Members of Palestinian Hamas police stand guard at a checkpoint in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)

I will continue to speak out on the positive aspects of Israel, remind my readers of the plight of Christians and other groups throughout the world, and inform on the spiritual warfare that we are going through, despite the backlash I get or the ways my voice is being suppressed. Gaslit. Shadow banned.

I know how writers/journalists/influencers/preachers/politicians, you name it, get around this problem. They compromise; they say the things they know people want to hear in order to stay popular and relevant. They use certain words and phrases that advance them with the algorithms.

There are propagandists on both sides of this conflict: Those who are for Israel and those who are against Israel. Those who defend Jews and those who demonize Jews. I see both sides clearly on social media, especially on X. Not only are there huge antisemitic accounts, but there are huge pro-Israeli accounts. Many of these accounts are no doubt funded by Israel just as many of the anti-Israel accounts are funded by Qatar. Both sides are then flooded with bots to push them higher in the algorithms and swell their numbers. This war is being fought as much with words as with bombs.

Israel will never win this propaganda war. I understand that they must try. But at the end of the day, it isn’t going to matter, Israel will still be hated. Israel must do what it has to do to protect its people, no matter what the world thinks or says or does.

I will never be a propagandist for either side. I look at the facts and I read my Bible, and I use my own life experiences so that I can write as honestly as possible. I maintain my independence. I am answerable to no organization, no cause. That means I stand with Israel, with God’s people. Those of us who do are shrinking in size and influence as the voices against us grow stronger, promoted by the algorithms. For this, even though I am a comparatively small voice, I am still accused of being paid by Israel. This is hilarious to me.

A few days ago, all of this hit me hard when a good friend, who had really helped me years ago during a difficult part of my life, unsubscribed from Break Free Media. She had only subscribed about a week previously. During Covid, she’d cut me off completely because of my views against lockdowns and masking, and my refusal to black out my profile photo on Facebook to show solidarity with BLM, among other sins.

I lost many friends and acquaintances during Covid in this way. In contrast, I have never cut off a colleague or ended a friendship because I disagreed with them about Covid or their faith or politics, or whatever. I only cut people off who disrespect me or threaten my life.

So, when she recently subscribed, I was really happy. I assumed she had subscribed because she agreed with me about Israel, and that, despite our differences on Covid, she was now willing be friends again. But when she unsubscribed so quickly, I realized this wasn’t the case at all. Maybe she had seen something I wrote that criticized Trump (she hates Trump) and thought we were now in agreement on everything else, so, hurray, let’s be friends again. And then, she read my latest essay Practical Proof that Hamas is the Problem, not the IDF, and realized she’d made a mistake. She can’t be friends with someone who defends that genocidal state.

There are millions of kind-hearted people like my friend who swallow every lie promoted by Hamas, Iran, Qatar, The Muslim Brotherhood, the far-left and the far-right … there are so many sources now. These people do not consider where the information is coming from. As long as it says, “Israel bad”, they absorb it.

Of course, it is madness to listen to sources that would kill you if they could, instead of the one democratic nation in the Middle East. The attacks on Israel are relentless. Notice that you no longer read about any atrocities committed by Hamas. It isn’t even as if this is a war. Nobody seems to think that it was ever a war. It is simply Israelis killing innocent Palestinians. Every day, Israel is shooting innocent children. Randomly, for no reason. Just for fun, I guess. Israel is purposely starving Palestinians. Just for fun.

You will never hear about any other horror occurring in any other part of the world. The perception is that throughout all of history, no nation has ever committed worst atrocities than what Israel is doing in Gaza right now.

This is outrageous. It is completely irrational and makes no sense. And it is why I keep writing about it, despite the fact that people have what one person described to me as “Jew fatigue.”

Ugh, not the Jews again, why do you have to keep talking about them.

Of course, if it’s news against the Jews, that’s different, then it’s worth talking about. Whereas a year ago, people might have engaged in conversation with some sympathy for Israel’s side, there is no sympathy left. Israel is committing genocide. End of story. Don’t even try to say otherwise.

