Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Ogden's avatar
Judy Ogden
6h

Wow, Karen! Even more eye-opening than I expected! Your research and articles are amazing! We must share the truth about Islam, even while acknowledging that God has a plan for Israel and He is in charge.

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
4h

But, it is the fault of those damned Jews. Ask Stew Peters, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson. Ask them how it is the fault of the Jews when their children and wives are raped by the mad Muslims. Ask them how it is the fault of the Jews when they watch the heads of their fathers and sons rolling down the street being kicked by the Muslims. But it is all the fault of those damned Jews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture