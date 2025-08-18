Mark Twain, with John Lewis, a lifelong friend and inspiration for the character Jim in 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn', in 1903

There’s a lot going with Break Free Media! And, as always, there’s a lot going on in the world. Despite my desire to write about all those world events, I am devoting this week to writing MY LIFE UNDER SHARIA LAW.

My goal is to have the book finished by the end of September.

For that reason, there will be no essays this week and no Break Free Mondays tonight. Break Free Mondays will continue on August 25th.

To date, I have published well over 400 essays, so I think a week off is in order. Actually, I’ve never taken a week off, certainly not for a vacation (what’s that?). And this is no vacation. Finishing this book is hard work.

I love Mark Twain. Lately, I have gained inspiration from the quote above. I am not writing this book to gain popularity. I am telling hard truths that many people don’t want to accept. And for those who don’t want to accept it, they resort to judging me for even going to Luxor in the first place. And then they judge me for the life I lived there. Anything to take the focus off of what I am actually writing about, which is the truth of Islam and how disastrous it is when those in the West succumb to it.

There are so many Western influencers who claim to know what they are talking about when it comes to Islam, Israel and the Middle East, even though they have never been there (“but have you been there” became a derisive joke after Joe Rogan and Dave Smith confronted Douglas Murray).

Of course, this makes no sense. It is precisely because I lived in Luxor that I am able to speak with authority about what it is like to live under Sharia law, especially for a Western woman. And yet, people argue with me about this all the time. They even try to tell me that Egypt isn’t under Sharia law when I experienced it every day of my life for almost three years. But nope, I don’t know what I’m talking about, they do.

So many people are being paid to write lies, to promote agendas, to spread propaganda. They write for shock effect, for the money, for the clicks. I will never do this.

So, be prepared for some honest writing in my book.

And that’s it for this week. I will see you again, perhaps over the weekend, but definitely on Monday, with another Break Free Mondays.

If you would like to support my uncompromising writing, please consider becoming a subscriber. Thank you.

Leave a comment

Share Break Free Media