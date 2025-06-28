You can listen to me read this announcement here:

1× 0:00 -7:29

I AM HAVING A SALE ON BREAK FREE MEDIA SUBSCRIPTIONS.

The sale starts today and ends July 31. You can subscribe here:

Monthly membership is now $5. The absolute minimum amount allowed on Substack is $5 a month, so that’s what I am offering. You can lock in that amount by signing up within the next month. In August, it will be $7

Membership for the entire year is now $50. In August, it will be $70.

Founding Membership is now $150. In August, it will be $250.

As always, you can contribute one time or recurring donations at Ko-Fi. Each “coffee” is $5.

My essays are the heart of Break Free Media, and they will always remain free to all and without a paywall.

That said, I want to focus more on my paid subscribers and get to know you better.

NEW CONTENT FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS.

Starting in July, the first Sunday evening of each month, I will be offering “Break Free Sundays,” short videos on various topics of interest for paid subscribers. After I get that going, I would like to expand to every Sunday.

I have never done anything like this before, so bear with me, as I am learning as I go along and I am sure I will make some mistakes. I’ve been a guest on many talk shows, which I always enjoy, but this is a big leap for me to do my own. It’s a bit of a miracle too, well, more than a bit, and I will explain why in my first Break Free Sundays.

BREAK FREE PODCAST

By the end of July, beginning of August, I expect to start the Break Free Media podcast. I’ve decided to do it myself, not be on someone else’s news program. I have to be free to speak my mind, or else what’s the point, and the best way to do that is to create my own show.

TRIP TO THE UK FOR RESEARCH

I am going to Scotland and England mid-August for research. I will report on what I discover about the political climate and the Islamic invasion. This is really interesting to me since I lived in York and in London in the 1980s, have only been back a couple of times since. From what I see, I wonder if I will even recognize my old neighborhoods.

A horribly fuzzy photo of me in York maybe 1980. I spent my last year of university at St. John’s College, York, England. I was studying art, but I was also a dancer! And I was always freezing. As a skinny California girl, I never got used to the cold.

Yes, that’s me at a Halloween party with my friend Anthony Braithwaite. His parents owned a charming bed and breakfast. This photo is too washed out so you can’t see the details, but I painted myself like a garden with vines, flowers and butterflies. Ah, youth!

I’m really looking forward to visiting Gitte in Glasgow, reporting and maybe making a few fun shorts from Scotland. For those who have read some of my adventures in Luxor, Egypt, you know Gitte is the woman whose life I saved from the mob of violent men who wanted to take over her villa. So, this trip is also important in order to finish my book.

Speaking of which—

I HAVE TO FINISH MY BOOK!

For those who missed my announcement at the top of How the Far-Right Lies to Incite Hatred of Jews, I am taking a break of one week from writing my essays to focus on finishing my book My Life Under Sharia Law (working title). Not that I will finish it in one week (I wish), but I will make the headway needed to see the finishing line!

So, I will miss you all for the next week, but you can expect me back in full force next weekend.

