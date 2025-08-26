Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mindi's avatar
Mindi
7m

Genesis 12:3 -- it does not matter what anyone thinks of you, only what He thinks of you. As a Christ follower, I stand with Israel. Jesus -- Hebrew name Yeshua -- is Jewish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture