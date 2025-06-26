Break Free Media

Nikki Richard
3h

I completely understand you when you said you didn’t know why Jews spell G-d. I thought it was because of censorship and then I simply asked was it due to censorship and they told me no and why. You learn something new everyday. Great article as always Karen. My thoughts on the lack of intelligence happening in our society and the downfall of free thinkers is because no one is teaching their kids at home. We freely discussed what was happening in the world with my parents. My parents were always talking about what was happening and giving their opinion on everything. They also got the newspaper everyday. I grew up in the 70’s and 80’s watching All in the family. It tackled a lot of what was happening in the world. A lot of it shaped us as a society. The ERA was happening, civil rights and the hippies were turning into yuppies. But now, kids having kids with no dad in the picture. Kids just being dragged up and not being raised, it all has an impact on all of us. Then the influences outside of the parent realm are really advancing kids before they even had the chance to be kids. It’s very sad what’s happening. I never in my lifetime I would see such hatred towards the Jews. My God if people had such hatred towards the democrats and some republicans then we might change the world. It goes to show that people are so lacking for something to believe in they will latch on to anything. I recently saw a video of a lesbian black girl saying gay whites discount her being a black lesbian. You can’t make this stuff up. People today don’t appreciate that someone can have a different opinion and still be valid and respected for it. The hate is real and it’s for everyone that doesn’t align with them. I’m so disappointed in so many people. It’s very sad what’s happening. Good luck on your book I can’t wait to read it.

The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
3h

Carlson, Owens, Smith, Posobeic, Bannon, Peters (ugh) are quite open about their Jew/Israel hatred for their Qatari paymasters.

Kirk is much more subtle about it.

But no one tops the jihadi liars.

