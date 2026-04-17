One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -14:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Police closed Kensington Gardens Park in London after an Islamist 'terror cell' posted a video of what they claimed were drones carrying 'radioactive and cancer-causing materials' flying towards the Israeli embassy.

The Iran-linked group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) claimed responsibility.

HAYI translates to the “Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right Hand” and draws its name from the Quran, referring to the ‘righteous’ who receive their ‘record in their right hand on Judgment Day.’

I’m at a loss why anyone would still insist Islam is the ‘religion of peace’ when it directly commands its most righteous followers to commit acts of terrorism on ‘infidels’ (and we see it happening before our eyes) promising they will then go straight to heaven, bypassing the hell that every Muslim must otherwise experience to atone for their sins. What an awesome religion.

The group surfaced publicly in March 2026, shortly after the outbreak of the Iran war, and has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings and arson attacks across Europe. Remember the recent arson attack on four Hatzolah ambulances in Golders Green, London.

Activities and Attacks

HAYI’s attacks have primarily targeted Jewish institutions, synagogues, schools, and Western financial sites . Notable incidents include:

March 9, 2026 : Explosion at a synagogue in Liège, Belgium.

March 13, 2026 : Arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam, Netherlands; four teenagers were arrested.

March 14, 2026 : Explosion outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam.

March 15, 2026 : IED detonated at the Atrium office complex in Amsterdam, targeting the Bank of New York Mellon.

March 23, 2026 : Arson attack on four Hatzolah ambulances in Golders Green, London.

March 24, 2026 : Car set on fire in Antwerp’s Jewish quarter; two minors arrested.

The group disseminates videos and statements via Telegram, often using channels associated with the “Axis of Resistance,” including Hezbollah and IRGC-linked networks, to claim responsibility and spread propaganda.

Fortunately, this was a botched attack on the Israeli Embassy in London. But as HAYI gains a higher profile, it will gain more experience with each attack. No doubt it will also gain more followers among young tech savvy-basement dwelling-video game players who dream of some sort of recognition, converting to Islam (they make it very easy) and becoming a jihadist without ever having to go to an Islamic state to train for battle. That is so old-fashioned! Yes, you, too, can become a terrorist without ever leaving the comfort of your bedroom, just build a drone and arm it in the name of Allah.

I’ve been warning about drone warfare for the past three years, writing extensively on this topic. At the bottom I’ve listed some of those essays.

Thanks to the war in Ukraine, drone warfare is being perfected with the highest level of sophistication. And yet, the beauty (or horror, depending how you look at it) is that anyone came make a deadly drone at home.

When I told a friend of mine who lives in Ojai, California that I was considering moving there, she said, don’t. Everyone has a drone and they take delight in flying their drones over your house. If you leave you garbage bins out an hour too long on collection day, they complain about it. It’s become a nightmare. What’s the next step. I think we can see where this is going …

Forget about school shooters. What about deranged teens with a grudge building drones and sending them out to wreak vengeance.

Drones can be the size of a gnat. They can fly in your window and inject you while you sleep or as you walk down the street.

Drones can be autonomous, which means they are equipped with AI, computer vision, and advanced sensors that enable them to operate independently without direct human control. These are termed “Slaughterbots” yes, they are really called that.

Drones can be deployed in a swarm, and it won’t matter where you run. China's most advanced military weapons, Swarm-2, can fire off 48 fixed-wing drones. A separate command vehicle can manage up to 96 drones at once. Think of one person flying 100 kites on a single string.

This is only the beginning of such terrifying attacks. I was living in New York when there was the hysterical response to drones flying over the city. But what if New York City was actually attacked by drones? We have no way of defending ourselves.

Back in March 2024, I wrote Ukraine's terrifying "People's Drone Project" and I encourage you to read it. I wrote about tech savvy youths like Matvii Karpenko:

Game developer Matvii Karpenko, 23, has taught himself to build drones and now uses his teleworking equipment to pass on the knowledge to other civilians. Karpenko buys the parts from eBay, e-commerce stores and other locations he finds via social media apps such as Telegram. He plans to send his completed drones to an organization that will check them, and if they’re good enough, pass them on to the military.

Do we really think these drones are only being “passed on” to the military. Only a fool wouldn’t believe there is a black-market for such drones, sold to the highest bidder.

Now, just last week CBS reported on drones, with Ex-CIA director David Petraeus says U.S. needs to learn “whole new concept of warfare” from Ukraine:

Ukraine is also scaling production of low-cost first-person-view drones at a pace far beyond Western militaries. One Ukrainian manufacturer that Petraeus visited last week told him that it “is going to make 3 million drones this year alone,” compared to roughly 300,000 produced by the United States last year. Artificial intelligence, Petraeus said, will accelerate these innovations. Currently, drone warfare is limited by electronic warfare. Using algorithms, rather than GPS connections, to fly drones will ease constraints. “What’s coming is going to be algorithmically piloted drones that you can’t jam,” Petraeus said. These systems will be able to operate even in heavily contested electronic warfare environments by reducing reliance on GPS, he added. Petraeus said fully autonomous systems, where humans still define the missions, but machines execute them, may also emerge soon.

What happens when drones go rogue. These autonomous systems relentlessly pursue their target and will kill them no matter what.

Remember the botched drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul when Biden’s administration claimed it was killing terrorists. As many as six Reaper drones had followed the vehicle. Imagine being inside that vehicle.

Initially, the military announced it had prevented "multiple suicide bombers" from attacking Hamid Karzai International Airport. Oops.

Around a year ago, teachers at the elementary school my grandsons attend noticed a drone flying over the school every time the kids were on the playground. They started taking the kids inside when the drone appeared. The drone was traced to a man sitting in a park about a half mile away. But there was nothing that could be done since there were no laws in that county prohibiting the man from freely flying his drone. Laws have to change, but as we saw in London, it won’t stop those with evil intent from performing terrorist attacks.

Here is a 5-minute video that explains how consumer drones that can be bought on Amazon are being transformed into killers:

We can expect drone warfare not only on battlefields but within our cities to escalate. Everyone will want their drones to be the best. Everyone will want their ability to defend against drones to be the best. Like anything, when it comes to humans hating and killing one another, this only gets worse. And who are the overwhelming terrorist attacks against? Jews and more broadly, Judeo-Christian civilization (I love saying ‘Judea-Christian’ because it drives the far-right antisemite so-called Christians insane)

We can be thankful the attack on the Israeli Embassy wasn’t successful. But we can be sure they are assessing the failure and making adjustments so that next time they succeed.

Share

Leave a comment

Further essays on Drones:

Just Pray You Never See Slaughterbots in the Sky

The Age of Drones

Killer Robots, Video Games & Artificial Wombs

Throwing Ukraine Under the Bus

When it comes to peace, it's all about war

What happens when AI goes rogue?

