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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1hEdited

Cain't thank ya enuf fer this Karen--Temple Israel wuz the temple of MAH CHILDHOOD an' I wrote 'bout it here:

https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/temple-of-mah-childhood-attacked

Moreover, we were CHARTER MEMBERS/Foundin' Members & mah Gran wuz Temple Secretary ta Rabbi Fram for YEARS... that's the Rabbi who started it all. Rabbi Fram (who lived 'til well inta his 90's) wuz a dear man AND a proud zionist an' he wuz still 'round in the 70's & early 80's when I attended ('til I moved away ta NYC as a teen). Mah Ma remained a member 'til August of 2025 after which it jus' didn't make sense as we moved her up here with us... but she too wuz a foundin' member... attended as a toddler even, as did I.

Indeed the haters are "wrong" in statin' that Temple Israel is or wuz ever Israeli but they are in a way right in sayin' YES, this Reform Synagogue--the biggest one in the USA (not in buildin' size but in membership) was "aligned" with Israel because...Judaism. Judaism IS "aligned" with Israel as that's how we pray....

90% of all us joos are FOR-Israel. Technically that's ZIONISM (self-determination & statehood)--no more no less, an' that's no mattah how religious or secular (i.e. outsiders are oft quick ta dismiss Israel's less religious citizens as not bein' "religious" enuf...ergo illiegit). Judaism is NOT just a religion--it's a PEOPLEHOOD, in zo many ways! T'day because the terms "zionism" & "zionist" have been weaponized many jews t'day will not call themselfs zionists fer fear of bein'...wull ya know... Shot at, rammed with cars, attacked, all dat fun stuff....

Israel is the fabric onta which Judaism is woven. Every prayer (shema) starts with "Hear O Israel" (then we say it in Hebrew). Israel INFUSES all we do... Next Year in Jerusalem has been said at every jooish seder since the joos got booted from their land by the Romans (a lung lung time ago...). It's were where started, ye cain't yank Israel outta the Torah or outta da jooze (jus' like you kin take Daisy outta NewYawk but ye cain't take the NewYawk outta Daisy-here!)

The anti-zionist joos are...fews... Not even 10% because in that 10% some are "undecided".... Yes, if they dunno their history--perhaps that makes sense ta them. Since 10/7 many chews have woken up an' realized "who they are" an' are also on a larnin' curve ta know MORE of our hist'ry cuz--as Joni sang--ya don't know whut ya got 'til it's gone. Many realized that we don't want Israel razed.... or turned inta a parkin' lot! Not ta say the obvious but Am Yisrael Chai & Blessin's yer way fer thankin' G-d for Israel too Karen--an 'fer this lovely postin'--

GLAD yer safe 'n sound in yer new home! hooray!

(ps last thing... I read that this car-rammin' terrorist wuz NOT the father of those two littles that died--he wuz the uncle an' the brother that wuz their father wuz also a terrorist. I'm so sorry they were killed... if ONLY I-Slam would let joos live in "peas" & Israel too--this wouldn't'a happened.)

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Ed Robineau's avatar
Ed Robineau
just now

The thing that concerns me the most is that seemingly reasonable people are being taken in by the likes of Tucker Carlson. Piers Morgan just had him on and let him make a lot of statements that should’ve been refused, but Piers gave him absolutely zero pushback. It’s the same thing that happened with the Heritage Foundation. People I would have expected to know better, apparently don’t. They don’t recognize obvious gaslighting antisemitism. Maybe they don’t care. Maybe they agree.

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