“All of us are willing to be martyrs along the way, until our flag flies over Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine. Let no one think they can scare us with weapons, for we have mightier weapons – the weapon of faith, the weapon of martyrdom, the weapon of jihad.” ~ Yassar Arafat

Today, the State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign nation by 157 UN member states, representing 81 percent of members. Does that mean no more “refugees”?

Zahwa Arafat, daughter of Yassar Arafat, is a billionaire, thanks to the “Palestinian aid” she received from her father. Obviously, when her father said “we are all willing to be martyrs” he wasn’t talking about her.

But maybe we should still feel sorry for Zahwa, since according to UNRWA standards, she is a “refugee” and eligible for funds.

This despite the fact that she owns prime real estate across London, lives in Paris and was born in France.

Yes, this is the corruption of the United Nations.

Yassar Arafat also claimed to be a “Palestinian” born in Jerusalem, yet his birth certificate states he was Egyptian, born in Cairo.

In 1948, there were around 700,000 Palestinian refugees. There are now 6 million around the world.

Palestinians are the only group of refugees to have their own UN organization (UNRWA) dedicated solely to them.

All other 42.7 million refugees around the world are under UNHCR.

Palestinian refugee status is also unique as it is passed down through the male line indefinitely. This means that anyone born anywhere in the world, even millionaires and billionaires, are eligible for funds.

In contrast, UNHRC removes individuals from its registries once they are resettled or naturalized.

Zahwa Arafat isn’t the only wealthy Palestinian refugee. Among those classified as Palestinian refugees is Jordanian American real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and his five millionaire children, including supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, often known to chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

While Zahwa is probably the richest Palestinian refugee, she is not the richest refugee in the world. Bashar al-Assad has that title after his $135 billion fortune was ‘transferred’ to Russia. But like all other refugees except Palestinians, he and his descendants won’t be receiving funds from the United Nations.

Unlike every other refugee crisis in history, Palestinian refugees don’t decrease in number – they increase. UNRWA doesn’t resettle, it perpetuates,” says Dina Rovner, legal adviser for UN Watch.​ “The result? A crisis that has lasted decades longer than any other.”

This is to ensure that the “Palestinian cause” never ends--nor the billions of dollars in aid that UNRWA receives.

To keep the “Palestinian cause” alive, Gazans are kept in a continual state of victimhood in “refugee camps”.

Meanwhile, in keeping with Yassar Arafat’s example, Hamas leaders became billionaires, with aid money used to build tunnels and buy weapons to destroy Israel rather than make a beautiful home for their people.

The terror group is estimated to earn more than $1 billion a year from a global network that includes cryptocurrency, real estate, legitimate business and taxing and extorting Gaza residents. The vast number of shell companies and financial maneuvering has made Hamas one of the richest terrorist organizations in the world(1)

Yasar Arafat, Khalid Mashaal and Ismail Hanniah are no longer on this earth.

Today, the United Nations recognized a Palestinian state that is only a figment of their imaginations.

If there is a Palestinian state, why are there still refugees? Do they have a home or not?

There is no Palestinian state, there never has been and the times when it was offered, Yassar Arafat refused it. The Palestinians cannot govern themselves without turning on one another. They hate Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority that they see as agents of Israel and the United States. Between the PA and Hamas, they would mostly likely vote for Hamas. But now that Hamas is weakened, they fight amongst themselves, different clans vying for power.

When UK Prime Minster Keir Starmer says, “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and of a two-state solution,” he is actually emboldening not only Hamas but all the other factions to greater bloodshed.

As Mosab Hassan Yousef has said, “If they are not fighting Israel, they are fighting each other.”

This self-righteous gesture of the UN General Assembly is worthy only of embarrassment. Nations like France, the UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal and all the others are no different from an enabler of an addict. Every time Israel gets close to its goal of defeating Hamas, they want to stop the progress, give Hamas a chance to regroup and start all over again.

The United Nations is a corrupt organization that has always sided with Israel’s enemies.

Neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority nor any of the Arab states surrounding Israel are interested in a two-state solution. They are only interested in the extermination of Jews and the destruction of Israel. They have proved this time after time.

