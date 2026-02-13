Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
44m

con-ahrtists at the gubbamint level--really deeskustin'! Also....they're lookin' too much alike ta be unrelated.... Also, that boy's as gay as pink ink--so not sure how OhMore's "deep faith" fits inta marryin' her gay brother but seems like they'd throw HIM offa buildin' in SoMaulYa.... jus' sayin'....

Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
2h

Wow.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture