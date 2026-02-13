One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

It takes real focus to follow the twisted tale of Ilhan Omar’s rise to power. First, let’s get the order of her confusing marriages straight:

In 2002, Ilhan Omar entered into a religious Islamic marriage with Ahmed Hirsi.

In 2003, their first child, Isra, was born.

In 2005, their second child, Adnan, was born.

On February 12, 2009, Ilhan Omar legally married Ahmed Elmi, the one who is claimed to be her brother.

In 2012, Omar and Ahmed Hirsi’s third child, Ilwad, was born.

In 2017, Omar filed for divorce from Ahmed Elmi.

In 2018, Omar legally married Ahmed Hirsi.

In 2019, Omar filed for divorce from Mr. Hirsi.

In August 2019, Tim Mynett’s wife divorced him.

In March 2020, Rep. Ilhan Omar married Tim Mynett.

It’s important to look at all of this in relation to Omar’s rise to power. It was in January 2019 that she became the US representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district. Minnesota has the largest number of Somali immigrants, representing 41% of the entire population nationwide, most of whom are concentrated in Omar’s district.

It would appear that Omar legally married Hirsi to make everything look proper as she campaigned for office and then promptly divorced him. There is speculation that she entered into a relationship with Tim Mynett during this time. Mynett’s first wife divorced him after he told her he was romantically involved with Omar.

Before we get to Tim Mynett and all the shady business deals, let’s take a look at Ahmed Elmi, who describes himself as a “dirty dandy” on social media

Abdihakim Osman, a Minneapolis-based Somali blogger and community leader, told the Daily Mail in 2020 he knew Ilhan Omar growing up.

He claimed that in the late 2000s, Omar introduced him as her brother from London to members of the community, saying he needed “papers,” referring to immigration documents. This was long before Omar ever contemplated becoming a congresswoman.

“[Hirsi] and Ilhan both told me it was Ilhan’s brother and he had been living in London, but he was mixing with what were seen as bad influences that the family did not like. So they sent him to Minneapolis as ‘rehab,’” Osman told the Daily Mail.

Ahmed d Elmi posing with a friend at a music festival in August 2018 in the UK, after leaving America

All of this would be hard to prove since birth records from their native, war-torn home country, Somalia, are impossible to track down, if they exist at all.

Ahmed Hirsi on the left, Ahmed Elmi on the right.

“People began noticing that Ilhan and [Hirsi] were often with a very effeminate young guy. He was very feminine in the way he dressed. He would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him,” Osman claimed. Ilhan’s job was to make sure he got on the straight and narrow.

Just as a reminder, because I know it’s confusing, Omar was ‘married’ to Hirsi in a non-legally binding Muslim ceremony at the time they both started to be seen hanging out with Elmi.

Osman said that no one in the Somali community knew there had been a wedding [to Elmi] until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later. It’s pretty hard to hide such things in tight-knit communities. Why the secrecy. Lots of people get married and divorced, it shouldn’t be a problem, unless there was something Omar was trying to hide.

Once in the public eye, Omar wrote Elmi entirely out of her autobiography, making no mention of or reference to him—until the actual marriage certificate resurface, at which point she could not deny it. She explained this away by saying it was a difficult time in her private life and had no relevance to her political life.

So, lie after lie, told with a straight face.

Ilhan Omar to be subpoenaed.

On January 7th, Congresswoman Nancy Mace moved to subpoena Representative Ilhan Omar for immigration records during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I.” The hearing examined the widespread theft and misuse of billions in taxpayer funds tied to a Somali-linked fraud network which flourished under the watch of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“These allegations, if true, raise grave concerns involving potential federal marriage fraud, immigration fraud, polygamy, incest, and tax violations,” said Congresswoman Mace. “Knowingly entering into a marriage to evade U.S. immigration law is a felony punishable by prison time, substantial fines, denaturalization, and deportation. Marrying a sibling is illegal in every state. The American people deserve the truth about our elected officials.”

Ilhan Omar is under fire not only for her questionable marriage practices but for shady business deals.

Where to start, there’s so much. As Representative Steve Drazkowski stated in 2019:

“This story isn’t about the personal life of a politician. This story is about a politician who uses her relationships to cover up her misdeeds and disregard for the law. Congresswoman Omar knows that the truth reveals too much about her wrongdoings. As such, you can always expect Rep. Omar’s words and the truth to be 180o apart.”

Rep. Drazkowski continued, “Congresswoman Omar only married Mr. Hirsi to cover up the fact that she married her brother, Mr. Elmi. In addition to all of this, Rep. Omar paid $250,000 to her new boyfriend, Tim Mynett, out of her campaign account. This entire situation is nothing more than wholesale corruption.”

E Street Group

In 2020, Omar paid Mynett’s firm, E Street Group nearly $3 million in consulting fees for her campaign. In her 2021 financial disclosure, Omar listed Mynett’s share of the company as worth no more than $1,000, despite him being paid $250,000.

Once she started facing scrutiny over the payments, Omar cut off the cash flow to the E Street group. Not surprisingly, business records show the firm was dissolved in June 2022, about seven months before the IRS filed a lien against it.

Rose Capital Lake

In 2024, Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed financial disclosure form that her husband Tim Mynett’s financial firm was worth up to $25 million. However, his business partner recently testified in a bankruptcy case it was worth almost nothing.

That year, Rose Lake Capital had no money, assets or investments, partner Will Hailer told a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.

“Does Rose Lake have assets under management?” plaintiff’s attorney Nicholas Mozal asked Hailer.

“Under a legal term of art, I think the answer is no, yeah,” he responded.

Asked for the largest investment the firm ever made, Hailer said “we haven’t made financial investments with our own capital, so the answer would be zero.”

He said the largest deal Rose Lake ever made was “less than $10 million,” adding that he was a “managing member” of the EStCru wine company “that is in the process of being shut down.”

The company had just $42.44 in its bank account in 2022, according to an unrelated lawsuit.

Rose Lake’s web site, which has since been scrubbed of key details, claims its advisors have “previous” experience with assets under management worth up to $60 billion.

“The real question is why Ilhan Omar thinks she’s worth $30 million and where did it come from,” said a former SEC enforcement official .

In fall 2021, D.C.-area restaurant owner Naeem Mohd was presented with an unbelievable investment opportunity. Two political operatives turned venture capitalists would triple Mohd’s money in just 18 months if he invested $300,000 in their new California winery. The pair had been paid in grapes by a former client and had hired a well-respected Sonoma winemaker to turn those grapes into profit. They promised if they didn’t pay Mohd the full $900,000 on time, they would tack on 10% monthly interest on any outstanding balance, according to the contract shared with the Minnesota Reformer. The offer might have seemed suspicious if not for the person making it: Tim Mynett, a well-connected political consultant and husband to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he married in 2020. Mynett came recommended by Mohd’s attorney, Faisal Gill, “I trusted Tim,” Gill said in an interview. “If it was not for Tim, the deal would have never happened.” Mohd wired the $300,000 to Mynett and his long-time business partner Will Hailer, with whom he founded a political consultancy called E Street Group in 2018. But 18 months came and went without Mohd receiving the 200% return he was promised from the winery, eStCru. Mynett and Hailer only returned Mohd’s $300,000 — about a month late — according to a lawsuit Gill filed on behalf of Mohd in California last fall seeking at least $780,000. The complaint, which has not been previously reported, claims the pair “fraudulently misrepresented … that eStCru, LLC was a legitimate company.”

$1.2 million for weed ventures goes up in smoke

A short-lived winery isn’t the only source of financial trouble and litigation for companies connected to Hailer and Mynett. In April 2023, soon after their winemaker Erica Stancliff said she stopped getting paid and Mohd was due a big payday that never came, three of Hailer and Mynett’s other companies agreed to pay $1.7 million to three South Dakota marijuana entrepreneurs to settle a lawsuit alleging fraud and breach of contract. The companies — eSt Ventures, Badlands Fund GP and Badlands Ventures — only paid $500,000. That led to a confession of judgment last fall, not previously reported, which was signed by Hailer, with the companies admitting they still owe $1.2 million. The marijuana entrepreneurs and their investors are now suing Hailer and the companies in Nebraska, where Hailer lives, for the remainder. Consistent with Mynett’s response, the companies don’t appear on Omar’s 2023 disclosure. Although the business is typically called eSt Ventures, Omar lists an “EstVenture LLC” on her disclosures in previous years. She reported spousal income from EstVenture of $5,001-$15,000 in 2021 and $15,001-$50,000 in 2022. In her latest congressional financial disclosure filed in May, Omar reported spousal income in 2023 of $201-$1,000 from eStCru and $15,0001-$50,000 from Rose Lake Capital, a venture capital management firm founded by Mynett and Hailer. The modest sums stand in stark contrast to the income Omar reported when she was paying her husband’s political consulting firm millions for campaign work. Omar reported spousal income from E Street Group ranging from $100,001 to $1 million in both 2020 and 2021. While Mynett says he withdrew from eSt Ventures in early 2022, he and Hailer didn’t stop doing business together. The pair incorporated Rose Lake Capital, the international venture capital firm, in Delaware later that year. Hailer said Rose Lake Capital is now a “dormant entity” …. The company’s website touts “exclusive partnerships for global operators” and “on-the-ground experience in more than 75 countries.” The website lists Hailer and Mynett as co-founders with Democratic political consultant Alex Hoffman and an impressive line up of advisors including a former U.S. ambassador to Bahrain, a former CEO of Amalgamated Bank, and former U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson. “From distressed assets to buying publicly traded companies – our team has the prowess to execute the right opportunities,” its website says.

