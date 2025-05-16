One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -19:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mohsen Mahdawi is a prime example of how Muslims deceive Americans.

In light of President Trump’s bedazzling trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar and his lovefest with tyrants such as Mohammed bin Salman, I thought it would be a good idea to look at the actions of Columbia University Hamas apologist Mohsen Mahdawi.

Deception is embedded in the teachings of Islam. As Sheikh Yusel Abdallah al-Qaradawi, spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, said in his “Balance of Doctrine”:

“… to balance between good and evil, and if the good and evil conflict with each other we make priority as to when we put ahead evil for the sake of the interest and determine when an evil deed is forgiven for the sake of an interest.”

Keep in mind that al-Qaradawi was considered to be a “moderate” Muslim. In fact, he is a perfect example of the duplicity of Islam since “some consider him among the pioneers of Islamic ‘moderation school’ (madrasat al-wasatiyya), while others consider him ultra-orthodox for having further tied religion and politics in Islamic thought instead of separating them as modern times require.” (1)

Which is he, moderate or extreme? Like all devout Muslims, like our friend Mohsen Mahdawi, he could be either, depending on how he wants to be perceived. Beneath a facade of moderation, Islam is extreme. Always. Whether they admit it to you or not, every Muslim is called to lie, cheat, steal, coerce, torture into conversion, or else kill infidels, in order to establish the worldwide Islamic Caliphate, where all humanity bows to Allah.

As we shall see in a follow up piece, there is a rising “Christian” Caliphate, too, in the form of Christian Nationalism. Far from religion being separated from the state, as the quote above suggests modern times require, religion is on the rise, along with hatred of Jews and a call to destroy Israel (this is not Christianity, as practiced by those who follow the teachings of Jesus). Whether it be Islam in the Middle East or “Christianity” in the West, this ideology is being imposed by a small group of wealthy and powerful tyrants as a way to control the populace. I am sorry to say, this is why Trump so admires tyrants like Mohammed bin Salman. He wants to be like them.

In order to understand this deception so that we are not deceived, here are a few Arabic words and their meanings:

MURUNA: Muruna means using "flexibility" to blend in with the enemy or surroundings, believing that it is permissible to deceitfully behave in an un-Islamic manner if it serves the greater goal of advancing Islam.

TAQIYYA: Taqiyya has historically been used by Islam as a defense against religious persecution or as a jihadist weapon against unbelievers, and in fact it is often depicted as being equal or superior to other military virtues such as courage, fortitude, or self-sacrifice. It was Muhammad’s close companion Abu Darda, who said, “Let us grin in the face of some people while our hearts curse them.” (2)

TAWRIYA: Tawriya is a manner of “creative lying” by making use of “double-entendres,” where the speaker says something that means one thing while the listener thinks it means something else, during which the speaker’s words technically support the listener’s alternate meaning. (3)

Here is an example: If someone asks, “Where’s Mike?” and the person answering is a Muslim who doesn’t want to divulge Mike’s location, he can say “I don’t know” while deceptively picturing a different Mike in his mind.

KITMAN: Kitman is characterized by someone telling only part of a truth. Muslims will often tell Westerners that Jihad refers to an “internal spiritual struggle” when actually only a few passages in the Quran refer to it that way. Muslims often quote earlier passages from the Quran that are peaceful that were later changed. For example:

(earlier) “Permission to take up arms is hereby given to those who are attacked, because they have been wronged.” (Surah 22:39) Late Mecca

(later abrogated) “When the sacred months are over, slay the idolaters wherever you find them. Arrest them, besiege them and lie in ambush everywhere for them.” (Surah 9:5) Late Medina (4)

The Life and Times of Mohsen Mahdawi:

So, now, with that background knowledge, let’s take a look at Columbia’s “forever student” Mohsen Mahdawi, who, at age 34, finally achieved this summer his bachelor's degree in philosophy.

Along with best buddy Mahmoud Kahlil, Mahdawi has become a hero of the Palestinian “resistance” movement in America. Both were detained. Mahdawi was freed from ICE custody on a judge’s orders while a legal challenge to his detention moves forward.

Watch the short video below to see what happened at his release and his “defiant” message to President Trump:

“I am saying it clear and loud to President Trump and his cabinet: I am not afraid of you.”

