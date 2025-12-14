I have just been told that my previous article At Least 12 Dead in Shooting at Hannukah Festival in Australia is “age restricted” in the UK and one must have a VPN to see it. Wow.

First of all, for whatever reason, Substack would not allow me to update my last article.

The Death toll rises to 16 in the mass shooting at the Hannukah Festival in Sidney.

I wanted to add that the man who disarmed the terrorist has been identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old father of two who owns a fruit shop in Sutherland.

He was shot twice while confronting the attacker but managed to wrestle the rifle away during a five-second struggle.

I don’t know if he is Muslim, but there are millions of moderate Muslims in the world, and few heroes brave enough of any race or creed to do what he did. Thank God for this courageous man.

This does not take away from the inherent danger of Islam. The hard truth is that to be a “moderate” Muslim means not practicing Islam as it is taught in the Quran and the Hadiths. That might not be a popular thing to say, but unless people realize it, these horrors will continue to occur.

A person’s true character comes out in a moment like this. Ahmed is one man in a hundred.

In light of the escalating Islamic terrorism worldwide, never forget that Israel is 20% Arabs and as Yoseph Haddad says, “We are Arabs from Israel and we stand against Palestinian terror.”

Now, on to another update:

International Human Rights Lawyer, Arsen Ostrovsky had just moved to Australia two week before to combat the growing antisemitism there. He attended the Hannukah event at Bondi Beach.

He says:

I lived through Oct 7th. Never imagined I’d see this horror in Australia. Bullet grazed my head. Doctors said it’s a miracle I survived but will make recovery.



Tonight is 1st night of Chanukah. The forces of darkness and hate will never triumph. We will prevail.



Am Yisrael Chai

A furious Israeli at the festival speaks to an ABC reporter:

He tells the reporter that after Oct 7, 2023, what did the Australian government do:

“You gave 25 million dollars to Gaza. You have to stand with Israel because we have the same values as in Australia. We value life. Those people value death. This is a Nova Festival massacre in Australia.”

Every second that I look at the news, there is fear of another attack.

Five have been arrested over plot to attack German Christmas market.

Three Moroccans, an Egyptian and a Syrian were detained on Friday over the plan to target a market in the southern Bavarian state. Authorities said they suspected an “Islamist motive”.

