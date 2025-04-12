Images from Chinese TikTok displaying American workers in factories. JamboAI/Xiang67

I’ve thought about taking on the tariff controversy but there are plenty of people doing that, and this is much more fun.

Please enjoy these hilarious memes from China. The Chinese obviously have a very good sense of humor.

Here’s what I think after watching this. Have Americans really considered the consequences of these tariffs.

The reason why we send production to China and other countries is because their citizens do what the state tells them to do, or else, labor is cheaper, and they have pretty much zero conscience when it comes to ruining their environment. So, think about ALL the consequences of bringing production back to the United States and ask yourself, who’s really going to benefit, the ordinary guy on the street or is this just one more con to benefit the billionaires.

Do we really want to bring all of this pollution to the United States?

Are Americans really going to accept a pittance of a wage, living in a tiny box in a high-rise?

If we don’t have any more illegal migrants, who’s going to do these jobs? Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t want illegals in our country, and I like how Trump is following through on that.

However, will Americans be willing to work in sweatshops? Or maybe robots will take over all those jobs and even more people will be out of work. That’s where the State captures you, by putting you on a universal basic income. Actually, Elon Musk promises you will have a universal HIGH income.

Are we really going to fall for this? It’s a China model, isn’t it? Do we really want to be completely dependent on Big Brother?

But that’s not going to happen, everyone assures me. Trump’s going to get us out of all this debt, we will be independent and prosperous. And maybe that will happen. But nothing ever comes without a price.

The pollution that we would bring to our homeland is not a small matter. Just as one of many examples, the United States has plenty of lithium that we aren’t mining for. The world's largest lithium deposit is inside an extinct volcano in the McDermitt caldera, located along the border of Nevada and Oregon. It is estimated to hold up to 120 million tonnes of lithium, worth $1.5 trillion. Now, maybe we will mine it. But so far, nobody is. Instead, we want Ukraine and Greenland to give us their rare earth minerals, and so on.

If you want to find out more about the horrific impact our greed for the latest technological devices has had on the environment in China, Russia and elsewhere, read my essays The Magic of Rare Earth Elements & the Hypocrisy of Clean Energy and Nickel: The Dirty Business of Clean Energy.

One person on social media made a great point about this in regard to the memes:

It’s quite funny the CCP bragging this is the life of their citizens.

And that’s the point where it gets unsettling. There will be consequences if we go down this road. The Chinese are willing to obey totalitarian rules from their government. They are willing to live in a surveillance state, for example, where they conform to a kind of DEI standard where everyone is the same. They are willing to give up certain freedoms for “security.”

It’s kind of weird how all the worries conservatives had, all the pundits on the right who warned about the rise of the surveillance state, and the dangers of the tech giants, have now just abandoned that. It’s like everyone has memory loss.

I didn’t hear a peep from people like Tucker Carlson when Trump’s first week in office he had his Stargate team up there, which I wrote about in Stargate, Part I and Part II, with Larry Ellison of Oracle (Ellison is probably even closer to Trump than Elon Musk) boasting that AI is going to track your every move. I assure you, if Biden had made such an announcement, conservatives would have been up in arms, and we would never have heard the end of it.

Oracle is a massive data collection company which Stargate will use to combine thousands of databases into enormous electronic repositories, which can be mined by A.I.

Ellison says he wants to make the world better by building this surveillance society. There would be cameras everywhere, with every movement analyzed by Stargate/Oracle’s A.I.

“Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on,” he told Oracle investors last fall. “It’s unimpeachable.”

Honestly, I don’t know about these tariffs. I hope they don’t do some good. I also hope the United States doesn’t invade Greenland. I hope a lot of things.

But, one thing is for sure, the Chinese memes are funny, and I had a good laugh.

These memes, made by those who are supposed to be our enemies, remind us that we are all in this together—meaning, we the little people, the ordinary man and woman on the street, just trying to live our lives in peace, do our best to raise our children, no matter if our home is a high-rise Beijing apartment building or a Los Angeles condo complex.

Whatever happens, let’s not lose our sense of humor or our ability to communicate across borders.

