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I’m in my new home! It’s been a very busy and exhausting week, and this is the first chance I’ve have had to sit down at my new desk and write. A wonderful feeling! On the other hand, I am exhausted and my voice is not what it should be, too much dust with the move, so I will not be offering an audio version at this time.

We are on the verge of pogroms in the United States and across the western world.

And yes, I mean the organized massacre of Jews, and no, I am not exaggerating. Just because you haven’t noticed doesn’t mean they aren’t coming. They didn’t notice it in Germany either—until it was too late.

Just this week:

Two terror suspects were accused of tossing makeshift bombs at a protest outside the New York City mayor’s home Saturday in an ISIS-inspired attack. If the bomb had exploded, it would have likely killed and maimed tens if not hundreds of people. Sure, that was a terrible thing to do. But these were just young, impressionable hot heads and it’s perfectly understandable that they’d be angry at a despicable white supremacist like Jake Lang, as Mayor Mamdani was careful to point out.

The shooting at Virginia’s Old Dominion University late Thursday morning was committed by a veteran and convicted ISIS supporter. He killed one person and injured two others before a classroom of ROTC students subdued and killed him, the FBI said. Yes, Mohamed Jalloh yelled the standard “Allahu Akbar”, but he had a hard time in the army and became radicalized after consuming extremist propaganda, including lectures from al-Qaeda-linked cleric Anwar al-Awlaki. You can’t blame a disturbed, impressionable young man for being brainwashed into believing he was doing the right thing.

Less than two hours later, an explosives-laden vehicle plowed into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, setting part of it ablaze while dozens of children were inside. This is the guy we really need to feel sorry for. Ayman Ghazali had family members killed in Lebanon in an Israeli airstrike. He was overcome with grief and clearly not thinking straight.

Less than two weeks earlier in Austin, Texas, a shooter killed three people and injured more than a dozen others in the city’s bustling entertainment district. Underneath a hoodie, the shooter was wearing a T-shirt featuring an Iranian flag design.

Before I go any further, I have to give a shout out to the students at Old Dominion University who tackled the terrorist and subdued him.

And another shout out to the security guards at Temple Israel who stopped the terrorist and killed him. Just months before, FBI director Kash Patel said that the FBI Detroit Field Office had conducted active-shooter preparedness training with the clergy and staff at Temple Israel.

Every Jewish house of worship MUST have this training.

The question is, what do these three terrorist attacks have to do with Muslims? If you listen to the media, absolutely nothing.

It isn’t Islam’s fault. It isn’t Islam that demands the death of every Jew and infidel until the entire world bows to Allah.

It’s Jews that are at fault.

Okay, maybe they don’t put on suicide vests and blow-up school buses filled with children. Maybe they don’t randomly knife people on the street and underground. Maybe they don’t ram vehicles into crowds or shoot guns into crowds of people, in all cases yelling “Allahu Akbar”. I’m trying to remember one instance when a Jew screamed “God is Greater” as he did any of these things.

Doesn’t matter. Jews are still the dangerous ones.

You can’t really blame people being driven to commit violent acts against Jews when Jews have been allowed to go unchecked for so long. If only Hitler had managed to finish the job, the world would be a much safer and more prosperous place. In fact, it’s a good bet all of humanity’s problems would have been solved by now.

Here’s Megyn Kelly, telling us why we should feel sorry for terrorists like Ghazali:

If it’s true that the two children died, that is a horrible tragedy. But it is a tragedy of war, not a deliberate attempt to kill children.

Here is how one news source (a popular news site that gives interesting bios of celebrities) unbelievably describes Ghazali:

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali’s U.S. family—centered on that unnamed ex-wife and their children—now faces the aftermath of his death alongside the broader community’s mourning. While the shooter’s Lebanese relatives suffered irreplaceable losses overseas, his American household represents the quieter, private thread of a life that ended violently on American soil. As investigators continue piecing together motives, the limited glimpses into his married past and fatherhood offer a humanizing counterpoint to the headlines….