Israel is increasingly isolated, fighting this battle on its own. Thank God for the continued support of the United Sates.

Bravo to the new US ambassador Mike Waltz for pointing out the UN’s bias against Israel in his opening statement:

“I find it, we find it deeply regrettable that Council Members have opted to convene this high-level UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year – knowing full well that that decision excludes Israel.”

Singapore brought some rationality to the table when its Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said they will recognize the state of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism.

How unconscionable is it that all these nations recognize Palestine as a state when Palestinians refuse to recognize that Israel is a state, when it has been one since 1948? And by the way, Saudi Arabia and Qatar don’t recognize Israel either.

In every way the United Nations belittles Israel and puts roadblocks in its path.

A look at the UN General Assembly resolutions against Israel compared to Hamas and all other nations says it all:

The UN has never passed a resolution against Hamas.

Over the course of its history, the UN adopted 164 resolutions on Israel and 84 on all other countries combined.

From 2006 through 2024, the UN Human Rights Council adopted 108 resolutions against Israel, 44 against Syria, 15 against Iran, 8 against Russia, and 3 against Venezuela.

Since former ISIS leader, Al-Sharaa took over Syria, Christians and Druze are being massacred, yet it receives no negative resolutions, only praise.

In 2024 alone, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a total of 17 resolutions condemning Israel, which is nearly three times the number of resolutions against all other countries combined. Again, while passing NONE against Hamas.

February 2024, a high-ranking UN official explicitly stated that Hamas is not listed as a terrorist group by the UN Security Council.

The Palestinian cause has never been about a 2-state solution. It has always been about the destruction of Israel “from the river to the sea.”

“We will not bend or fail until the blood of every last Jew from the youngest child to the oldest elder is spilt to redeem our land!” said Arafat in a 1996 speech in Sweden.

“We plan to eliminate the State of Israel and establish a Palestinian state... We will make life unbearable for Jews by psychological warfare and population explosion.” Arafat from a 1996 speech to Arab diplomats in Stockholm.

The Hamas Charter defines the “liberation of all of Palestine” as a goal and rejects “any alternative to the full and complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea”.

Does anyone wonder why Jews find the term “from the river to the sea” offensive since it literally calls for their extermination.

Hamas seeks to “wipe Israel off the map,” stating that “Liberating Palestine, all of Palestine, is an obligation”. said Khaled Mashal, 2019

In an interview shortly after October 7, 2023, Ghazi Hamad vowed to repeat the attacks “time and again until Israel is annihilated”.

Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh, commenting on the loss of civilian life in Gaza on October 26, 2023: “The blood of the women, children and elderly […] we are the ones who need this blood, so it awakens within us the revolutionary spirit.”

On October 7, 2023, when a real genocide was committed, the entire world should have stood with Israel.

The entire world should have condemned Hamas.

The entire world should have condemned Qatar for harboring Hamas leadership who videotaped themselves celebrating the videos of the jihadists as they massacred Israelis. Those men then bowed down on their prayer mats and thanked Allah, on camera for the world to see. Most of them are dead now.

Israel is very good at hunting down its enemies with great precision. You can find a full list of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders that have been killed since Oct 7, 2023, HERE

Below is Khaled Mashaal enjoying a game of ping pong. He is one of the latest to meet his fate, reportedly killed in the Doha strike.

If the world had shown strength against this evil and Israel did not have to stand alone, the outcome would have been very different.

Yet, what happened? The world turned against Israel. On Oct 8th, there were protests across the world AGAINST Israel, planned incredibly quickly, I might add.

On Oct 9th at an emergency meeting of the United Nations, the United States demanded all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas,” but the UN took no action.

So, what I want to know is this: What will happen to the homeless yet fabulously wealthy Palestinian refugees now that the UN has declared Palestine a state? How about all the other refugees? Will they suddenly become “citizens”? Will Hamas miraculously lay down its arms and send the hostages home? Will all the clans stop fighting one another and decide to peacefully coexist?

So many questions. So many obvious answers.

