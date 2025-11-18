WARNING: Graphic war content

It’s hard to imagine that this could be true, but then again, why not. The depravity of humanity knows no bounds, especially when it involves those who have endless supplies of money to pay for every perverse desire.

The media is alive with renewed speculation about Jeffrey Epstein and how he seemingly singlehandedly blackmailed every single politician in the world—well, depending on which politicians you hate the most, those are the ones who went to his island and so forth and so on.

But all of that is child’s play compared to claims that wealthy “sniper tourists” paid upward of $90,000 to shoot people during “human safari” trips to Sarajevo in the 1990s — with an extra fee to kill children, and are now being probed by Italian prosecutors. These “war tourists” were of various nationalities, including Americans, Russians and Italians, and were allegedly allowed to shoot at civilians by Bosnian Serb militias under the command of the warlord Radovan Karadzic.

It really does make one wonder what the rich and famous do in their spare time and why it’s so hard to find out. It’s a world that I certainly will never be privy to and I thank God for that.

Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic was convicted of war crimes in 2016, and is serving his sentence in a British prison - Ranko Cukovic/Reuters

Prosecutors in Milan are trying to identify Italians who were allegedly involved in the killings and could bring charges of “voluntary homicide aggravated by cruelty and abject motives”.

The investigation was sparked after an Italian journalist and writer Ezio Gavazzeni, who has been investigating this matter for years, uncovered evidence that wealthy gun enthusiasts — dubbed “sniper tourists” would pay Bosnian Serb forces for the chance to gun down residents at random during the four-year siege of the city.

“We have submitted documentation full of evidence that warrants further investigation which we have suggested to the court. We firmly believe that it can lead to the identification of at least some of those responsible for these horrendous crimes.” —lawyer Nicola Brigida told El Pais.

And just to emphasize that this is not some wild gossip story, and to show the legitimacy of the lawyers taking on this case, as reported in El Pais:

Brigida has extensive experience handling highly complex cases regarding missing Italians in Chile and Argentina. Specifically, he participated in trials against Admiral Emilio Massera and Generals Suárez Mason and José Antonio Rivera of the Argentine military junta, who were key figures during the dictatorship (1976-1983). And worked on cases involving Oscar Alfonso Podlech Michaud, a senior official under Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile. He was also involved in cases concerning victims of Operation Condor, the coordinated campaign of repression carried out across South American dictatorships in the 1970s and 1980s, and attacks during Italy’s Years of Lead, such as the 1980 Bologna train station bombing.

More than 10,000 civilians were killed in Sarajevo by snipers and shelling between 1992 and 1996 during the Balkan Wars.

The claims were also alleged in a 2022 documentary film, “Sarajevo Safari”, by Slovenian director Miran Zupa but I have not been able to find the film.

Looking back at this war, made me think of the war in Ukraine. I haven’t written much about that war lately, because I simply don’t have time to write about everything. There is so much horrific suffering in the world, if I stop for too long to think about it, I become like a deer in the headlights and it’s hard to get my focus back. It is just too overwhelming.

Maryna mourning her son Oleksiy Lytvynov in Boryspil, near Kyiv, New York Times

I think of how much we have to be thankful for in the United States, and then my mind goes to the protests and the hatred being inspired for our own country from within and that makes me truly frustrated at how easily our youth especially are manipulated, when they have no concept of the true horrors of war.

And then, I go back to the war in Gaza. I am not in agreement with those who say every Gazan is Hamas. Every Gazan is a pawn in the hands of those with power who indoctrinate children almost from birth that their highest Islamic duty is to kill Jews. I lay the suffering and devastation at the feet of Hamas.

And beyond reason, Hamas’s popularity is rising in Gaza. As it rises there, so, too, it rises in the West. Insane.

Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip in early November.© Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg News

We see in Africa, where child soldiers commit acts that children in the United States only do in video games. And that is a whole other topic of deep concern. We have our own brand of violence; young men descending on schools and shooting as many of their own classmates and teachers as possible.

There are said to be about 16,000 children in “armed groups” in South Sudan alone. Just in Sudan. Think about it.

It is all a blight on humanity, and one cannot make a scale to judge what is worse. If you are in the middle of war, whichever one it is, for you, it is the worst. It might as well be Armageddon, it is Armageddon, the end of your world.

Even so, I can’t think of anything viler than the richest amongst us paying large sums of money to kill men, women and children for sport. At least in wars, you have two sides fighting one another for some sort of a reason. But this is just for their amusement.

I suppose that these wealthy safari tourists are so bored with everything at their fingertips, they’ve tried everything else, except knowing what it feels like to get off on killing another human being, without any consequences. And they can buy that, too. They go to considerable trouble to do it, being led through safe corridors to those hills, so when they return home, they feel as if they have really had an adventure, and they are part of the most exclusive club.

I am trying to remember all the protests at universities for the Muslims killed in the Bosnian genocide during this terrible war, but, somehow, none come to mind. The suffering was beyond anything one could imagine. As one example, in July of 1995, more than 8,000 Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) boys and men, were killed by Bosnian Serb forces in the town of Srebrenica. [1]

But no, no one cared. Oh, sure it was terrible, but it takes a lot of planning and effort to organize all the protests we have seen against Israel over the past two years. Bosnian Muslims didn’t meet the criteria. After all, they weren’t being killed by Jews, they were being killed by Serbs who were mainly Eastern Orthodox Christians. Once Tito was gone, religion was no longer forbidden, and it rose to the surface with a vengeance.