Below is “journalist” Angelina McCahey explaining how Temple Israel “aligns with Israel” therefore, it’s fully understandable someone should want to exterminate 140 Jewish children. Just stop believing Israel should exist. Just stop even using that word. There are many churches in America, by the way, that have Israel in their name.

Those spreading the lies will never mention that Ghazali’s two brothers who were killed were members of a Hezbollah rocket unit in South Lebanon. Sources told CNN that Ghazali had been flagged in US government databases for connections to members of Hezbollah.

Dearborn, which is about 30 minutes away from the synagogue, elected its first Arab American Mayor, Abdullah Hammoud, in 2021.

Following the shooting, here’s what Hammoud posted on social media noting he is "keeping the congregation at the synagogue in our prayers as this situation continues to unfold."

“Hoping for everyone’s safety and for the safety of first responders working to secure the scene," Hammoud wrote. "No one should fear violence while gathering in faith."

In a previous post less than a week ago, Hammoud attacked Israel, alleging the country has a "genocidal government."

"Let’s be clear. This is not a religious war, no matter how much the fanatics in this federal administration and the genocidal government of Israel want to frame it that way," he wrote. "… Our government is pouring billions into bombs that are killing innocent civilians and helping Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government expand their ambitions in the region."

Yes, this IS a religious war, and Hammoud knows that very well, he is just lying. The clerics and the jihadists tell us it’s a religious war, they make no secret of it. And until people admit that this is true, we will never be able to fight it in the way we should. They know this.

Rather believe the “Greater Israel” lie. It’s the surrounding Muslim Arab nations that are victims of Israel aggressive expansion.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sats ‘Trump was duped by Netanyahu’:

“Trump was duped by Netanyahu into starting the war and is now acting under his control… Iran no longer makes any distinction between the United States and the Zionist regime… The war will continue until the enemy’s calculus is altered and they are driven to regret.”

This has got to be one of the stupidest lies out there. That Israel is a big bully.

I have news for you; Iran hated the United States in 1979 and called it the Great Satan. Throughout every single Muslim Arab nation, it has always been the United States that was the most powerful force and needed to be destroyed. Israel would fall if the United States fell.

In fact, the United States is called the “Great Satan" while Israel is called the “lesser Satan.” Ayatollah Khomeini even called the Soviet Union the “lesser Satan” compared to the United States.

Those who hate the United States and believe it is the Great Satan have now infiltrated our nation at the highest level.

Looking at the two photos below, some might conclude that “some things never change.” But things have gotten a lot worse. At least Khamenei was sitting outside. Mamdani is inside the government and has everyone bowing to Islam with him. Just as no one had the courage to refuse to kneel during the BLM hysteria, where are those who have the freedom to stand up to this nonsense?

We now have vampires invited into the highest echelons of our government. Communist/Shi’ite Muslim Zohran Mamdani hates the United States and Jews and Christians and Hindus, living in Gracie Mansion.

Recently, he posted the photo below, so filled with joy that he was entertaining—not those who fight against terrorism—but a terrorist who, like Mamdani, was welcomed into this country, received all its benefits, only to turn around and plot its downfall.

Here was Mamdani’s praise for Khalil. No words for the Jewish victims who are the targets of violence because of jihadists like Khalil.

“For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship—and by profound courage.”

I can tell you something, when the Muslim mayor of New York City chooses to hold up Khalil as an example of suffering and courage, it’s time for every Jew to get out.

For those who need a reminder of where Khalil’s loyalty lies, he acted as spokesman for Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) which perceives itself as a revolutionary force working toward the destruction of the United States and Israel.

The means to achieve this are not just through vandalism and civil unrest, which CUAD directly employs, as the group also supports terrorism at home and in the Middle East, praising the October 7 massacre as the pinnacle of revolutionary action.

There are many examples but here is one of Khalil claiming concern the reason Jews are being attacked is because they are being unfairly associated with the genocidal state of Israel.

Below is Khalil with Mamdani-endorsed candidate Aber Kawas at a protest where attendees wore Hamas headbands and chanted for intifada.