And then, this morning, I was reading Seymour Hersh’s latest piece, 'POWER SUFFICIENT TO PUT AN END TO CIVILIZED LIFE,' A conversation with nuclear disarmament expert Mark Medish and it brought home to me how successful this propaganda campaign against Israel has become and how even the most respected journalists include key words and sentences to ensure their voices are not suppressed by the algorithms, or by the masses who are fed this constant stream of hatred.

Hersh’s essay focuses on why nuclear disarmament talks are so important and why there are not any going on today. (I wrote about this danger of nuclear war and where it is most likely to occur, almost 2 years ago in my essay ARCTIC WARS.)

But as Hersh says, no one is much interested in this topic. As he points out, it’s not “sexy.”

I was reading his introduction to his interview with Medish with interest until he got to the part where he asks his first question:

“… why does the media here and around the world have so little interest in international arms talks? Is it just too complicated? Or does other international wrongdoing—the ongoing horrors committed by Israel in Gaza, for example—suck the air out of that issue, and its need?”

And that, right there, knocked me down like a ton of bricks. Because, while nuclear disarmament isn’t sexy, Gaza is, and the way Hersh made sure to include mention of it is one of the best examples as to why Israel will never win this propaganda war and why people like me will never be “sexy” either.

Seymour Hersh is one of the most highly respected journalists around. That’s why it’s so telling that, when out of all the “international wrongdoings” he can site as examples, he chooses “the horrors committed by Israel in Gaza.” Everyone who wants to maintain their huge readership these days, knows they must at least make some contribution to the demonization of Israel.

This might seem like a small thing, this one line that I refer to. But it isn’t. It is part of a never-ending barrage, from the slightest drip-drip of these few words to the gushing waterfall of toxic videos and podcasts and news stories that is coming from all sides, just to make sure there is no question in anyone’s mind, repeat after me:

There is not a single atrocity in the ENTIRE WORLD that is worse than what Israel is doing in Gaza.

Seymour Hersh could have picked any number of horrors going on in the world right now to use as an example. But none of them would have been sexy. Israel’s “genocide of Palestinians” is the sexiest topic in town, and everyone who’s anyone is going to make sure they mention it.

It’s been announced that the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is set to take center stage at the upcoming 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Hundreds of local political and grassroot groups announced on Monday that they would be joining a march protesting Israel's treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The genocide is there for all to see. The Israeli army in Gaza is massacring the Palestinian civilian population, targeting hospitals, refugee camps, food and water distribution points, schools, universities, churches and mosques," says the announcement.

They have called for Gerard Butler and Gal Gadot’s invites to be withdrawn. Gadot is an Israeli actor who supports her country and Butler is guilty of attending the Friends of the IDF Western Region Gala in Los Angeles in 2018, although he has never spoken out publicly about the conflict.

The hypocrisy of Hollywood, the cloying desperation to be relevant, the obsession to prove they “care” disgusts me. But that’s the propaganda wheel and it’s oiled very well.

It makes me angry, and I am not a person who gets angry easily. When I think of the millions of other people who are suffering in the world today, how must they feel about being ignored? But then, they are probably too busy suffering to even think about it. They are probably so used to being forgotten; this is just business as usual.

But the Palestinians are never forgotten. In fact, no one gets more attention than they do. That is not to say that they don’t suffer, or that they don’t deserve attention. They do. But no one is given more help than they are to alleviate that suffering. Palestinians have received more aid than any other group in the world. Weirdly, whereas all other refugee groups shrink over time, (which is what is supposed to happen), Palestinians are the only refugees who continue to grow.

In 1948, there were 800,000 refugees. At the end of 2024, there were 42.7 million refugees worldwide, with 5.9 million under UNWRA’s mandate. Palestinian refugees are the only refugees in the world to have their very own UN organization, UNRWA, focused entirely on them. If you are interested in the corruption within UNRWA, read my essay The Truth about UNRWA.

How is it possible that three fourths of Gaza’s population are still refugees? Because if they weren’t, the billions of dollars being sent to Gaza would no longer be justified. In fact, even if you are born outside of Gaza, in the United States or Syria, or wherever, you are still counted as a refugee.

From 2014-2020, U.N. agencies spent nearly $4.5 billion in Gaza, including $600 million in 2020 alone. More than 80% of that funding is channeled through the UNRWA. I won’t even go into the billions given by Qatar, the United States, and other ways money is funneled to Gaza—and we all know where it ended up, in the greedy hands of Hamas. Palestinians are in constant need of more and more aid, when the result should be that they become self-sufficient.

Palestinians are kept in a constant state of victimhood, by their own leaders and the corrupt United Nations. It is insisted in the media that Palestinian refugees don’t have a home, and yet, it is also insisted that they be recognized as a nation. Which one is it? It cannot be both.

This obsessive focus on Palestinians by the rest of the world is not out of concern. You cannot tell me that all the people suddenly crying about Gaza, who never gave it a thought before Oct 7th, are doing so because they actually care. No. They are being manipulated by the media and by algorithms. Gaza has been made sexy.

I want people to know about what isn’t sexy, what the news isn’t talking about. That’s why I recently wrote How Hatred & Tyranny Drive the Water and Refugee Crises in Iran and Afghanistan. Do people know or care that since March of 2024, Iran has expelled more than 1.2 million Afghans with nearly half a million deported in just two weeks following its June conflict with Israel. This is one of the most severe displacement crises in the world, but it isn’t “sexy.”

It is unconscionable that people who call themselves Christians fixate on demonizing Israel while ignoring the genocide of Christians around the world. There is no better example than that of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, the very heart of Christianity. When it was under Israeli control, 86% of the population was Christian. Since it came under control of the Palestinian Authority, the population has plummeted to 10%. Whereas Christians made up 18% of Palestine’s population before 1948, they now comprise less than 2% in the West Bank. (1)

And yet, if you listen to the news, you would conclude that it’s Israel that is killing Christians, not Muslims. It’s absolutely bonkers. Tucker Carlson’s recent show with Agapia Stephanopoulos comes to mind.

Listen to the Apostate Prophet, (he’s really funny) as he compares the reality of Hamas to what this sketchy nun says about how loving and caring Hamas is.

Persecution of Christians throughout the world:

380 million Christians today face torture and death for saying these five words: “I believe in Jesus Christ.”

Christians are the most persecuted people on earth.

1 in 8 Christians worldwide are persecuted for their faith.

Every 2 hours, a Christian is killed for following Jesus Christ.

“In the last 30 years,” write the Open Doors analysts, “the number of countries where Christians suffer high and extreme levels of persecution has almost doubled to 76 countries.”

The reason persecution isn’t great in Middle Eastern countries is because it has already been pretty much wiped out there. Just looking at a few of these countries:

Nigeria: Over 50,000 Christians have been killed since 2009, after the Boko Haram insurgency broke out. The number of deaths decreased slightly, from 5,898 in 2021 to 5,621 in 2022, but the annual number of those abducted increased to almost 5,000 in Nigeria, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Since 2009, at least 18,000 Christian churches and 2,200 Christian schools have been set ablaze, and five million Christians have been internally displaced by Boko Haram Islamic militant. Nigeria accounts for 89 percent of Christians martyred worldwide.

Aid to the Church in Need cited a Nigerian priest who mourned that “the world has turned away from Nigeria. Genocide is taking place, but no one cares.”

But here’s something else people ignore about Nigeria. Muslims aren’t just killing Christians. They are killing other Muslims. Some 34,000 Muslims have also been killed for being too moderate.

Let me just pause there. I would like everyone, most importantly, moderate Muslims (although I doubt any are reading this, unfortunately) to take note. 34,000 Muslims have been killed in Nigeria by other Muslims for being too moderate.

