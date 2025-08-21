One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Buy Me a Coffee

As I finish writing this book, I’ve been going through all the photos and the videos that I took while I was in Luxor. I thought it would be fun to share some of them.

As many of you know, I’m a devoted martial artist and boxer/kickboxer. My training has kept me sane through many trials, and it kept me sane in Luxor. I happened to be there when Covid hit. At first, like everywhere in the world, nobody knew what was going on. It was scary.

But that didn’t last long in Luxor.

Egyptians might be pious Muslims when it suits them but generally speaking, they aren’t very good at following orders. Just drive anywhere in Egypt, and you will see what I mean. Of all the cities I’ve visited in the world, Cairo is the most chaotic. Luxor is the same, just a smaller version.

After the initial shock, and all the tourists fled, everything quieted down and life went back to normal. Nobody wore a mask (what man was going to cover his face the way women do?) and nobody “locked down.” How do you lock down in a village where houses are squashed next to each other on narrow streets and grandmas and grandpas live with their children and grandchildren, sometimes even sleeping in the same rooms.

If it weren’t for the mass hysteria I read about back in the United States—the toilet paper riots come to mind—I wouldn’t have thought anything was going on at all. In fact, a hospital just down the road wasn’t even open. I didn’t know of anyone who died. They all joked that they drank from the Nile River and if that didn’t kill them, nothing would.

Here is a short video I did, with my thoughts on the pandemic and how I coped by working out. I probably posted it on Facebook, which I think was the only social media that I had, wanting to encourage my friends back home:

As the days and weeks passed, I began to doubt just how serious this illness was—not for the elderly, of course it was serious for them—but for young, healthy people, and for children. I didn’t think there was any cause for worry. I dared to say this on Facebook and as a result, I lost a lot of friends.

My friend Gitte and I had a lot of other things that were far more dangerous than Covid to worry about, things that I write about in my book.

As always in my life, working out helped keep me sane and strong, and thinking clearly—which was really important.

As far as I’m concerned there is never an excuse not to work out. I improvised. My boxing bag was no longer up (more about that in the book) but that didn’t stop me. Almost daily, I climbed to the rooftop terrace and used the clothesline to do some shadowboxing:

There is nothing better than jumping rope, even though I can’t stand doing it:

Here’s another great Muhammed Ali quote:

"I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'

I can’t say I’ve hated every minute of training. But every single day there is an excuse I can give myself as to why I should skip training. But every single day, I ignore those excuses.

No weights? No problem. Water bottles will do.

The video below is from before Covid, when I had my boxing bag on my terrace. Those were the best days, and I have great memories of this time.

The only problem with this bag is it was filled with desert sand, and way too hard. Punching and kicking it was grueling, but an excellent workout.

The video below was taken on a dark evening, but I wanted to include it because it was such an unusual training session. This is a young man, around 17 years old, a soccer player, who came and asked me to train him. He was sure I could help make him a better soccer player.

Now, that just isn’t normal in the Muslim world, especially in a place like Luxor, for a young man to ask a woman to train him in boxing. He was a dedicated student. You can see he’s stiff and nervous, and I encouraged him to be more relaxed.

And here is Mohamadin on the left and Hassan on the right, putting up the boxing bag. Because Luxor men are all sailors, they are very good at tying knots.

Kids came from all over to train. They banged on the gate and tried to climb over the wall, but I put a stop to that. It got too crazy. If I let them in, they swarmed all over the place, yes, in complete chaos. If they had their way, they would have kept me busy all day and long into the night. It was mainly boys who showed up. But girls wanted to train, too, they were just shy and always pushed away.

That’s when I got the idea to start Luxor Boxing Girls. It all started with Aya, my first student.

And if you’re thinking hmm, I should really start working out more, but it’s probably too late, Muhammed Ali has some advice for that, too:

“Even the greatest was once a beginner. Don't be afraid to take that first step.”

And that’s my little share for the day. Now I will go back to my writing.

“My Life Under Sharia Law,” coming soon.

