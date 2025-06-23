These mullahs are not rational people. They will fight to the end and keep on insisting they are winning, just like in Monty Python when the knights are fighting and the one who is losing, getting his arms and legs cut off, keeps on saying “Tis but a flesh wound.”

I know that’s a bit gory but fitting.

You can see live updates here:

Qatar’s response:

Qatar condemned Iran’s attack on Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military site in the Middle East, saying it was a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.” “We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law,” Majed Al Ansari, the spokesman of the Qatari foreign ministry said in a post on X. “We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles.”

Here is an interpretation of the attack by Farmas Fassihi:

Three Iranian officials familiar with the plans said that Iran gave advanced notice to Qatari officials that attacks were coming, as a way to minimize casualties. The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S. but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp; they described it as a similar strategy to 2020 when Iran gave Iraq heads up before firing ballistic missiles an American base in Iraq following the assassination of its top general.

Let’s hope that’s the case and they don’t carry on like Monty Python’s skit.

