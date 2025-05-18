One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

You can listen to me read this article here:

1× 0:00 -5:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In the latest shocking display of orchestrated Jew hatred, Israel’s Eurovision voice, 2nd place winner Yuval Raphael, has been suspended from Elon Musk’s X. No one yet knows why, but it is speculated that a flood of false reports by pro-Palestinian mobs led to her suspension.

There are no words to adequately describe how toxic X has become. I have been warning for a long time that it is anything but a free speech platform. Since Elon Musk took over it has become a festering breeding ground for Jew hatred. In fact, those voices are encouraged.

Those who are obsessed with seeing the destruction of Israel cannot stand that one of its own would win on the world stage.

The spirit of Israel, its resilience, its creativity, its love of life and freedom, shines forth in Yuval Raphael’s song, A New Day Will Rise:

Yuval’s message is peace and renewal.

The message of those who hate her, and her country is violence and death.

This is a young woman who survived the Nova Festival massacre on Oct 7th by hiding for hours under the dead bodies of her friends.

As if that wasn’t enough, once she entered this contest, Yuval faced angry protestors and during her performance a man and a woman tried to storm the stage to stop her from singing.

Here is the moment captured when a protestor makes a sign of slitting her throat.

Why? What did Yuval ever do to anyone that they should be so filled with hatred towards her? She’s Jewish and she dares to stand on a stage and be proud of it. That’s all it takes for men to want to slit her throat.

Here is Yuval’s story.

You know, it’s easy to forget Oct 7th. We don’t want to remember such terrible things. We want to believe that oh, it’s gone now, it’s over. Anyway, it didn’t happen to me, it didn’t happen to my beautiful son or daughter. Time to move on.

No, we can’t just move on. There is no moving on from Oct 7th. Not if it means pretending everything didn’t change that day. Not if it means refusing to acknowledge that Oct 7th was like a damn broken, when across the world, somehow, those who had hidden their hatred of Jews for so long felt as if they could now let it all out.

We must counteract that hatred with love and support for Israel and the Jewish people. We must fight back with our voices because as we can see with Yuval Raphael, the voices of the Jewish people are being silenced.

With AI now, always remember that it is feeding off of us. It learns from us. Whatever we post, it repeats and spreads across the world. So, for example, by choosing to put this article out there, I am fighting against the algorithms that are spreading the opposite story.

There is an army of influencers who are being paid to incite hatred against Jews, and they are succeeding. They are all over X like the spread of locusts.

Those who support terror, those who want to see the destruction of Israel, those who now openly idolize Hitler, are still posting on X.

But Yuval Raphael, a survivor of Oct 7th whose voice then rang out in victory across the world, victory over terror, has been silenced.

When that happen, we need to speak out even more. We need to make the extra effort. It’s the least we can do.

Please spread the word. I spend many hours writing my essays. When you read them, it takes a few seconds to like and to share. It might not seem like a lot, but it is a very important way to influence the algorithms to tell the truth instead of spreading lies.

Leave a comment

Share