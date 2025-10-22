You can listen to me read this essay here. I apologize for the tinny sound. I am traveling and do not have my proper set up:

0:00 -22:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you enjoy my essays and believe they have value, please become a subscriber. Thousands of people read these essays, but few hit the “like” button and share. Please do so—it only takes a second and it’s the most important way to fight this battle of words online. Thank you!

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

To find out more about Hitler’s makeover, read Remaking Hitler

I recently listened to a short video of Konstantin Kisin basically defending the leaders of Arab states , saying they aren’t anti-Israel but see Israel as a potential trading partner. It’s their citizens, what he calls the “Arab street”, that hate Israel.

Generally, I value Konstantin Kisin’s perspective. He analyzes topics from an intellectual, factual perspective not an emotional one and that means his arguments usually make sense.

However, in this case, just like President Trump did when he claimed he had brokered a “peace deal” between Israel and Hamas, he is wrong because he completely ignores the elephant in the room: Islam.

Everyone acts as if Islam has no bearing on what is going on with this battle between Hamas and Israel. This never-ending battle started 1,400 years ago when Mohammed vowed revenge on the Jews because they refused to bow to Islam and it hasn’t stopped since. You might not like to hear that, you might think it’s ridiculous, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s true.

In our modern era we reject the concept that such ancient vows could mean anything today. In the West, so many no longer believe in the concept of a higher truth and faith is treated with skepticism and sarcasm.

There is no skepticism or sarcasm in Islam. There is no sense of humor. There is only adherence to the Quran and obeying Allah’s commands. We ignore this to our peril.

Since Kisin is a reasonable, highly educated intellectual and so are the leaders of these Arab nations, such as the Emir of Qatar, he assumes they must see Iran as the greatest threat while Israel as a benign, potential trade partner. And yes, it does appear this way—on the surface and for the time being.

But the only reason these Arab states side with Israel on Iran is—once again—because of Islam, not because of trade. None of these nations will suffer if Israel never becomes a trading partner.

It’s very simple! I’ve said it before, but it is so important, I don’t know why our leaders don’t get it.

Iran is a Shia Muslim nation while these other powerful Arab states such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are Sunni. They are quite happy for the United States and Israel to take care of Iran for them. While that happens, they will be our best friends.

But becoming a trading partner with Israel will never be more important to Qatar or Saudi Arabia than obeying the most basic command of Allah in the Quran: to destroy Israel, kill every Jew and every other Western infidel, except for those who bow to Islam. Ushering in the worldwide Caliphate is the overarching goal of Muslim leaders and their people.

It’s a tricky topic to bring up religion and no one in power wants to do it for fear of being called Islamophobic. There are now too many Muslim voters in Western nations.

This doesn’t mean that there aren’t millions of peaceful wonderful Muslims in the world. But we are not talking about them. Just as I have my concerns about the far-right leaders of the Christian Nationalist movement that is sweeping up conservatives to hate Jews and call for Israel’s destruction, I have my concerns about Muslim leaders in the Middle East and the ways they are indoctrinating the West to accept its own downfall.

No matter if you are a sheikh worth a billion dollars or a jihadist hoping for martyrdom, the goal to obliterate the West is the same, it’s just that the sheikh hides behind a smiling mask while the jihadist expresses his true feelings in violent acts.

If we do not face this brutal reality, we will never understand the Middle East or the fact that we are at odds with them because of our Western Judeo-Christian faith, our values, our history.

Listen to ‘Emily in Tel Aviv’ as she explains how this “peace deal” in Gaza is another misreading of the Middle East:

emilyintelaviv A post shared by @emilyintelaviv

With the return of the living hostages, President Trump announced the end of the war. This is so naive it’s embarrassing. It destroys his credibility (even more) in the Middle East. The more he makes sweeping statements that are based on emotion rather than facts, the weaker America appears.

Hamas has broken every promise, consistently, every time. Why would anyone expect them to change their behavior now:

peacecomms A post shared by @peacecomms

Hamas was supposed to disarm and leave Gaza. Instead, the minute that the IDF withdrew, Hamas began a new reign of terror, brutally killing and maiming all who had opposed their power.

Besides still not having returned every single dead hostage, Hamas opened fire on IDF troops clearing underground routes in the agreed ceasefire line. Two Israeli soldiers were killed.

But the biggest proof of all is what Hamas says, what they have always said. They will not disarm. They will not be satisfied until there is ONE Islamic State and Israel no longer exists.

As Israeli troops withdrew, Hamas recalled 7,000 members of its internal security forces. At the same time and over the course of the past two years, thousands of terrorists have been released from Israeli prisons to fight once more.

Mohammed Nazal, a senior Hamas official announced from Qatar:

“Hamas isn’t about to hang up its superhero cape. We’re keeping the security keys to Gaza, thank you very much. This ceasefire? Just a timeout to recharge and come back stronger.”

Superhero cape? Incredibly, much of the world now looks at Hamas like superheroes. They are now “policing” Gaza.

Could it be possible that Hamas is receiving a makeover by both the left and the right, even as Hitler has received a makeover by the Christian Nationalist movement?

Why are pro-Palestine protestors and the “Christ is King” influencers silent as Hamas tortures and kills its own people. Could it be that they really never cared about the people of Gaza at all? Could it be they have another agenda that coincides with the agenda of Hamas and every Muslim leader: the destruction of Israel.

All of this takes us back to the elephant in the room: Islam and how it influences every decision that is made, not just by Hamas, but by the powerful leaders of Arab nations.

How do you even wrap your head around having Qatar and Saudi Arabia broker peace deals with Israel when they refuse to acknowledge that Israel exists. Should this not be demanded of them? It is outrageous.

Not only that, but Qatar harbored Hamas leaders and still do. It is very clear they hate Israel and support its destruction.

Al Jazeera was founded in Doha and is a propaganda tool of the Qatari regime and the Muslim Brotherhood. On Oct 7, 2023, Al Jazeera journalists went into Israel with the jihadists, documenting the horrors that they committed and broadcasting it to the world.

Hamas leadership posted videos of themselves watching Al Jazeera’s coverage of the October 7 attack safely in Qatar. (Quds News Agency, October 7, 2023)

And then bowing in prayer to thank Allah for their “victory” over the Jews.

Comprehensive proof of Al Jazeera/Qatar’s partnership with Hamas can be found at The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center

It is inconceivable that Qatar is not labeled an apartheid state, but Israel is. The same goes for Saudi Arabia and the UAE. But let’s stick with Qatar.

In the West, we are supposed to take full blame for slavery, when it is the West that abolished it. The West didn’t invent slavery! Slavery has been practiced since the dawn of civilization. But it was not until the Christian nations of Great Britain, and the United States recognized it as morally wrong that it was stopped. Wars were fought over abolishing slavery and Great Britain in particular lost a lot of treasure and resources because of this decision.

That doesn’t mean the West is perfect now. Of course not. But the absurdity of blaming everything on the West, including slavery, while ignoring the horrific human rights violations that go on Qatar (as just one example) to this day is insane.

Slavery is practiced in Qatar:

In Qatar, migrant workers form over 91 percent of Qatar’s population. That means out of 2.9 million people only 300,000 of them are citizens. Those migrant workers do everything from cleaning homes to building skyscrapers. They are governed by the abusive kafala (sponsorship) system that gives employers disproportionate control over workers.

It is impossible to know how many migrant workers died erecting the Qatar World Cup but in 2021, The Guardian reported that it was at least 6,500 migrant workers. Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup left a legacy of widespread migrant labor abuses, including thousands of unexplained deaths, rampant wage theft, and exorbitant recruitment fees.

Qatari laws discriminate against women due to abusive male guardianship policies and against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals. Authorities restrict free expression and have strengthened their surveillance capabilities.

Adding insult to injury, Qatar has recently been re-elected to serve as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2025-2027. As a member, Qatar should “uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights.”

This is just incredible. The West is completely blind to the irony of trusting Qatar to broker peace while accusing Israel of violating human rights.

Imagine for a moment, if you can, the iron control the Qatari government must have over migrants when they make up almost the entire population.

Then, imagine Qatari politicians demanding that this change, demanding that these migrants be given equal rights. Imagine a politician getting up and demanding that the government should become more diverse, there aren’t enough Pakistanis or Indians represented. Demanding that these millions of foreigners that have no connection to the Qatari way of life be given citizenship and voting rights.

What do you think would happen if Qatar did that? The nation would be committing suicide.

I have a better solution. Qataris should stop mistreating those they consider to be beneath them. But that would require Qataris losing their extravagant lifestyle and why would they do that.

It is deranged to demand of Israel what is not demanded of Qatar. Especially when Israel is the one free democratic state in the Middle East.

Now, the narrative is shifting, and we can forget about the false cries of a two-state solution. It was never about that anyway.

It is now insisted that it will only be “fair” when Israel is one state with a majority Muslim/Arab population. Any honest person knows what would happen next. An Oct 7th bloodbath across the entire nation of Israel.

Israel is already 20% Arabs with equal rights. In Qatar, a tiny minority controls everything, and they are all Qataris who can trace their history back generations. Nobody is telling them to give up control to the majority of the population who would turn around and destroy them. Nobody is telling them they need to be embarrassed by their history or culture or religion and start allowing the religious practices and culture of migrants to take over.

