iran is and not so easily conquered.

You can find out more about Richard Wurmbrand in No Geater Love than This

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