The video below is truly distressing, but I am including it so people can know the horror of this brutal war and how the world really didn’t care very much about it at all.

Below is an example of a sniper attack. I warn you, it’s horrible. I face such videos because I want to know the truth, I don’t hide from it. But I am researching and writing so others don’t have to, so use your own discretion.

Imagine at any moment, for no reason, you as a civilian can be shot in the street, not from enemy fire, but from someone who is treating you like a character in a video game and is killing you for the pleasure of it. Paying premium to kill your child.

Even if the stories of safari tourists weren’t true, there were snipers killing civilians, so that the people lived in terror every day and night. In this video below, a young girl is killed by a sniper. I believe the father is crying out in despair, something like, you are killing innocent children, kill me instead.

As most of my readers know, I lived for seven years in the 1980s between London and a village in what was then Yugoslavia. It was in Slovenia, the most westernized and wealthiest province of Yugoslavia.

When Tito died, all the hatred that had been lying dormant beneath the surface, held in check by the sheer willpower of Tito, exploded to the surface and people who had lived next one another in peace for years suddenly became enemies.

Every man I knew in Slovenia was ready to fight. But thankfully, although Slovenia was the first to be attacked, it was well prepared and the assault only lasted ten days, from 27 June 1991 until 7 July 1991, after which the Yugoslav People’s Army (JNA) turned their sights to the south.

All of this comes to mind as I think of the allegations being thrown back and forth about the Epstein Files.

I have also mentioned before that I am keeping this post, that I wrote all the way back in December 2021, at the top of my X profile until someone, anyone is convicted of something, anything:

I know a lot of people are writing about the Epstein files now and I don’t have much interest in adding my two cents, just as I didn’t have much interest in the “Twitter Files.” When it comes to the rich and powerful, they are rarely ever brought down. Well, there is always some sort of scapegoat, like Epstein or Weinstein and then business goes on as usual.

I will be curious if they uncover who these wealthy snipers are, but I won’t be holding my breath. And of course, we can be pretty sure that everything and anything to do with Epstein will lead back to Israel, since that tiny nation is now responsible for everything evil under the sun, apparently.

As the prophet Jeremiah lamented when he asked the Lord: “Why does the way of the wicked prosper? Why do all the faithless live at ease? You have planted them, and they have taken root; they grow and bear fruit. You are always on their lips but far from their hearts”

And no one could have felt more abandoned by God than Job: “Why do the wicked live on, growing old and increasing in power?”

And David as he hid from his enemies: “How does a holy God of love allow His people to suffer while the wicked thrive?”

Always remember this:

“Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong; for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away. Trust in the LORD and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture. Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him and he will do this: He will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn, your vindication like the noonday sun. Be still before the LORD and wait patiently for him; do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes.” (Psalm 37:1–7).

Here is a short explanation of how the conflict arose and how it ended:

A few people asked if it was the Muslim who were the sniper and allowing the ‘safari tourists’, but this was not the case.

It was Radovan Karadzic’s Bosnian Christian Serb militias that allegedly allowed safari tourists in to kill Muslims. The Balkan War was a brutal ethnic/religious war. Before Tito’s death, Yugoslavia was united as a communist country, no religion allowed. So, this war was interesting because it showed how powerful religion is and how deeply embedded it stays within groups of people, even when everything is done to destroy it. As with all the communist eastern European countries, religious fervor still lay beneath the surface in Yugoslavia, both Christian and Muslim, and the minute it was allowed to express itself, it did with a vengeance.

That’s why I say in the essay that people who had lived next to one another for hundreds of years, (albeit not always peacefully, but certainly under Tito), suddenly became enemies.

The brutality of the war involved severe violence, ethnic cleansing, a true attempt at genocide and the worst of human rights violations.

Another example of this type of underlying hatred, due to religious differences can be seen between Protestants and Catholics in Ireland/Norther Ireland. Now, that hatred has been pushed beneath the surface again, but these hatreds never really go away. At any time, they can erupt again. Of course, we now see in influx of unchecked Muslim immigrants into Ireland, adding another level of complexity, with resentment and growing hatred turned on them.

A significant number of people in Bosnia and Herzegovina had converted to Islam after the conquest by the Ottoman Empire in the second half of the 15th century, giving it a unique character within the Balkan region. This is what happens with the spread of Islam into formerly Christian areas.

Then, you had Serbs and Croats who were mainly Christian. Slovenia stayed out of it because it was strictly Slovenian Christians (although, again, when I lived there, I saw no evidence of Christianity except in the very elderly), it was farthest away from the conflict and well prepared to defend itself.

The Serbs saw themselves as the most powerful force in the region and wanted to ‘liberate’ Bosnia and Herzegovina from what it still saw as Ottoman control. And so, the war began.

International intervention occurred against Bosnian Serb forces in 1995. The war officially ended with the signing of the Dayton Agreement in December 1995, which led to the recognition of several independent states, including Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina

