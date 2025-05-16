Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary F Holley's avatar
Mary F Holley
1d

The propaganda they are being fed is the the propaganda they are searching out. Haters will find other haters to confirm them in their hatred. Not everyone can strap on a machine gun and kill Jewish children. Those who admire and cheer for terrorists in New York City or London, would BE terrorists if they had the opportunity. Hamas cells all over the world are empowering their fan club to pick up a megaphone or a machine gun, it doesn't matter which, and make real the hatred each one has nourished in their own soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Damien Buckley's avatar
Damien Buckley
1d

This article is absolute truth to all who have had anything to do with Muslims. The real deception is the one that has been forced on us all by western governments, do-gooders, NGO’S, and white Karens everywhere by virtue of the screech of ‘RACISM’ - that we are all equal, all the same, all fundamentally decent, when in-fact this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture