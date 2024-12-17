In Conversation with Rick Munn
Who are the tech gods surrounding Trump and why is data collection the key to power.
Yesterday I had a fascinating conversation with Rick Munn about the tech heavy focus of the newly formed Trump administration, in particular key roles occupied by Elon Musk and Peter Thiel of Palantir.
Also, the harvesting and assimilation of user data on social media platforms and the necessity of human data inputs to feed the AI beast. Transhumanism's quest for immortality and the grim reality of what Mars colonization may involve, if they ever get close to making it happen.
It’s about 30 minutes long. Click on the link and it will take you to Rick Munn’s podcast on YouTube. Please make sure to like and spread the word.
Rick is also on Substack at No Risk No Reward and he has fantastic content. His most recent article is Apocalypse When?
Hope you enjoyed this conversation. Always interested to hear your thoughts.
Watched the video Karen. My view has always been that Crypto is all smoke and mirrors and there will be a reckoning. Electric vehicles also do not make sense of any kind. They're heavy-damaging roads, the batteries spontaneously combust and a Lithium fire can not be easily extinguished. They deplete the earth of valuable minerals. EVs are also very expensive. All other western automakers apart from Tesla are either getting out or reducing their EV output, VW shutting 3 plants down. I don't trust AI period, we're gonna need Sara Connor again soon.
Will definitely check it out! Thank you!