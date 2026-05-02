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First of all, I wish more schools taught higher moral standards and values, as this school does. That said, I would never want my daughter to attend this school. I assure you that if I had attended this school, I wouldn’t have lasted a week. But then, what would have happened to me if I had rebelled. That is the uncomfortable question. I very much doubt there are any rebels in this school. Maybe in their hearts but they will never dare let it out.

The Scouts of the UK announced that Preston Muslim Girls High School has created the largest all-female Scout group to ever exist in the UK.

The Scout Association is the largest national scouting organization in the UK, founded in 1910. It operates under a royal charter and is a founding member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

With this level of dedication, discipline to the cult of Islam, I wouldn’t be surprised if Muslims take over British government and we see some of these girls in positions of power in about ten years. I dread to think what Britain will look like by then. But Britain will only have itself to blame by not teaching its own people to love and respect its traditions and history and demanding a high level of excellence from its children.

Here are the Muslimas, getting used to taking over the government of Britain.

I have a question, though. Why are they distinguished as “Muslim” girls? I thought the Scouts was not about religion. Is there a group within Scouts that is distinguished by calling them “Christian” girls? No, there isn’t. If there was, would they be congratulated in the same way? Doubtful.

Below, Muslimas are visiting a primary school as part of Interfaith Week to share knowledge about Islam. Do they invite Christians to their school to share Christianity and have them participate in Christian traditions. Of course not. That would be haram.

Below, the proselytizing Muslimas put hijabs on the non-Muslim girls so they can see how it feels to be a devout Muslim. Would these Muslimas take their hijabs off so they could experience how Christian girls live? Certainly not!

Could Christians ever go into Muslim communities and proselytize there? Certainly not! Muslims within the community would have them arrested, or worse.

On the one hand, Muslimas are empowered to practice karate, while at the same time impeding them to see with their peripheral vision by having to wear the perpetual hijab. Nor have I never seen karate performed in shoes like that. It is always in bare feet. I am a second-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do and it is impossible to move, to turn without sticking to the ground when wearing shoes. I cannot imagine doing a spinning heel kick in those shoes. But a girl showing her feet would be haram.

Any girl covered like this while performing sports that causes body heat to rise drastically is at a severe disadvantage. It’s also unhealthy. When I lived in Luxor, I asked the men if it wasn’t unfair for the women to be covered like that in such horrific desert heat. They shrugged. No, they said. Women “get used to it.”

Yes, in Islam, women have to get used to a lot of things. The indoctrination starts by imposing such unfair restrictions that girls submissively accept without question.

Below, the Muslimas visit Lancaster University. This is how they dress when they get up in the morning and they wear it all day long. Girls learn to be invisible, so they don’t tempt men. Contradictorily, they are told they can kick and punch and debate. It makes no sense.

I am quite sure that all of this “empowerment of girls” is for the benefit of the western countries in which they live. If the Muslim men in charge ever got the opportunity to rule with Sharia law, suddenly, these girls would not be punching and kicking and debating anymore. We see it happen in every country where Sharia is imposed. Slowly but surely, girls and women are erased from society.

This is how cult of Islam teaches girls to be submissive and to bear all manner of abuse, even while telling them that Islam protects girls and gives women more rights than any other religion. No, Islam does not.

Below is a visiting comic book artist, who “delivered engaging workshops with selected pupils, inspiring creativity and storytelling through comics.” There is a clear distinction between the freedom of visiting teachers and professionals and the oppression of the girls. Just look at how she’s dressed compared to him.

Under this picture, look at the close-up of what the girl is drawing.

I find it quite interesting that she draws a tyrant screaming to hijabi girls: “Draw or face the lash!”

It doesn’t look that funny to me since the lash is a very real punishment in Islam for those who disobey. Of course, you know this girl had better not make a comic about Mohammed or Islam. She will be not only lashed but killed.

Below, the Muslimas are on a science trip to Eureka and are trying to ride some sort of bicycle. After having been indoctrinated for so long to accept this conformity, do they even know how constrained they are by these clothes?

I fully support children learning how to be moral upstanding citizens within a religious context. But this is cultish obedience, not learning to freely, of one’s own choice, do the right thing. We all know that not a single one of these girls will ever ask a question doubting Islam.

Yes, I realize that all religious schools, Christian ones, too, pressure students to conform. Conformity is expected. But this goes beyond normal conformity, to oppression beneath the smiling faces. In Christian schools, students can question their faith, they can make jokes about it. Maybe they will get into trouble depending on the type of joke, but they will not be beaten or killed for it. If at some point, they want to leave Christianity, it might be difficult, but they can do it and get support from the outside community.

There is a real TERROR in Islam, the punishment for any doubt is so severe. For these girls, even whispering a joke to their best friend in private is highly unlikely.

The “Reflection Room” with a “mindfulness coloring room” sounds creepy to me. Learning the ayahs most often means the Quran recited in a hypnotic, singsong way on speakers. I experienced this living in Luxor. From early morning until night, the Quran is recited on loudspeakers in restaurants and in the streets. TVs in cafes are tuned to the singsong recitation of the Quran. On top of that, there are the five calls to prayer and the ritual washing and bowing and turning one’s head this way and that and making sure to repeat everything exactly as one is supposed to— or else. Islam is constantly brainwashing you. It allows few free moments of your conscious and subconscious mind.

Here are the five candidates for Head Girl. I know from many conversations with Muslims that the girl in the niqab is considered far more pious than everyone else. She has made a higher commitment in her submission to Allah, and her time in hell will be reduced because of it, as her reward in heaven will be greater. Although, the Quran and Hadiths fail to say what, if any, reward a woman gets in heaven, except to be married to the husband she had on earth. She can only enter heaven with the help of a man. I have heard Muslim women justifying this inequity by saying that the rewards for women don’t need to be told, women should just believe that “Allah knows best”.

Below is the headmaster, the new Head Girl, and the two runner-up candidates. Notice the headmaster’s beard. You can always tell a truly devout Muslim man because they never shave their beards. That is why jihadists always have scruffy-looking beards. Men without beards or those with nicely trimmed beards are disobeying the command of Allah.

The level of dedication and discipline of these girls is admirable. It’s just that the motivation for that dedication and discipline is inspired by a cult that stifles freedom and demands unquestioning loyalty—or else.

God gave us free will to choose but there is no free will in Islam. Down through history, Christianity has also been imposed on people. But that is not what Jesus taught and thankfully, modern western nations do not do this. But that is not the case with Isam. A Muslim is bound to Allah from birth until death. There is no way out except death.

Yes, freedom is messy. But I would rather have a messy world and the freedom to make mistakes and learn and grow and become better—by my own free will—than live in a world where there is no questioning and everything looks perfect on the surface but fear rules underneath.

You can find all the info I put here at the X account of the school: PMGHS

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