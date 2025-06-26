This will be my last essay for the next week! I MUST devote time to finishing my book, My Life Under Sharia Law. I will probably still make some posts on Notes, but if you want to actually see my book published, I have to give up my essay addiction for one week!

“Can anything be more disgusting than to hear people called 'educated' making small jokes about eating ham, and showing themselves empty of any real knowledge as to the relation of their own social and religious life to the history of the people they think themselves witty in insulting? [...] The best thing that can be said of it is, that it is a sign of the intellectual narrowness—in plain English, the stupidity which is still the average mark of our culture.”

― George Eliot

Adam Christopher Sheafe accused of murder reportedly claims he placed a crown of thorns on his victim’s head after crucifying him — and that he’s ready to go to heaven.

Across the internet, there are thousands of examples every day of influencers who purposely lie in order to incite hatred toward Jews.

There has never been a time in history when brainwashing has been more successful.

Up until the age of technology, the Church or the State controlled the masses by withholding information. Now, they control people by feeding them so much information that it’s overwhelming. It’s impossible to interpret it for themselves, let alone read anything in-depth.

As a result, people do exactly what they did before the age of technology. They rely on their favorite expert or pundit or influencer, to tell them what it all means.

We’ve never really left the Dark Ages. In fact, we are more embedded in ignorance than ever.

Thanks to the internet, indoctrination of billions of people around the world can be achieved within a matter of seconds, simply by algorithms spreading a popular tweet, and then another, and then another, all day and night, endlessly. The same lie, said in a million different ways.

Today, I came across a great example of this indoctrination, so I thought I would share it with you.

We have David Reilly, who calls himself an Award-Winning Radio Host • Independent Journalist • Catholic • F List E-Celeb • ☧ • #AmericaFirst • #Bitcoin Maximalist • Co-Host -David J. Reilly 🇺🇸 (@realDaveReilly) / X at The Backlash.

Today, he made this post on X, which as of right now has 5.7 million views and over 60K likes:

BREAKING — A Jewish Extremist CRUCIFIED (and murdered) an Arizona Christian Pastor in an elaborate plan to kill 14 Christian leaders in 10 different states in what he called "Operation First Commandment."

He adds as proof, this report from Fox News:

However, nowhere in the report does it say Sheafe is Jewish. In fact, he grew up in what he describes as a “loving Christian home.”

But this is lost on people. They notice the Hebrew letters on his neck. That’s enough, along with Reilly’s claims, to send his followers off into Jew-Hate-LaLa-Land.

One person comments:

He may have come from a Christian family, but after this he converted to Judaism. His actions bear witness to this.

If you look at comments under the Fox report, they go on and on like this:

All Muslims believe in and respect Jesus. They give their children the names Jesus and Mary. We just don't accept that he is God. He is a prophet but the Jews hate him.

kicked from 109 countries for a reason

Wow gods chosen people are NOT having a good week

And so the lie is spread. Keep in mind, concurrently, the same lie is being spread in a hundred other ways, in a hundred other fake stories. It’s better than Chinese water torture, or when the Inquisition put people on the rack. The brainwashing is painless. Effortless.

As Neil Postman brilliantly explains:

In 1984, Orwell added, people are controlled by inflicting pain. In Brave New World, they are controlled by inflicting pleasure. In short, Orwell feared that what we fear will ruin us. Huxley feared that what we desire will ruin us.

This constant stream of false information fed directly into people’s brains destroys the ability to reason. We are addicted to information, we can’t stop watching and listening and then, it’s so easy to get involved by making comments, no matter how stupid or crass, before moving on to the next lie and the next, ever more emboldened to spew more hatred, while at the same time becoming ever more mentally lazy.

It’s like a snowball rolling down an endless mountain. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and more out of control. The more people watch and listen to the lies, the more the algorithms feed the lies to them and the more hypnotized by the lies they become. The more addicted they become to the lies, the better they feel about themselves and the more they believe they are “right.”