To better understand the insanity of the West’s attitude, let’s take a quick look at what’s happening in Ireland.

Why does the tiny nation of Ireland, with such a rich history, feel obligated to absorb so many migrants. Why are Irish politicians insisting that there should be more “diversity” in government. Yes, allow immigrants in if they go through the legal process and if they have something to offer the country. This has always been a strength of the West. Everyone should be free to worship as they please and enjoy their own culture, food, dress. Except for the full covering of women, that is unacceptable. But wear a hijab if you want. At the same time, be respectful of the culture and traditions of the nation that opened its arms to them and not insist that their culture and religion take precedent over the majority of the population.

As always, Douglas Murray has a calm logical warning for the West, this time for Ireland:

douglaskmurray A post shared by @douglaskmurray

And below we have Ian McGreggor, a fighter, a man of the people similar to Tommy Robinson.

Like Tommy, he is demonized and considered a dangerous far right agitator for standing up for the Irish, for their history and their traditions.

As I have repeatedly warned for three years, the more that Western governments do not listen to the concerns of their own citizens, the further right they will go:

worldreplacement A post shared by @worldreplacement

Decent, hardworking people are pushed towards extremism because they feel they aren’t being heard and they have no choice.

I do NOT want to see the rise of Nazism or fascism in the UK and Europe, as I warned about in The Rise of Antisemitism in Europe . But they are creating what they fear most:

mysaviorsdaughtercass A post shared by @mysaviorsdaughtercass

Keep in mind the extreme attitude of Middle Eastern Muslim nations towards migrants when you listen to what this Irish priest so reasonably has to say:

theirishalliance A post shared by @theirishalliance

Hmm… reasonable until he gets to the point where he says only let Christians into Europe and Ireland. You see how the fascism creeps in. And as I was writing this, I at first failed to add this important point on, much as I wanted to in the beginning. The danger is that we go too far one way or the other.

In the United States, we see the same boldness and arrogance, and trust me, once Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor, we will see it even more. As if Islamists have every right to impose their way of life on a Judeo-Christian nation. Over time, this will cause the same unrest in American as we see in Europe and the UK.

And I know I will get a lot of heat for daring to call the United States a “Judeo-Christian” nation, but why? That is what we are.

No Muslim nation apologizes for being what they are. They are proud to call themselves a Muslim nation. They are proud to follow Sharia law, as they have every right to do and be.

We should be proud of our Judeo-Christian heritage, but we are being told both on the left and the right to leave the Judeo part out.

No, I do not want this in America, listen to Mehdi Hasan say that the Islamic call to prayer is no different from church bells ringing:

This is what Mehdi Hasan wants to impose on traditionally Christian communities. This is what he is comparing to church bells:

By the way, there are very few communities in the United States that even have church bells. That is more a tradition in South American and European cities and towns.

I remember hearing the call to prayer when I spent some time in Istanbul in 2014. The sound of the muhadin woke me up in the middle of the night, but it was so haunting, so magical, and I loved it. Istanbul has always been my favorite city. It is absolutely beautiful.

But then, I moved to Luxor, Egypt and heard it every day and night, five times, for three years. In the morning, the Quran was recited on the TV at the cafe where I went to get my breakfast. The Quran was played on loudspeakers in the streets and in restaurants.

Islam became no different from a cult to me. You are never allowed to forget it, all day and night you are being indoctrinated. In schools, you simply learn to recite the Quran. Over and over. Over and over.

You are sleep deprived because every night you are woken up to pray. And it isn’t like you just take out your mat and sleepily bow and recite a few words. Muslims can only pray when they are in a ritual state of purity, free from any physical impurities or uncleanliness. There is an obsession with cleanliness. So, an entire process of washing must be adhered to before prayer. I wrote about how arduous these rituals are especially for women in Laughing at Islam.

Go to Israel and you will see an incredibly diverse country where you hear the call to prayer and Christian church bells. Signs are in Arabic and English. You can live in a Jewish community, next to a Druze village.

How is it possible that Israel is the only Middle Eastern country accused of being an apartheid state when it is the only country in the Middle East where minorities are represented in government, Muslims and Christians can hold office, have any type of job they want. But that isn’t good enough.

Israel is further demonized because they want their country to remain majority Jews. Yet nobody demonizes Qatar for literal enslaving 90% of the population that they bring in from poorer countries.

Until the West is willing to address the elephant in the room, the way Islam is behind every decision made by Middle Eastern Muslim nations—and those decisions are at odds with our western Judeo-Christian values—if we continue to ignore the heart of Islam, which is the subjugation of every other religion and group of people to Allah, we will continue to be deceived by the leaders of these Muslim nations.

Refusing to stand up for Israel, the one democratic nation in the Middle East, is suicidal to the West.

Leave a comment

Share