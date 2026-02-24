PLEASE SHARE THIS ESSAY EVERYWHERE!!! Fight this battle of words!!!

I was shocked and saddened but mostly angered to read Mosab Hassan Yousef’s statement today demonizing evangelical Christians

My Mennonite ancestors were killed by the Inquisition because we refused to bow to the Catholic Church. Those of us who believe that Jews are STILL God’s Chosen People and who are the strongest supporters of Israel and Jews, of which Evangelicals are the greatest number, are now accused of being heretics and Mosab is agreeing with them. Wow.

Is it just ignorance, or—I have to ask the question—is it deliberate. In which case, what an abrupt about-face. This is a man who in his book Son of Hamas claimed to have become a Christian.

If I ever doubted how dark this battle has become and how much darker it will grow, this convinces me.

I have put here what he said and my responses:

What Mosab Hassan Yousef said today (below his post is my responses):

Israel isn’t starting this fight—but some are loving the ride. Here’s why.



Israel isn’t chasing crowns or prophecies. We’re staring down ballistic missiles—real ones, tipped with nukes—that could kill millions of innocent people tomorrow.

This isn’t fantasy. It’s survival. We have no choice but to stop it.



But look behind the curtain: there are other players riding this wave, hiding their own agendas behind our fight. They call it “prophecy” or “monarchy,” but it’s just lust, greed, and revenge dressed up as righteousness.



• Evangelicals who’ve lobbied for a century to trigger Armageddon—because the Second Coming of their Messiah needs chaos, needs two-thirds of Jews to die for the script to play out. They want heaven’s fire, not the fallout.



• Monarchists who’ve waited 47 years for payback—dreaming of Reza Pahlavi’s throne while lounging safe in LA, London, Paris. They expect Israel and American taxpayers to foot the bill, Iranian protesters to die bare-chested against bullets, and the world to cheer their “democracy”—which looks suspiciously like the same tyranny, just with a crown.



One side fights for survival. The other fights for revenge, fantasy, oil and power.

When the war drags—when economies collapse, alliances shatter, blame lands—those cheerleaders will vanish. Israel will foot the bill.



So let’s be clear: stopping the bomb is legitimate. It’s existential. But we don’t need to align with fanatics who don’t care about Iranians, Israelis, or Americans. They want everyone else to bleed for their fantasies—Armageddon, thrones, revenge—while they risk nothing.



Americans deserve to know: the loudest voices aren’t the ones who’ll pay. Israel’s fight is real. Theirs isn’t. Don’t let them bankrupt our bond.



Israel is America’s greatest ally—a strong Israel means a strong America, and vice versa. Extreme monarchists and evangelicals? They’re not allies. They’re opportunists. Don’t let them bankrupt what actually matters.

This was my response, which I am sure he will not stoop to answer:

I am not an evangelical, but I grew up in that world, so I know it very well, just as Mosab grew up in a world he knows very well.

My father, Dave Hunt, was one of the most respected Christian authors and public speakers who aligned closely with evangelicals although he never belonged to a church (didn’t believe in church membership, gave allegiance to Jesus, no one else). As a child my family attended Plymouth Brethren, although my dad was excommunicated at a certain point, he was never a follower of any group.

Mosab says evangelicals are not allies of Israel. Really?

He says it’s “lust, greed and revenge” and they want “everyone else to bleed for their fantasies.”

Wow. My ancestors bled and died standing up for what they believed. They were Mennonites who were tortured and imprisoned by the Inquisition for not bowing to the Catholic church. I stood up for what I believed against mobs of violent men in Luxor, Egypt. Don’t insult me and my ancestors. I am prepared to stand up for what I believe now, as I am accused of being a heretic because I believe Jews are still God’s Chosen People. And you grind me into the ground for that?

There are all sorts of criticisms one can make of evangelicals, but it is a fallacy to say they are praying for or want or will ever applaud any war, any army that comes against Israel. They simply look at the facts and yes, prophecy, and we can all see how the armies of the world are coming against Israel.

I grew up praying for the peace of Jerusalem, that if there was any way to stop such a calamity, please God, let it happen. Turn the hearts of Israel’s enemies to God. We stand with Israel one hundred percent.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, you may not agree with that, but do you realize that by demonizing evangelicals, you are making people like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens very happy. They hate Israel, they know evangelicals are the strongest supporters of Israel in the US. evangelicals are being discredited as evil apostates, accused of heresy. I am sure Carlson would like to bring on the Christian Nationalist version of Sharia law and reinstate the Inquisition. You know who he will burn at the stake first: Jews and evangelicals.

It’s as if we are returning to the Dark Ages and you are helping it along.

I don’t call myself anything but a follower of Jesus. Followers of Jesus stand with Israel. The vast majority of evangelicals do that, and they do NOT want war.

As you demand people listen to what YOU know about, you should also listen to others who know what you do NOT know because it isn’t your world.

In response to another comment, by Noah Berg, who said this , implying Mosab wrote it with AI:

If I asked you to write something without AI it would probably look like one of those stone age caveman wall drawings.

I wrote:

If Carlson, JD Vance et al succeed in destroying evangelicals, Jews in the US will no longer be safe.

I have been warning about this for 3 years in my writing and now it is coming true. If he were still alive, my father, Dave Hunt, would tear Mosab's accusations apart!

My father spoke out against Islam before anyone was doing it, warning people across the world about its dangers. No one wants to see Armageddon. I suppose if the armies of the world do come against Israel, as the Bible foretells, it will be evangelicals fault, as if they brought it on? No. We can all see what is happening, it is just that evangelicals were right because they interpreted the Bible correctly.

I was raised to believe that God will never break his covenant with Israel. This is the REAL attack evangelicals face—that we believe Jews are God’s Chosen People and God will NEVER break his promise to them. No matter if all nations come against Israel, God will protect his people.

If Mosab or anyone else has a problem with that, I don't know what to say. To try to destroy the largest group of Christians who actually DO stand with Israel, well, he is either completely arrogant in his ignorance, or he is now exposed as no true friend of Israel, which I would not like to believe.

I understand his questioning of the monarchy and the war in Iran; I get that concern. Not all Iranians support a return to the monarchy, they want democracy. But to bring evangelicals into this is either foolish or nefarious.

The next thing we know, Candace Owens will be quoting Mosab. And that's a travesty.

