I am going to keep you all posted as much as I can with Zohran Mamdani’s progress because it’s already too good not to share. Honestly, you can’t make this stuff up.

Soviet Union bread lines.

He didn’t wait a day before he told them exactly that.

But first, he announced the fabulous news that his transition team is all female! Of course, those females will require staff, research and infrastructure — ALL OF WHICH NEED FUNDING.

Forget the billionaires, Mamdani called on his supporters to start donating so his team “can meet the moment of preparing for January 1.”

“There were a few months ago where I told supporters across the city to stop donating, and today I am asking them to start once again,” Mamdani said.

“And I’m excited for the fact that it will be funded by the very people who brought us to this point, the working people who have been left behind by the politics of the city,” Mamdani added.

Let me repeat that last bit, because it is EXACTLY what I said would happen yesterday in My Message to Young Americans:

It will be funded by the very people who brought us to this point, the working people.

Working people! You’ve been left behind by the politics of this city! Now’s your chance to be a part of the process, by giving Mamdani your money so he can pay for your free stuff, which actually you will pay for, because how else do you think you’re going to get it, you ungrateful wretches.

Sorry, I’m getting ahead of myself. He isn’t calling anyone an ungrateful wretch yet. He’s still smiling. That will come down the line.

And I can’t resist adding this hilarious article from Cosmopolitan Magazine, Please, May the “Aloof Wife” Life Find Me .

Zohran’s wife, Rama is being called “aloof” but in a good way whereas Melania Trump is aloof in a bad way. Rama didn’t kiss babies on the campaign trail, preferring to remain in the background, steering Mamdani’s campaign.

Wait isn’t that what wives of politicians have always traditionally done. Nancy Reagan was behind Ronald, giving him the advice of her astrologer, Joan Quigley, so he could make monumental decisions of state.

You know the saying, “behind every great man is a great woman”, or, as Jim Carrey puts it, “Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.”

I haven’t looked at a Cosmo article in ten years, I don’t know, probably a lot longer. So, it was quite a catch-up for me to read this take on “traditional relationship structures”:

Because, in case you’ve missed it: boyfriends, husbands, and all the undefined male situationships in between are in the middle of a PR crisis (as British Vogue pointed out last week). Thanks to gender inequities that’ve always existed and growing fatigue with traditional relationship structures, there’s an acceptance spreading that straight relationships leave women more emotionally vulnerable than fulfilled, and “heteropessimism” has become the overwhelming sentimentality online. On social media, straight relationships are being framed as humiliation rituals for women—and endless feedback loops of disappointing personal anecdotes are reinforcing the idea that for straight women, single life is optimal, and safer.

Wow, I am so behind the times. I didn’t know about “heteropessimism.”

According to The Conversation, heteropessimism was a term coined in 2019 by writer Asa Seresin, and is an attitude of disappointment, embarrassment or despair at the state of heterosexual relations – specifically about being in one in white, Western culture.

Oh, but wait, that term was so 2019. It’s gotten so bad since then, Seresin now uses the term “heterofatalism” to emphasize how dire, hopeless, and lacking in visions for an alternative, this attitude is.

But Rama gives us hope as the aloof wife. Getting married is okay if it works out like this (also, they met on Hinge)

This is a fun twist on Islam, since it’s the woman who is supposed to dress modestly, but there’s Rama, looking very sexy, while Zohran is the one who is all covered.

To which, a person (or bot, it’s impossible to know) with the handle “diversity is great” commented:

as a trans communist of color im very excited to see a state finally recognize how good communism is. socialism is a stepping stone to our communist utopia. rip karl marx rip vladimir lenin. we will carry on your wonderful legacy.

Like I said, you can’t make this stuff up.

None of this looks like the oppressive Islam that you’d think a Twelver Shia Muslim like Mamdani would promote, but don’t worry, it’s there.

Just compare notes. While in the United States, Sex in the City’s Cynthia Nixon headlined a “Gays for Mamdani” rally…

Mamdani was back home in Kampala, Uganda for his lavish nuptials, flashing his Colgate smile as he hugged top Uganda official, Rebecca Kadaga, who pushed harsh anti-LGBT policies that included life imprisonment for gay people:

I put this in my last essay, but I’m adding it again because it is so priceless—this explanation of how easily the left is duped by taqiyya.

@politicalfabian A post shared by Fabian Garcia on Instagram: "If you didn’t know what a “useful idiot” is…it’s someone who thinks they’re doing something good, but in reality they are being used by the person who will eventually destroy them.



Ladies and gentlemen i present to you to the modern day left."

But most importantly, let’s get back to the working class! Get involved! Be part of the political process!

Because remember, if you want free stuff, you’re going to have to pay for it!

God bless you and have a beautiful day!

