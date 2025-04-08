I’ve been asked to host my own video podcast, and it looks like I probably will.

For fun, below is my artwork from my dad’s children’s book, The Money Tree. It seems appropriate for an announcement for my podcast!

I’m considering Sunday evenings, two-hour deep dives, speaking with guests on the subjects that I typically write about.

Is Sunday evening good for you? Of course, you can also listen or watch any time after that. Let me know what you think in the comments.

As some of you already know, thanks to all those years of kickboxing, I have a bad hip, which has made sitting at my table and writing for long hours more challenging than usual. Hip surgery is scheduled for April 29th, and I will do my best to keep writing as much as possible up until then.

After that, I will see how my recovery goes and will start writing again and hosting the podcast as soon as I feel up to it.

Please keep my in your thoughts and prayers with this surgery and with the podcast.

If you haven’t subscribed yet, I could really use your support right now. If you enjoy my work and consider it to be more valuable than the cost of one cappuccino per month, please click that paid subscriber button. Thank you! If you can’t, I still love you!

God bless you all in the coming week.

