One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

Ninja Mommy!

First of all, I want to share this wonderful message from a subscriber who supports my work:

"You have been such a bright, warm light during a terrible time. You’ve helped me immensely with your courage and wisdom. Thank you for being a true friend to Jews like me, who don’t really have a community or family who agree. I love your art and your stories, as well as your advocacy." MetalMoomin

This is why I keep speaking out on this topic and I will never stop.

All right, here we go!

Let’s start by defining religion.

Religion is the belief in and worship of a superhuman power or powers, especially a God or gods.

But “religion” is just a name giving context, across all cultures, nations, ethnicities, down through history, to the natural instinct that unites us all, that there is some sort of higher power, being, or consciousness that created us. I am not going to argue this point here. I am using it as a frame around which we can delve into this one topic—the cult of Islam.

Christianity and Judaism are the two main Western religions. I am not going to discuss here about why they are religions. Nor am I going to discuss why Islam is not a religion. What I am going to say is that Islam is a plagiarized version of Judaism and Christianity.

Islam was created in large part as a political tool to unite Arabs. One could say it worked for a time, sort of. But there is no question it has failed miserably today. Muslims are killing each other all over the Middle East and northern Africa. Shiites and Sunnis, terrorist factions, and others, more than I care to list here.

Where it is succeeding is in spreading the cult of Islam and its leader Muhammed throughout the West.

What is a cult? Here are nine signs:

Absolute authoritarianism without accountability Zero tolerance for criticism or questions Unreasonable fears about the outside world that often involve evil conspiracies and persecutions A belief that former followers are always wrong for leaving and there is never a legitimate reason for anyone else to leave Abuse of members Records, books, articles, or programs documenting the abuses of the leader or group Followers feeling they are never able to be “good enough” A belief that the leader is right at all times A belief that the leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or giving validation

Mohammed is the cult leader. He set the rules for his cult, which he claimed to have received directly from Allah.

Muhammed is said to be the most perfect human being. Laughable, of course. Think of other cult leaders such as David Koresh, Jim Jones, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, the list is long. You get the idea.

Followers hail their leader as Rajneesh is driven through Rajneeshpuram in one of his Rolls Royce’s.

None of these other cult leaders were as successful as Muhammed. Like all cult leaders, he was a charismatic man who lied and manipulated his followers and had few, if any, redeeming qualities. The mystery really is how Islam became such a powerful cult and how it continues to dupe so many people that it is set to have more followers than Christianity by 2050.

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca

How about Muhammed’s followers? In order for the cult leader to be successful, his followers must unquestioningly bow to his claims and demands, no matter how absurd or dangerous they may be. Just as followers of Jim Jones drank poison and died at his command, suicide bombers kill as many infidels as possible at Muhammed’s command.

Who is Muhammed? Here is a video listing 10 Facts Everyone Should Know about Muhammed, from this great guy called the “Apostate Prophet” In the video he covers:

Sex Enthusiast Child Marriage Slave Master Muhammed’s seizures Polytheist Origins Suspected Liar Prophet and Warlord Unclear Sources Illiterate or Ignorant The End-Time Messenger

I have more fun links that I got by messing with the algorithms on YouTube, so that AI “fed” me Islamic propaganda.

Keep in mind that most of you will never be fed links like these. Yet, there is a whole other online world with millions of people in it who are being fed this garbage. School children researching a school report about Islam are being fed this information. Young women looking for love are being fed a romanticized version of Islam. Insecure young men who can’t get a date are being fed assurances that they have power over women and slaves and infidels in general.

To give an idea of how successful Islam’s indoctrination is in the West, check out this short video of a demonstration in London.

The ignorance and hatred of those marching is astounding “Israel is a foreign body in the heart of the Muslim world, and it will never be accepted”:

Let’s look into the truth of Islam, starting with slavery.

In the video below, Islamic scholar Yayasan Ta’lim tells young men not to worry, Muslims only believe in slavery if it’s non-Muslims and they are captured in battle (like the hostages on Oct 7th).

But even this is false, since Muhammed got most of his slaves through the slave market. And, if someone is already a slave, it’s okay to buy and sell them.

Notice how all the young men eagerly drink in what he is saying. Why wouldn’t they? He is telling them they can do what they want to those who are deemed lesser than they are, they can rape women, they can buy and sell those they win in battle. And if they sin, let’s say they get mad and kill someone, it’s okay because they can redeem themselves by setting a slave free. The more slaves you own, the more get-out-of-jail-free cards you have. And anyway, you are doing those you capture a great service since you are then feeding and clothing them and being so nice to them that they will come to Allah willingly, so really, you are saving them by enslaving them.

Do you feel crazy yet?

Everything he says is from the Quran. This is Islam. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying to you or is ignorant.

Next, we have a devout Muslim woman telling you how brave women are who don’t wear the hijab because:

“The idea of disobeying Allah to that extent [that you do not cover yourself as a woman] TERRIFIES me.”

Please pay attention to this woman and how ominous she sounds. Your punishment for disobeying will be severe. This is Islam, not the watered-down version that is usually presented in the West:

Let’s face reality for a moment. Reality under Sharia law. Reality for those who actually follow Islam.

Afghanistan:

Women in Afghanistan can’t see male doctors. But women are banned from being doctors. So, what happens to women who get sick or are having children? Are they just left to die?

From moghaoui:

After 2021 "gender apartheid", as described in Afghanistan, women flocked to study the only avenues left for them in health sciences- nursing and midwifery This has just been blocked as well. Women attending received messages today that they are barred. Quotes : "They were not provided with any details and justification and were just told of the order of the supreme leader and were asked to implement it." "There is no official letter but the directors of institutes were informed in a meeting that women and girls can't study anymore in their institutes." One employee said institutes had been given 10 days to hold final exams.

Iran:

In Iran a new law has been approved introducing severe penalties for not wearing a hijab in public. Women who violate the law will be fined the equivalent of 20 months' average salary for women. "The government seeks to prevent the advancement of women's demands, bolster the morale of the regime's ideological supporters, exhaust the psyche of society by creating all-encompassing conflicts in daily life, and weaken the revolutionary potential led by women," says Iranian political analyst Mary Mohammadi. The legislation requires institutions to provide CCTV footage to help police identify people opposing the compulsory hijab. It also criminalizes the design or promotion of items such as clothing, statues and toys deemed to encourage "nudity" or lack of veiling.

The purpose of "moderate" Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who disputed this is to be the "good cop", so the government appears to be making some sort of democratic decision when it clearly is not.

Here is Australian singer Lily Jay, a sexy white woman with blond hair, indoctrinating millions of impressionable followers about the authenticity of Islam.

How does she do it? By asking questions of ChatGPT:

Is the Bible the Word of God?

Partly.

Is the Quran the Word of God?

Yes.

Listen:

If ChatGPT says it’s so, then it must be so. The main goal of asking ChatGPT these questions seem to be to debunk Christianity and prove that Jesus is not God, he is just a prophet like Muhammed.

I guess people are fine with ChatGPT “proving” these deep mysteries to them.

I had never heard of Lily Jay, the singer. But she sure got famous when she hooked up to Islam. It is claimed in the video below that she is a revert, although she hasn’t changed her sexy attire, despite what the photos look like—that’s only her on the left. Her one transformation has been to change her hair color from black to blond.

In another short video , Lily Jay ecstatically announces that her channel was the most watched religious channel in September with over 100 million views.

Can you imagine? The most watched RELIGIOUS CHANNEL. How can this be.

As she often says in her videos with such devout Islamic fervor:

“What the hell!” And “Oh my God!” And also, “What the f**k.”

Next, we have a Muslim couple who call themselves Medina T V, with almost a million followers on YouTube.

They have become famous on social media for “teaching” about Islam. But as with most propaganda fed to the West what they teach is false. The Apostate Prophet debunks what they say beautifully.

For example, one of their followers asks the question, can anyone leave Islam, is it permissible. They never answer the question of if it is permissible. Instead, they say in their happy-go-lucky voices, anyone can leave Islam, no problem, the wife says she knows someone who left Islam, and nothing happened to them.

The correct answer is that it is impermissible to leave Islam. The Quran clearly states that such a person should be put to death. The fact that nothing happened to her friend in that one instance is irrelevant.

This couple does a dangerous disservice to those they are influencing when they do not tell them the truth.

This couple makes a lot of short videos about the challenges Muslim women face in their ridiculous attire.

Here is one that is just beyond humiliating…I don’t even know what to say. She is on a ship and trying to eat sloppy food with her veil on:

I should add that in every video she’s wearing a colorful outfit that goes against everything a Muslim woman should do. She should not draw such attention to her appearance. Yet this is what she is doing. She wants people to notice her clothing and how pretty she looks. She is promoting the outfits, which is also be haram. She is basically a model, selling pretty clothes.

Below is their good friend Ninja Mommy, talking about the countries she would never visit. Of course, Israel is top of the list because, well, it does not exist.

She brings up how 28 countries in the United Nations do not recognize Israel to prove her point.

In the comments, someone says:

The fact that there are 28 antisemitic countries in the UN, or that some countries do not recognize Israel because it conflicts with their interests, does not explain why you cry and whine about Islamophobia and say that there is no such place as Israel

There is something very insidious about all of this. These women with their cutesy voices promoting oppression of women as if it is empowering. And then every so often getting a taste of the hatred beneath the cutesy voice.

Below is a video of Ninja Mommy twisting herself into a pretzel to explain how men get 72 virgins while what women get cannot be known by reasoning and thinking.

Don’t worry about it. You’ll love it, whatever it is—it’s paradise!

It’s crazy. For a Muslim man, paradise is a place where he can indulge every carnal earthly sexual desire and perversion. It’s all about sex, sex, sex. How is that in any way elevating men to a higher level than they are now? It is debasing them even further.

Who in their right mind would follow a cult that promises to make them even more depraved than they already are?

Below is a really “inspiring” video about how Muslims are under the protection of Allah and how Israel is not capable of defeating the servants of Allah.

Israel will always fail, and Muslims will always win.

Except, like everything else, this is a pathetic lie. All that Muslims have ever done since the creation of Israel in 1948 has been to fail. Each time they attack Israel they are defeated. This, they cannot accept. They live in a land of delusion and somehow Westerners are eager to join them there.

But like every good cult, the followers are reminded that “discord and disunity are a bigger threat than any outside force”. Look at the throngs of men in the video and how they are all the same, like clones.

In contrast, listen to Golda Meir where she talks about reality. She lists each war Arabs have instigated against Israel and the resulting consequences—that they lost the war, and they lost land:

Listen to the amazing video below from the indigenous tribes of the United States vowing to stand with Israel.

Why would they stand with Israel and not “Palestine?” Because they understand that the land belongs to Israel and that Israelis (not just Jews, all Israelis) are fighting for their homeland.

“We will forever be friends in covenant with Israel.”

One more powerful video where Mosab Hassan Yusef, along with one of the freed hostages, and a Jordanian Arab woman tell the organizer of student protests that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and how dare he try to tell them that he does. His arrogance and ignorance are beyond belief.

In closing, let’s remember why Islam is so “freeing”. As this woman Shariffa Carlo Al Andalusia says:

There is a reason why millions of us in the West have left the Western way and run to Allah.

Because, you see, when you are free and all you care about is what you look like on the outside, that makes you a slave. But when you follow Islam and cover up, then you are free.

Twilight Zone!

This is a cult with 2 billion followers and growing who give up all rational thought so that they can believe their cult leader, Muhammed.

I can’t think of one sane reason why anyone, especially a woman, would “run to Allah.” I would encourage everyone to run the other way.

