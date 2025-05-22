Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

1h

ps seems ya caught a live one Karen! oh my...wull just in case you're not aware of the "source" here's a link fer ya so ya see whut "sores" [one quite (in)famous!] yer interlocutor is citin': https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Z%C3%BCndel (oy. sadly a lotta peepull foller this fella in "Ernst"...)

1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
2h

1. as Gil Francisco-White eloquently states... when nations gang up internally & externally to attack "da chew" then they (the attackers) also suffer the consequences... profoundly.... even if we could say that Nazi Germany or even the Roman Empire "won" (both still have deep roots unharmed...nay thrivin'...) we could opine that there were a LOTTA casualties among all faiths & factions.... I'd say folks ignore this at their own fool risk (not b/c they should like 'er support us chews but ruther b/c it always ends poorly when they pursue that route an' it's been goin' on fer mebbe 3000 years...ya'd think "they"'d larn...

2. the idea of "gangin' up" seems near biblical... I'm SURE I remember sumthin' from the torah (i.e. old testament) about nations gatherin'.... even in my semi-lackluster Reform education lol.... I always thought the tales were just lessons... but dang, some of it all seems near-prophetic! (meantimes today--as I shared earlier--"respectable" sources are sharin' publications that all "good christians" should abandon the OT b/c it's pure evil! (sharin' the link again: https://ericzuesse.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-the-jews-the-christians) how many'll buy inta it? I thought none but I'm havin' second thoughts given all those who rally around the likes of newly minted "Catholic" Candace... An' always now I read the "comm-mints" an' see many are savorin' 'em...i.e. puttin' the same messages inta their mouths like they were TicTacs! Many twists 'n turns this story...

3. this whole situation (uphill battle fer Israel an' those of us with eyes to see)--an' yer title--makes me think of the lovely Paul Williams song... YOU & ME AGAINST THE WORLD...

Helen Reddy also made if famous, her version's great too but bein' a huge PW fan--writin' & zingin' both--I'll share the "original"-- enjoy ;-)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnBJgC2Wf0k

1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
