Stephen Schecter
Excellent piece focusing on the hard-core nuts and bolts of Israel's success and charity to nations around the world. Only ideological idiots like the young of western nations think climate change and not bad governance is responsible for current ecological woes. But then they also prefer Islamic hooligans to peace-loving Israelis and wants to bring such penchants to their major cities. Little wonder the West is heading for collapse.

Wowee, I knew Israel made an oasis of fruit, trees, crops from the desert (nobuddy talks 'bout how the UN gave Israel 4% more land BUT nearly all of it wuz barren desert vs the "cherce" pieces the Arabs got...jus' sayin') BUT I never heard-tell that Israel helps other nations with their water AN' the USA too! Yup, hard-workin' folks, inventive tech, an' yet totally CON-damned all over the whirled.

Wanna share a few linkies:

1. Adorable Oren from Traveling Israel covers WHAT Israel duz with the $ US "gives them" (hint, it all goes back inta US Coffers). This is just a brief go-over (the first part of course is ironic) but it's worth a look-see fer all who say that Israel ain't no "ally" an' needs ta be cut loose.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coHU0Phijbo

2. Whilst the entire world gits all lathered up with hate fer Israel, Christians are bein' slaughtered elsewhar & nobuddies talkin' 'bout it... here's a good'un:

https://moralclaritynewsletter.substack.com/p/the-christian-expulsion-from-the

Moreover, Israel is bein' blamed fer "murderin' the Christians" (er...not a'purpose--they did mildly injure one priest an' sadly did err in aim an' kill three parishioners in that Gaza Strip Church an' apologized fer it publicly--but my mind spins when I compare THREE with hundreds of thousands!) Sigh.

3. Water is not scarce but those way on top of the food chain (an' NO Israel is not one've them) know that Primary Water is everywhar! There need not be shortages! Drill 100ft down an' there IS water...deep within the Earth an' all over.

I share the follwerin':

https://primarywater.org/?page_id=26

an'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i62A0Oq7n_E

Important stuff from Debbie Tavares whose been hollerin' out ta warn folks fer YEARS. Regrettable she more'er less blames/hates joos/zionists but I'll take otherwise useful info whar I kin git it. IF Israel knew there wuz primary water below at any time--back in the 1940's 'er today--they would'a used this info ta their own better-mint! Contrary ta pop-u-lar OP-in-yun, they are not all in with the Black Nobs 'er the VattyCon nor controllin' the whirled (you know this Karen, many do not) so WITH what they have they've done beautifully....

So much has been kept from us human beans... an'nuther tale fer an'nuther time...

THANKS ever so MUCHLY Karen for bringin' the goodness in Israel ta light! (Of course they screw up...but again, the USA soitenly couldn't pass the same sniff test to which we hold Israel...SHAME on all those who are so quik ta condemn...)

