Thank you to all my subscribers!

The sale lasts until the end of July. August 1st it will be $7 a month or $70 for the year:

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

Today I thought of the Japanese proverb:

"石の上にも三年" (Ishi no ue ni mo sannen) "Three years on a stone."

Detail from a drawing a made in Luxor, Egypt. Strangely, I was inspired by Japanese art, not Egyptian art when I drew this.

Although I don't speak Japanese, I did study Okinwawan weapons and other martial arts. The proverb is talking about patience, perseverance, and endurance. Even if it takes three years, eventually, you can warm a stone—even if it's just by sitting on it! By staying consistent and not giving up, you will see positive results.

I thought of this because I’ve been writing Break Free Media for about three years now. It’s been an incredible journey and one that has required its fair share of patience, perseverance and endurance.

After taking a week off from my essays to work on my upcoming book, My Life Under Sharia Law (working title), I’m happy to say:

I am now back full force with new content!

Above: One of ny drawings for the sequel to my sci fi novel LUMINARIA.

What to expect:

My next essay will be published on Monday.

I’m not finished with Zohran Mamdani—nor his very interesting wife, so you can expect more on them. I also have a few things to say about Alligator Alcatraz.

Break Free Mondays for PAID SUBSCRIBERS starts this Monday, July 7th at 7 PM, US Eastern Time.

I am so very excited to finally add special content for my paid subscribers. I look forward to getting to know each of you better.

This is a weekly informal video talk. Originally it was going to be once a month, but then I thought, hey, why not just do it every Monday! Each talk will last approximately 20 minutes.

Starting this Monday morning, and every Monday morning thereafter, an email will go out with a reminder and the title of that Monday evening’s talk. It will be prerecorded. However, at some point, as I gain confidence, I might transition to doing it live. Be kind! Although I’ve been interviewed many times and I enjoy it, this is my first foray into giving talks on my own, so I’m sure I’ll make a few mistakes along the way.

Break Free Mondays’ content consists of current events or anything else that strikes my fancy, above and beyond what I include in my essays. This could mean anything from corruption in high places; to transhumanism/AI/ technology; to the Middle East/Israel/Islam; to my Christian faith as a follower of Jesus; to my experiences living both under communism and Sharia Law; to my childhood travels; to quotes from favorite authors; to living a healthy life, mentally, physically and spiritually; to inspirational stories of courageous individuals, to….

Ask me anything on Break Free Mondays!

At the end of my talk, I will answer one of your questions.

HOW TO SEND YOUR QUESTIONS:

Send an email to khmezek@gmail.com

Message me on Break Free Media

Put it in the Break Free Monday comment section, starting this coming Monday

And there you have it! Once I get Break Free Mondays up and running, I will move on to starting Break Free podcast. Slowly but surely, one thing at a time!

“Three years on a stone.” Patience, perseverance and endurance.