Islam is not a moderate religion. It is a religion of conquest and violence against anyone who does not bow to Allah and follow the extreme tenets of Islam. I am not going to get into all the verses in the Quran and the Hadiths that prove this. I’ve done it in other essays. Argue with me all you want; make excuses for Islam, tell me it’s a “religion of peace” for anyone who chooses it to be that way. No, it isn’t. And as much as people pretend and massage it to fit their views, the day comes when the facade is ripped off and the truth beneath is revealed. That is the problem, people won’t face that truth until it affects them personally and by then, it’s too late.

Have you ever noticed that Muslims never speak out against extremism in Islam. They don’t name the imams or clerics promoting it. They might generally disavow violent jihadism, but they will not name any names. If they do, they know their lives will be in danger. I don’t care what country they live in, Nigeria or the United States. No Muslim criticizes Islam. No Muslim questions the Quran. No Muslim makes a single joke, even the tiniest most innocuous one, about Mohammed. They know what will happen if they do. We have seen it happen over and over, and yet we still refuse to see the truth of Islam.

The most dangerous place in the world, however, to be a Christian is North Korea, where a 2021 “Law Against Reactionary Thinking” subjects Christians to arrest, confinement in labor camps or even death. Even owning a Bible is a serious crime.

But it is Islamic countries that, in total, are the most hostile to Christians, among them Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Iran.

The Uyghurs are the largest minority ethnic group in China's north-western province of Xinjiang

And here is a disturbing fact: These Muslim countries refrain from speaking out against the persecution of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China, where 800,000 to two million Muslims have been sent to “re-education” camps, with a “shoot-to-kill” policy for anyone who tries to escape.

Sexual assault and rape of women, surveillance, forced labor, enforced sterilization, forced assimilation, has led the Simon-Skjodt Center to determine that the Chinese government is committing crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs.

I tried looking up “Muslims speaking out in defense of Uyghurs” but all I found were Uyghurs outside of China speaking up for themselves. The information I did find that spoke of the plight of Uyghurs was from Christian organizations.

In Muslim nations such as Pakistan, Christians are at great risk. Personal grudges or disputes over land can trigger charges of desecrating the Quran or insulting the prophet, leading to mob attacks.

Yemen ranks No. 3 on this year’s WWL.

This is thanks to the decade-long conflict ostensibly between the Houthi ethnic rebel group and the central government, but one where Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran have all sought control.

Christians have been arrested for leaving Islam and “blaspheming” the religion. Authorities detain Christians solely because of their faith or because of the false accusations of family members or others as a way to harass them. Beyond the threat of violence, Christians suffer from hunger, often cut off from social circles, food, medical attention, financial help, or other resources because they don’t show up to the mosque on Fridays.

Daniel, a young Yemeni Christian, has said, ““I would love to see people on their Facebook pages or whatever social media saying, ‘Hey, we are praying for you, Yemen!’”

There are no church buildings in Somalia, and Christians must exercise extreme care when meeting in groups. It is strictly illegal to convert or evangelize. Christians are actively pursued, and when discovered they are immediately killed. Christians are more likely to be killed by al-Shabab or family members than to be imprisoned by the government. The autonomous region of Somaliland has seen a recent increase in the number of underground Christians being arrested.

Wars in the Middle East with Muslims fighting Muslims have killed millions of people. But that is of little importance. The hatred between Sunnis and Shias goes back to the death of Mohammed himself and the battle rages to this day. But it’s not Jews killing Muslims, it’s Muslims killing Muslims, so it isn’t sexy.

I will keep on writing about this topic, never mind that people have “Jew fatigue”. The indifference to the plight of any people other than Palestinians, and the obsession with demonizing Israel while Hamas is now completely ignored, compels me to at least try to level the playing field.

I’m with Seymour Hersh when he says what could be more important than the threat of nuclear war. But again, it’s not sexy. Gaza is. Every journalist who wants to stay relevant and not alienate their readership knows they had better acknowledge that sexiness … or else.

In my own defense, I refuse to do that.