From OFAC to missing zeroes

Around the time Mynett said he left eSt Ventures is when the cannabis entrepreneurs say they were lured into business with Hailer with similarly fantastical promises made to the winery investor. 605 Cannabis Founder Ned Horsted said Hailer approached him with an offer to raise millions for his cannabis venture. Horsted and another cannabis business — led by Josh Wood and Bekki Engquist-Schroeder — had already raised $3.54 million from friends, acquaintances and even grandparents to capitalize on the state’s new medicinal marijuana program. If the three turned over their $3.54 million, Hailer told them, eSt Ventures could more than triple their capital within days or weeks to fund two grow operations and a testing facility. Hailer said eSt Ventures had secured $6 million from outside South Dakota and another $1.5 million was expected from within the state, according to the lawsuit settled in Minnesota…. The three cannabis entrepreneurs turned over everything they had to a new affiliate of eSt Ventures called Badlands Ventures LLC. All through the summer of 2022, Hailer told the entrepreneurs and their investors that the millions in investments were just weeks away from being secured for their two marijuana companies, Dakota Natural Growers and 605 Cannabis. As the excuses began piling up, Horsted said he tried to reach out to Mynett via direct messages on LinkedIn and Twitter, but got no reply. Horsted and his business partners said in their lawsuit they don’t believe that Badlands Ventures brought in any other money to capitalize the companies. In August 2022, according to court documents, Badlands returned $1.86 million of the entrepreneurs $3.54 million “in exchange for promissory notes convertible into equity units in their cannabis businesses.” In other words, Hailer used the entrepreneur’s own money to buy a stake in their businesses. Later that month, Hailer promised to wire hundreds of thousands of dollars to Dakota and 605 but couldn’t at the moment because the Office of Foreign Assets Control had placed a hold on the funds. That explanation confused the owners of Dakota and 605. The Office of Foreign Assets Control is a federal agency under the U.S. Treasury Department that enforces economic and trade sanctions. It investigates and penalizes companies for illegally dealing with foreign adversaries like Russia, Iran and North Korea. Hailer, citing the settlement agreement, declined to comment on the Treasury Department hold on their money. Through September, Hailer assured them the money was just days away. He told them on Sept. 6 that he was “waiting on a call back from the bank that we can move the money today.” On Sept. 26, Hailer said, “I just landed a call into the bank. I personally hit send on wires Friday afternoon.” The money didn’t arrive…. “Rest assured — $500k will be to you tomorrow and the other $500k if not tomorrow [then] the next day,” Hailer said, according to the lawsuit. Each company received just $50,000, which Hailer attributed to the bank forgetting a zero. But they never received another transfer…. Horsted, his business partner and their investors filed that lawsuit in Minnesota the following month seeking the rest of their $3.5 million. Now they are hoping to win back their $1.2 million through the lawsuit they filed in Nebraska, while they continue to grow the medical marijuana businesses on a shoestring. “We’re surviving but it’s been very difficult.” Horsted said.

‘The prowess to execute the right opportunities’

But discovery documents in that case show Hailer’s businesses have little in their bank accounts. According to answers Hailer provided in court documents in February this year, eSt Ventures had 5 cents in its bank account. Rose Lake Capital had $42.44 and Rose Lake Inc. had $10. ESTCRU had $650. Hailer’s personal checking account had $3.05…. While Mynett says he withdrew from eSt Ventures in early 2022, he and Hailer incorporated Rose Lake Capital, the international venture capital firm, in Delaware later that year.

And that concludes my twisted tale of Ilhan Omar’s sketchy rise to power. Writing this gave me a headache. Lie upon lie upon lie. I will be interested to see if anything actually comes of all these revelations.

