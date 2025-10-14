Gazan peace activist Hamza Howidy

I recently had a conversation with a friend of mine on Facebook, we have been Facebook friends for a long time. She is one of these ignorant, foolish, hypocritical, holier-than-thou liberal do-gooders who will only change her mind when the jihadists break down the door to her house—that is how selfish these people really are. They don’t actually care about anyone but themselves and their “luxury activism” that they perform from the comfortable safety of their living rooms as they furiously do Hamas’s and the Muslim Brotherhoods work for them by sending out their propaganda across the internet, feeding the algorithms.

It is always interesting to me that when I quote Gazans or others from the Middle East who actually KNOW what they are talking about, these people like my friend ignore it, they refuse to acknowledge the voices of those who speak for their own people. As with this woman, eventually these conversations always get to the point where their true feelings come out—as she said, Hamas kills and Israelis kill them back ten-fold. And there you have it: Israelis are the monsters, or rather, Jews. They are even worse than Hamas, because they kill ten-fold. Never mind that they were attacked by monsters who vowed to repeat Oct 7th over and over until every Jew was killed and Israel turned to rubble. Jews should NOT fight back. They should not destroy their enemies. Enemies that don’t even care for their own people.

Hamas executing Gazans in the streets

Here is Hamza Howidy, an ACTUAL peace activist from Gaza --not some social media self-righteous fool who knows nothing about the region and who refuses to listen to him--this brave man, who was tortured and imprisoned for speaking out against Hamas. I have followed him for a long time because I trust what he has to say. I don’t always agree but I respect him. He tells us exactly what is going on in Gaza:

“What’s happening in Gaza isn’t just destruction – it’s a full-scale societal collapse. Armed gangs and Hamas militias are storming homes, shops, and storage units, stealing everything in sight. People are being shot over bread. Beaten for trying to protect their families. There is no government, no law, no order – just fear. And as Palestinians dare to speak out, Hamas hunts them down, kidnaps them, threatens their families and silences them by force. This isn’t war. This is a terrorist regime dragging a broken society into suicide. They offer no protection, no aid, no leadership – only guns, terror, and slogans.”

He wrote this perhaps a month ago. With the IDF gone, it is now even worse, not better. Hamas is openly executing people in the streets who dared to defy them. Powerful clans are fighting each other for control. This is not peace. They are not interested in peace.

They still have the same goal, as we see in the continued protests across the West. They are now saying what their true goal has always been: One state, and the annihilation of Israel and the Jewish people.

“Peace for us means the destruction of Israel. We are preparing for an all-out war, a war which will last for generations.” Yasser Arafat, The Times, August 5, 1980.

Arafat, born in Cairo, created this fantasy land for the West to believe and for the purpose that he stated above, a purpose that has never changed and never will.

As Mosab Hassan Yousef says, “If they are not killing Jews, they are killing each other and it is the innocent children who suffer.”

But of course, these Western “peace activists” are offended by what he says. How dare he—he must be an Islamophobe! They know better than the son of one of the founders of Hamas! Someone who grew up under that terrorist regime, who felt bound in loyalty to it because of his father and experienced the cruelty of Hamas as a child!

Millions of Westerners have eagerly—and yes, I say eagerly—bought into the lies that were fed to them. They don’t really care about the children of Gaza, or they would have been protesting against Hamas for years already. A question Hamza Howidy has for them—where were you all these years that you now suddenly appear? You have done us more harm than good because you have propped up Hamas!

All that these fools want is to feel good about themselves as they jump on the latest bandwagon leading to their own destruction. I am so disgusted.

