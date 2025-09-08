Down to the Wire!

My publisher gave me a most welcome push, and I am devoting the next two weeks to finishing my book, My Life Under Sharia Law. This is an extremely important book and so very timely and I must finish it. If you are curious as to what it is about, you can peruse my section The Egypt Files.

Please don’t forget about me! I will probably publish a couple of pieces during that time, but I really need to focus my attention. Send me your best thoughts and prayers as I put this book together.

BREAK FREE MONDAYS THIS EVENING at 7 pm ET:

First it was The Free Press, now it's Oxford

Due to the huge response to my essay, Say good-bye to The Free Press, with so many people offering so many differing viewpoints—for which I thank you all—I am delving more deeply into Larry Ellison’s influence on this evening’s BREAK FREE MONDAYS—and you will not believe what he has bought in Oxford.

This will be an essay with audio since it seems that this is a more popular format than the video talks. But let me know in the comments if you have a preference.

See you this evening!

