When leaders of the “free” world gang up against Israel, demanding it end the war in Gaza, this cartoon expresses exactly what they are demanding:

Never in the history of warfare has the victor been expected to bow to the demands of the vanquished. Especially when the vanquished vows to never stop fighting. If that’s the case, the victor keeps on pummeling the vanquished mercilessly until they admit defeat. At no time is the victor expected to lay down its arms. That’s what the loser does.

At that point, the winning nation always makes the demands of the defeated, not the other way around.

That’s how war works. Except when the winner is Israel.

I recently wrote about Trump’s betrayal of Israel. Now let’s look at how the entire Western world is turning against Israel.

Since the day Israel declared independence in 1948, it has been attacked over and over by surrounding Arab nations. Israel has won every time, only to be pressured by allies to give up land it acquired and to give in to the demands of its defeated attackers. Israel’s allies assured it that this would bring peace, when they would never follow such advice themselves.

Far from bringing peace, Israel’s enemies used the time to regroup and rearm themselves to attack again. After Oct 7th, Israel knew it could no longer follow the same, rotten advice of its so-called allies. For that, Israel is now being punished.

Instead of acknowledging that Israel is in an impossible situation the Western world is finally openly siding with Israel’s enemies.

On Monday, the UK’s Sir Keir Starmer lashed out at the “utterly intolerable” actions by Israel in Gaza, with an announcement that it is suspending free trade deal negotiations with Israel.

Starmer was joined by France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Mark Carney, who warned they will take “concrete actions”, calling for an immediate end to Israel’s military offensive and restrictions on humanitarian aid.

“Israel must stop killing babies and women in Gaza,” Macron told the BBC. Adding as an afterthought that he condemns Hamas but never pointing out that it is Hamas that is responsible for every death, not Israel, by refusing to admit defeat and putting down its arms.

Such a simple solution. And surely, if Hamas cares about its own people, the most humanitarian one.

But this is not what the world is telling Hamas to do. Instead, MPs in the UK Commons called on Foreign Secretary David Lammy to label Israel’s actions as genocide and go further with sanctions. To which Mr. Lammy said:

“We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

While doing all they can to blame Israel for the situation, even the United Nations admitted in this round-about statement that the reason aid isn’t getting into Gaza is not because it isn’t being sent, but because of looting once inside Gaza.

And then there are lies like this that are spread within seconds by social media, doing irreparable damage because by the time they are retracted, it's too late. People have already absorbed the lies and moved on to the next one:

Claims of starvation and genocide in Gaza are nothing new. Just one month after the Oct 7th massacre and taking of hostages by Hamas, as Israel had barely begun to retaliate, the media accused Israel of starving Gaza, and the accusations haven’t stopped since.

How to make sense of it when in December 2024, the New York Center for Policy Affairs reported that since October 7, 2023, Gaza’s population has grown by 2.02%, indicating a significant increase in the population. Such an increase in a “starving” population defies logic.

At the same time, the United Nations reported that 295 million people faced acute hunger in 2024, the sixth consecutive annual increase. It’s Nigeria, not Gaza, that has the highest levels of acute food insecurity, with 31.8 million people affected in 2024. It’s Angola, not Gaza, that has the highest rate of starvation deaths in the world, with 101.32 deaths per 100,000 people.

Yet no one is insisting that aid be sent in greater quantities to Nigeria or Angola.

The only way any of this makes sense is if it’s just another excuse to demonize Israel instead of the real culprits.

Here is the UK, Canada and France’s joint statement against Israel:

This statement is completely backwards. Shouldn’t it be issued against Hamas ?

Don’t these experienced statesmen understand that there will never be peace in Gaza or in Judea and Sumaria (“Palestine”) by continuing to promote this absurd notion of a “two-state solution.”

Even if Hamas is defeated, Gazans will keep fighting amongst themselves over which new group will take its place.

With the current protests in Gaza, are Gazans contrite? Are they sorry for what Hamas did? As far as I can see, they aren’t in the streets demanding the release of the remaining hostages. They aren’t demanding recognition of the state of Israel. They aren’t rejecting the lies of the Nakba and their “right of return.”

Of course, they aren’t. Nothing has magically changed overnight.

They still hate Israel. They still hate the United States. They still hate Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority as pawns of Israel and the United States. This idea of the PA ruling in a Palestinian state is another absurdity. The Gazans don’t want it, nor do those who live on the “West Bank.” They aren’t interested in peace. They aren’t interested in turning Gaza into a new “riviera.”

If everything was peaceful, what would happen to their jihad?

Yes, this month they are in the streets protesting against Hamas. But last month, they were in the streets cheering Hamas’ macabre hostage release show. And on Oct 7th civilians were actively taking part in massacring Israelis and spitting on their dead bodies. How many of these current protestors are still hiding hostages in their homes?

When Hamas shows force, Gazans cheer. When Hamas shows weakness, they fight amongst themselves to see who will take over next. No matter how far they are from attaining their basic goal, no matter how delusional that goal may be, it remains the same: to destroy Israel, “from the river to the sea.”

The Palestine Liberation Organization claims it has a new “ moderate” vice president, Hussein al-Sheikh . And of course, the West welcomes him.

This despite the fact that al-Sheikh accused Israel of “orchestrating Oct 7th.” His statements and activities reveal support for terrorism, glorification of terrorists, promotion of terrorism through Pay-for-Slay, and support for unity with Hamas, even after October 7, 2023.