The reality is that the tattoo on Sheafe’s neck proves that he is NOT Jewish.

For one thing, Jewish law prohibits tattoos.

For another, the tattoo is the Tetragrammaton, the name of God, Yahweh, (at least from what I can see of the tattoo).

Considering Jews will not speak the name of God, nor will they write it (notice in comments Jews will write G-d) it’s safe to say this guy is not Jewish.

A lot of people assume I’m Jewish, but I’m not. For a while, I didn’t know that Jews will not write the name of God. I mistakenly thought when I saw some people write G-d, that they were being disrespectful. Thankfully, someone corrected me on this. I was embarrassed that I had made such an assumption based on absolutely nothing.

Everyone can make honest mistakes. What’s concerning is when people refuse to acknowledge their mistakes because the truth goes against what they want to believe. And anyway, what they want to believe is reenforced by thousands of other people who believe the same, so they are not alone.

If people studied the Bible, they would realize that God is not only unnamable but unknowable.

What I have always known, thanks to my upbringing in an evangelical Christian home and instruction in the Bible, is that the Bible teaches us that there is no name that can adequately describe God. In fact, when Moses asks God for His name, so he can tell it to the people of Israel, God’s answer, translated into English, is “I AM WHO I AM … tell them I AM has sent me to you” (Exodus 3:14).

I have always loved this chapter of the Bible. It makes perfect sense. God is so far above us—God is infinite, and we are his finite creations. I challenge the most brilliant scientist, the most erudite philosopher—not to define infinite, but to explain it. They can’t. Try to picture infinity in your mind. It’s impossible.

That’s how God is. We can never adequately describe, explain, illustrate or understand God. Our minds would explode if God revealed himself to us. Because of our fallen, sinful nature, we are separated from our Creator. This is our greatest problem—and the one we never want to admit!

Ignorance serves no purpose other than to perpetuate more ignorance.

Unfortunately, many people, no matter how often you point out their ignorance, stubbornly cling to it. They don’t want to stop believing that Jews are spawns of the Devil, Jews are responsible for all the evil in the world, and so on.

In the Fox News interview, Sheafe reveals his twisted beliefs:

"I want to be executed quickly so we can get this show on the road and show exactly what I'm trying to do ... All you gotta do is worship Jesus and you go to Heaven; your sins are forgiven. That's not what God said."

Sheafe says God will forgive him. "Absolutely, He will forgive my sins. He is a forgiving God and loving God."

Well, let me tell you, the last thing I would call Sheafe, based on his own statements, is Jewish.

People like David Reilly know they are lying. They do it for the recognition. They do it for the clicks. Sometimes they do it because someone is paying them. It’s a pathetic way to live a life, a dishonest way to earn a living. But it’s worse than that. These people are inciting hundreds, thousands, perhaps millions of people to hate Jews. When they stand before God, they will have a lot to answer for.

I close with this powerful quote from Milton Sanford Mayer, “They Thought They Were Free: The Germans 1933-45”:

And one day, too late, your principles, if you were ever sensible of them, all rush in upon you. The burden of self-deception has grown too heavy, and some minor incident, in my case my little boy, hardly more than a baby, saying ‘Jewish swine,’ collapses it all at once, and you see that everything, everything, has changed and changed completely under your nose. The world you live in—your nation, your people—is not the world you were born in at all. The forms are all there, all untouched, all reassuring, the houses, the shops, the jobs, the mealtimes, the visits, the concerts, the cinema, the holidays. But the spirit, which you never noticed because you made the lifelong mistake of identifying it with the forms, is changed. Now you live in a world of hate and fear, and the people who hate and fear do not even know it themselves; when everyone is transformed, no one is transformed. Now you live in a system which rules without responsibility even to God. The system itself could not have intended this in the beginning, but in order to sustain itself it was compelled to go all the way.”

Thank you for reading and for listening. Please remember to share, like and subscribe. I will see you in a week!