Well, good for him. Considering that any Gazan who criticizes Hamas is tortured and killed; considering that anyone who criticizes Islam in Saudi Arabia receives 1,000 lashes and is imprisoned; considering anyone born in a Muslim country cannot renounce Islam or he/she will be killed, I would say Mahdawi’s fears are laughable in comparison.

What’s Mohsen Mahdawi Backstory?

Mahdawi is a West Bank resident who was arrested by ICE agents in Vermont for leading disruptive anti-Israel protests on campus and engaging in “threatening rhetoric and intimidation” against Jewish students, according to the State Department.

Below you can see Mahdawi with his good friend, Syrian anti-Israel and anti-American activist Mahmoud Khalil. Both are wearing their blood-soaked keffiyehs. For that right there, they should be held accountable for influencing impressionable American students to do the same.

Mahdawi with his friend and fellow Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at a Columbia protest on Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Let me quote Eva who commented on X in Arabic:

مافي واحد بحط الكوفيه ع كتافه امام كاميرا بحكي كلمه وحده عدل او حق وانسانيه بما جرى بالسابع من اكتوبر…..

There is no one who puts the keffiyeh on his shoulder in front of the camera and says a single word of justice, right, or humanity about what happened on October 7th...

This is why I have spent so much time in my essays writing about the history of the keffiyeh. Read "Professor Occupy" & the Bloody History of the Keffiyeh Scarf to find out more.

And now, please watch this short clip of Mahdawi’s 60 Minutes interview to understand his half-lies and twisted truths:

Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد puts it well:

When Mohsen Mahdawi was asked about his first reaction to October 7th, he deceived both the host and the audience.

He said, “I couldn’t believe what my eyes were seeing—Hamas members entering settlements and so on. But at that moment, I put my hand on my heart and began to pray, knowing there would be a huge level of revenge from the Israelis.”

Notice that he never condemns Hamas or their attack. Saying “I couldn’t believe it” is meaningless—any terrorist could say the same thing. This is the duplicity. He expressed no compassion or sympathy for the Jewish victims—not a single word about the horrors they experienced. He didn’t pray for the victims or their families. Instead, he prayed for the Palestinians in anticipation of Israeli retaliation that hadn’t yet happened. He used a tactic known in Islamic tradition as al-Ma‘ārīḍ—saying words that imply one meaning to the listener while intending something else. When he said, “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” it may sound like shock or disapproval, but he could just as easily have meant he was amazed and thrilled at the success of the attack. He referred to the communities attacked as “settlements”—a loaded term that implies illegitimacy, reinforcing his bias.

Thanks to the definitions I gave above, you should recognize the tactics being used.

But to really understand what is going on, you must listen to those who speak Arabic:

Hakim LZ says:

الجملة أو التعبير اللي استعمله سمعته حرفيا من مقابلة للوزيرة الفلسطينية السابقة تهاني أبو دقة.. إحتمال أنع سرق منها التعبير و ردده حرفيا

The sentence or expression that he used, I heard it verbatim in an interview with the former Palestinian Minister Tahani Abu Daqqa. It is possible that he stole the expression from her and repeated it verbatim.

But look at this bespeckled intellectual. How could anyone perceive Mahdawi to be dangerous. Here’s how.

Mahdawi leads more than 80 pro Palestinian college campus groups. Most recently, Mahdawi served as co-president of Columbia’s Palestinian Students Union, a coalition of anti-Israel student groups, including Columbia’s suspended Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace chapters.

At 34 years old, why is he still hanging around college campuses? Before this undergraduate philosophy degree, he does not appear to have a single degree to his name. In fact, he spent the last 17 years on university campuses. Almost a decade of those 17 years was spent around US campuses where he started anti-Israel groups and engaged in radicalizing students.

To hear him tell his story, he had a tragic life before coming to America. Why do these people who were supposedly so abused at home, come to America, take what we have to offer so freely, such as a degree, while at the same time hating America and doing all they can to destroy it. It’s disgusting.

Mahdawi tells the tale of how he grew up in a refugee camp on the West Bank like his father and grandfather. Immediately, he is a victim and worthy of our sympathy. Even though these “refugee camps” are breeding grounds for terrorist, no one questions his narrative.

Propaganda spread by men like Mahdawi claim Gaza is a “concentration camp.” The West Bank is “occupied” and nobody can get out. This contradicts the facts.

A report published by Open Doors and documented by the United States International Trade Administration , states that 466 Palestinian students enrolled in U.S. universities in 2023.

According to the Institute for Palestine Studies (IPS), there are between 150,000 and 250,000 “Palestinians” in the United States.

A survey of the Palestinian community in the U.S. indicates that, while first-generation Palestinian immigrants tend to make a rapid adjustment to American society, they remain, to an unusual degree among immigrant communities, highly conscious of and deeply involved in the politics of their native land. Even more unusual, the American-born second generation of Palestinians also exhibits a high and growing degree of political consciousness and ethnic pride.

The IPS won’t tell you one of the most disturbing reasons why they don’t integrate. Because even when they live abroad, they are still considered to be “refugees” and the lying concept of the “right of return” is kept alive generation after generation.

Now that Mahdawi has established his victim status, magnified by his 60 Minutes interview, here are a few examples of what he really believes.

Below, he praises death and injuries of “Zionists” in Haifa:

Mahdawi shared the video below that contains 'Khaybar' a genocidal Jihadist chant calling for a massacre of Jews. An explicitly religious antisemitic chant that calls for a holy war against Jews.

When Jewish Columbia students called to release the Bibas babies, Mohsen BLARED A SIREN in their faces and SMIRKED. For someone who is supposedly so caring, how could he be so callous about the murder of these babies:

Below, Mohsen Mahdawi preaches that there’s “nothing more honorable than dying for a noble cause.” We know exactly what he’s glorifying: Jihad/suicidal terrorism.



Mohsen posts images glorifying and honoring terrorists. In this image he posted his mom praying at the grave of Fadi al-Wadiya, a terrorist who ran a suicide cell on the Golan Heights:

It is claimed by Hamas that al-Wadiya was a doctor, however the IDF confirmed that he was an Islamic Jihad operative involved in developing the terror group’s missiles.

Left: Fadi al-Wadiya, a Doctors Without Borders member who the IDF says was a PIJ rocket expert, who was killed in a strike in Gaza City, June 25, 2024. (Courtesy of Doctors Without Borders on X); Right: An image released by the IDF on June 26, 2024, showing al-Wadiya in the uniform of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. (Israel Defense Forces)

In this interview Mahdawi refuses to answer the question as to whether or not he draws a distinction between Hamas and the people of Palestine. He says, “you are asking the wrong questions, you should ask me about the level of suffering.” This is because he will never condemn Hamas. The actions of Hamas will always be justified.

Mahdawi posted an image of his uncle Tayer and others in his family, who he claimed were innocent victims of Israel:

In this picture, you see my uncle Thayer, and my cousins Maysarah, Hekmat, Mohammad, Ameen, Thayer, and Waleed. They are more than just faces—they are echoes of lives once full, vibrant, and deeply loved. Their lives were taken from us by the Israeli Zi0nists violence in the West Bank (occupied Palestinian territories). All of them were born, raised, and killed in refugee camps. Yet their resilience, dreams, and love remain a part of me. They were not just my family but my roots, my companions, my strength.

In fact, he was a terrorist killed while fighting the IDF. His entire family appears to be terrorists – or terrorist supporters.

Four of the men in the photos of his family posted to Instagram are, in fact, terrorists:

Uncle Thayer – identified – Taher Muhsein Madawi – Palestinian security force (terrorist).

Cousin Maysarah – identified – Myasarah Suliman Abd a-Rahman Masharqah – terrorist.

Cousin Hekmat – identified – Hikmat Samir Muhammad Milhem – terrorist.

Cousin Mohammed – identified – Muhammad Samir Muhammad Milhem – terrorist.

Of course, who has the time or inclination to do all of this research to find out the truth behind the facade? The vast majority of people will believe whatever is presented to them if it agrees with what they already believe to be true. Thanks to algorithms that feed us all what we want to hear and see, this is a growing problem. It is increasingly difficult to get anyone to see beyond the propaganda they are being fed.

I hope by my research and by presenting these facts it helps people to understand more clearly the deception that we are up against.

And just to bring it all home, here is one last quote from the Quran:

“… [I]f war with the infidel is a perpetual affair, if war is deceit, and if deeds are justified by intentions—any number of Muslims will naturally conclude that they have a divinely sanctioned right to deceive, so long as they believe their deception serves to aid Islam ‘until all chaos ceases, and all religion belongs to Allah.’” (Qur’an 8:39)

Share

Leave a comment