Why aren’t all these wise Western statemen dealing with this most basic and obvious reality. That the goal to annihilate Israel never changes.

France, Canada and the UK are coming out strongly against Israel but what would they do in Israel’s situation?

And that’s the craziest thing of all.

While Israel fights against the invasion of Islam, the EU and the UK allow it in.

Muslims praying in the streets in New York and Germany and protesting in London.

They are literally inviting the enemy to invade their towns and cities with Muslim men of fighting age. They celebrate “diversity” and “tolerance” as Muslims take over more and more government positions.

Instead of listening to Netanyahu’s dire warning, "The crimes that Hamas [is] committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and anywhere in the world," Western leaders condemn him as the villain.

I’m not saying you have to be a fan of Netanyahu. I’m not the biggest fan these days of Trump, or any other world leader, for that matter. But that’s beside the point here. Why the excessive condemnation of Netanyahu? Why not condemn Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Does anyone even know who he is? He’s the president of Nigeria; a country that could actually be accused of starving its people, with jihadist gangs actually committing genocide on Christians.

Despite the bombings, the knife attacks, the rapes, the honor killings, the pedophile rings in their own countries, European nations insist that Israel is the problem, displaying a dizzying irrationality.

How does one explain this? The only explanation is that Jew hatred extends far beyond the Islamic world. It is a cancer that never dies in Europe and beyond.

The nations of the world know that Muslim jihadists will do the dirty work for them. They count on them exterminating every Jew on the planet, while they sit back and cry Islamophobia every time someone objects. They figure it’s worth a little unrest in their own countries, if it means Jews are cast out and no longer have a home anywhere. If Israel is destroyed, what happens to the Jews throughout the rest of the world. What has always happened. Attempted genocide.

But surely these world leaders must know that once the Jews are all dead, jihadists will come for them, too. I suppose in their ivory towers of power, they imagine that once the mob has taken care of the Jew problem, they will be able to control the mob before it turns on them. Since when has history ever told that tale? Those in power never learn.

While Muslims flaunt their takeover of Europe, Jews hide their identity, with 96% of Jews surveyed in the EU saying they had encountered antisemitism in their daily life.

In the tiny country of Sweden, just three months ago, 10 people were shot dead in an attack at a school in the city of Orebro, not far from Stockholm. The attacker was of Syrian origin.

In the first month of 2025, Sweden recorded 31 explosions. In the last year, bombings took place every three days and shootings every 28 hours. Experts believe Muslim immigrants from Middle Eastern and Balkan nations are behind the gang wars in Sweden.

On April 20th, the birthday of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, three banners bearing Nazi swastikas were hung on a tunnel portal of a main thoroughfare outside the Swedish capital.

“The neo-Nazi movements in these countries, as well as other extremist elements, are responsible for levels of antisemitic hate crimes, including acts of bullying, harassment, vandalism, and physical violence, not seen in Europe since the 1940s,” noted Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Chief Operating Officer Yigal Nisell.

Nowhere is the Muslim invasion more apparent than in the UK.

A record number of 25 Muslims have been elected to the House of Commons in the recent British parliamentary elections. In 20 constituencies in the UK over 30% of voters are Muslim.

There are 15 British Pakistani members of parliament. Keep in mind that studies have found that 84 per cent of people convicted of child grooming-gang offences since 2005 were Asian/Pakistani.

One example of newly elected officials is pro-Palestinian Iqbal Mohammad, Yorkshire. He was elected in large part thanks to young Muslim voters.

One voter said that the win “showcases the feeling that people want to be heard and issues around the globe, specifically Gaza, are at the heart of this.”

What was the first act of their new MP? To travel to London for the latest protest against Israel’s “siege” of Gaza and Britain’s complicity with the killing — the first such march to take place under a Labour government.

Why is Gaza the first concern of the people of Yorkshire? Because Gaza is an excuse for something else, and that something else is the command in the Quran to kill every Jew. Yes, I will keep on saying it.

In London and Birmingham, the Muslim population has increased by 44% in a decade, with Birmingham dubbed the “new Mecca” of the UK. Empty churches are being converted into mosques.

Below we have Muslims celebrating the beginning of Eid.

During Eid, Muslims celebrate Abraham offering his son Ishmael on the alter. Uh, hold on, what’s wrong with this story?

I just want to end with an illustration of how insane it is that the West sees no problem with encouraging a cult that stole everything from Jews and Christians and then twists it all in order to dominate the people it stole from, insisting that the world now bow down to Islam.

If you are Jewish or Christian, (and even if you aren’t) you know the Old Testament, Genesis 22 account of God calling Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac, with an angel intervening to stop the sacrifice and providing a ram in place of his son.

Mohammed changed the son from Isaac to Ismael. Now, I’m not saying you have to believe the Bible or the Torah, but please, understand how ridiculous this is. Mohammed repeatedly stole stories from Judaism and Christianity and retold them to fit his agenda.

This is the petty jealousy and rivalry upon which Islam is built. And when jealousy, violence and rivalry form the basis of a religious cult, how can anything but jealousy, violence and rivalry come out of it?

This is the religious cult that the West is favoring over the original Judaism. Because Jews are evil, right? This is the religious cult that vows every person must acknowledge its lies as truth, deny the God of Jews and Christians and bow to Allah, or face death by the sword.

It’s quite incredible.

