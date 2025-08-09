First of all, thank all of you for your prayers and words of encouragement. It is wonderful knowing I have so many wonderful readers and listeners in this Break Free community. Sometimes life throws us a curveball, and we have to deal with it. Prayers were answered and I cannot begin to say how grateful I am for God’s blessings. As I said, one day I will write about this, but now is not the time.

I don’t have a way to record this today, but I wanted to send it out as this is important news. It’s very short anyway.

I am in full agreement with the statement I quote below from Amir Tsarfati. I prefer to quote him, an Israeli Christian Jew, rather than to say it myself. Which one of us living outside of Israel could dispute what he says, since he has lived this war and he knows better than we do.

I am so sick and tired of ignorant and arrogant Westerners who purposely spout Hamas/Qatar/Iran/Muslim Brotherhood propaganda.

Amir Tsarfati:

The coming weeks mark the decisive phase of the war in Gaza. We are no longer playing games or holding out hope that Hamas will agree to a hostage deal. The internet will soon be flooded with fake displays of whining and crying — but this is it. The time for Gaza City has come. Based on what we’ve seen in other areas of operation, not much will remain of it.

Once Gaza City is secured, if Hamas still refuses to surrender, we will advance to their final strongholds in the central Gaza Strip: Nuseirat, Bureij, and Deir al-Balah. This is where most of the remaining living hostages are believed to be held.

In other words, the takeover of Gaza City will give Hamas one last chance to accept a deal — to avoid total destruction and possibly secure immunity for their terrorists — in exchange for the release of all hostages.

By October 7th, 2025, we may see the surrender of Hamas and the release of hostages.

Many challenges still lie ahead, but the path is now clear, and the decision has been made.

As in the days leading up to the invasion of Rafah, you are about to witness mounting diplomatic pressure on Israel not to take Gaza City. But just as we stood firm then — clearing Rafah of Hamas, eliminating their leader Yahya Sinwar, and cutting off their vital smuggling route from Egypt — so too will Gaza City be taken. And once it is, it will no longer serve as a safe haven for anyone who vows to destroy Israel!

These words are tough, yes, but they ring true. ISRAEL HAS HAD ENOUGH.

The propaganda will intensify. The world will condemn Israel, as if it is “escalating” the war and cares not one bit about the safety of Gazans or its own hostages.

Those are lies.

The war needs to end, and since Hamas refuses to surrender, caring nothing for its own people, this is the only way left to do it.

Listen to reputable sources. This is why Rafah was laid waste:

This is what happened to the tons of aid that Israel allowed into Gaza:

This is a war. War is hell. Innocent people suffer and die. Remember the reasons why so many Israelis and Gazans have died. It is because of Hamas.

Remember the propaganda war, which has become all important to Hamas.

It is quite confusing when we are given the impression all Gazans are starving to death when this is what is going on right now at Ice Cream Hamada:

That is not to say there is not suffering in areas of Gaza. No decent human being wants that to happen to innocent individuals.

But please, remember why there is suffering in Gaza. Remember who is to blame. Meanwhile, Hamas still holds Israeli hostages and even releases images, incredibly blaming Israel (as always) and the world eagerly agrees with Hamas.

Israeli hostage Evyatar David, 24

Perversely, Gazans are eating ice cream while the New York Times takes photos of children with genetic diseases to prove starvation in Gaza, as I exposed in The New York Times has 'amended' its Gaza starvation story.

True starvation is not difficult to film if it is happening. Once again, remember what starvation looked like in Ethiopia in the 1980s—well, it looked like Evyatar David, actually:

Israel will triumph and it has every right to do so.

