Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Hendrik kiliaan's avatar
Hendrik kiliaan
2h

The western Democratic nations need to react fast and mercilessly against any terrorists. Possibly the death penalty. Those executed can no longer carry out attacks or influence/teach others. It is just a sanitary measure.

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The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
2hEdited

Religion of peace.🙄

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