Kawas was spotted wearing a Hamas headband at a different protest.

You can find out more on this topic in my essay The Mahmoud Khalil Controversy.

And then we have Repulsive Rama, who on Oct 7th “liked” a post celebrating the attack with images from the murderous assault.

The images were taken from livestreamed footage of the attack, showing a gleeful group riding on what appeared to be a commandeered Israel Defense Forces vehicle with the words “resisting apartheid since 1948.”

Duwaji also liked a post from the left-wing organization People’s Forum NYC that called for support for “Palestinian resistance,” while advertising a protest against Israel the day after Hamas’ rampage.

Let me say that again: she was liking the slaughter of Jews and protests against Israel THE DAY AFTER Hamas’ genocidal attack.

She also provided an illustration for an essay by Susan Abulhawa who called Oct 7 ‘Spectacular’ and attacked ‘Jewish Supremacist Vampires’

It looks to me as if most of the women that Rama illustrates are herself. Doesn’t that look like the perfect cartoon rendering of Repulsive Rama:

Here are some gems from Abulhawa. This first one is such a blatant lie, it leaves me aghast:

"Whether or not Israel indeed knew of the plans in advance, those few freedom fighters inspired not only the whole of Palestine, but the oppressed masses worldwide, to imagine what freedom looks like; what resistance is possible; and what life is attainable," she wrote.

In one December post on X that Israelis are "rootless, soulless ghouls" and in September called Israel a "cultureless, rootless human aberration in the form of a manufactured 'nation,'" adding that "we live in the time of jewish supremacist demons."

She calls a detractor “lying Jewish supremacist cockroach”

Who knows, maybe she will be next on the dinner guest list at Gracie Mansion. For all we know, she’s a regular visitor and Rama’s best friend and they giggle together about Jewish cockroaches.

Everyone I mentioned above, and lot of others besides, are the new young and trendy heroes of our youth. Their lives have meaning because of the noble cause of wanting to kill Jews. They’re rich and powerful and having a lot of fun promoting it.

Former jihadist Mubin Shaikh warns that a lethal ideology is turning American teenagers into ISIS-inspired "superheroes." Shaikh was radicalized at age 20 but was later de-radicalized and became a counterterrorism operative in Canada.

And why wouldn’t they with cool jihadists like Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Mahmoud Khalil setting the example for you. Every youth craves online relevance.

18-year-old Emir Balat is arrested after allegedly throwing a handmade smoke grenade during a "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City" protest on March 7, 2026. Getty Images© Getty Images

Shaikh says that 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, who came to Manhattan to hurl explosive devices into a crowd, went from “zero to hero overnight.”

Young men like Balat and Kayumi then become the superheroes for even more young people looking for meaning in their lives. And so the hatred of Jews grows, spread by youth just as it was in Nazi Germany.

Here’s the thing: this is not going to get better. This isn’t a fad that is going to disappear.

Every single person I have mentioned above, along with countless other powerful individuals, believes that Israel is a genocidal, apartheid state that needs to be dismantled. This is not a new idea. It has been around since Israel first declared independence in 1948. In fact, the genocide of Jews has been around much longer. It goes all the way back to Mohammed and his fantasies in the Quran.

If anyone reading this agrees that Israel needs to be dismantled or that it would be “fair” if it was allowed to have a majority Arab Muslim population, know that you are calling for the genocide of every single Jew inside of Israel because that it what will happen. And that genocide will then expand to the rest of the world.

If you continue to argue the point, know that you are either an idiot or pretending to be one.

Antisemitism is no longer being framed as “don’t worry, we don’t hate Jews, we just hate Zionists,” as it was just after Oct 7th. It’s now “we hate Jews.” People are no longer afraid to say this loudly and proudly and every single Jew who thought they would be safe by saying “don’t worry, I’m not a Zionist, in fact, I hate Zionists, too,” is going to find out that a “Jew is a Jew is a Jew and when we kill you, it will be your fault, not ours.”

Better to stand up for your own people, for your own nation, than be a traitor and still be killed for it.

Thank God for Israel!

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