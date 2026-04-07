THIS IS ALL TRUE!

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Today I’m sharing a totally insane conversation that women married to Muslim men had, after one of them asked the above question. Yes, the woman asking the question isn’t sure whether she is divorced or not because she heard about the ‘talaq’ from her sister-in-law, not from her husband. So, he didn’t even say it in her presence.

Any day of the week, I can find such questions and answers in the many social media groups where women married to Muslim men go to discuss such madness.

First of all, what is talaq. Get ready for the insanity.

Let’s say a wife jokingly or in frustration or anger, tells her husband, “I can’t live with you anymore, I want a divorce!” and the husband replies “fine, I will leave you,” THEY ARE DIVORCED. Notice the language—the husband says he is leaving. The wife cannot leave. So, a wife better be careful what she says. And she better not make her husband angry. A husband can also jokingly call his wife a “divorcee”, and this will mean they are divorced even though he said it jokingly.

The talaq can be given [by the husband] by saying clear words like “I divorce you” or it can also be pronounced with vague words such as “Go away, I don’t want you around anymore”.

A husband can simply say “I give you divorce” once and it’s done. He doesn’t have to say it three times. Once or twice is a simple divorce. But if he says it three times, it is more complicated. Then it’s called the “halala” option. (1)

What is Halala? Look below. Yes, it’s really true:

Can you imagine how much Islam hates women? Clerics will have sex with a woman and get paid for it and then give the woman back to her husband who’s decided he wants to remarry her. Mohammed thought all this up in his lustful pea brain yet it’s for a woman’s “protection”.

A Muslim man can divorce his wife very easily. It is not the same for a woman. If she divorces her husband, it’s called Khula. Here is what Allah says she must do: