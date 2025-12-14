Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1d

Thanks Karen. The world is crying tonight for our Jewish friends and family in Australia. As my good friend Andrew Fox has blogged today, all weak appeasing western governments have blood on their hands today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Dog's avatar
Dog
1d

Thanks for the update Karen.

A brave man no matter his belief system.

Not a shotgun, but a rifle. It matters to the extent that they can keep more distance and do more damage w/a rifle. Part of the planning for maximum damage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture