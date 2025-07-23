You can listen to me read this article here:

In my last few essays and my latest Break Free Mondays’ discourse, I have been doing my best to explain the complexities of what is going on in the Middle East. It isn’t easy because people are constantly bombarded with propaganda that plays on their heartstring rather than the facts. I am sorry, but short videos or posts on social media will never help you understand anything about this complex region. It will only create an emotional response.

Water is life. Next to the air we breathe, there is nothing more vital to our survival. Three days is as long as we can live without it.

The world is facing a severe water and refugee crisis. Here I focus on Iran and Afghanistan. But first, we have to mention a few billionaires.

Billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg build massive, secretive compounds in Hawaii, along with others like Oprah Winfrey and Larry Ellison (who owns an entire island), ensuring they will never be short of water, or food for that matter.

American conglomerate The Wonderful Company basically owns the water of Fiji, exporting it abroad to people willing to pay premium prices while, ironically, up until 2011, clean water was available to only 47% of Fiji’s population, and still, 12% lack clean water today. (I wrote about this in Who Owns Everything?)

It is shocking to consider that some 4 billion people –– two-thirds of the global population — experience extreme water scarcity, with half a billion people in the world facing severe water scarcity all year round.

A recent flash flood in Kamp-e-Sakhi damaged Somagul's home and destroyed her family's most expensive belongings [Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska)

Among the nations facing these challenges are Iran and Afghanistan. Particularly in this part of the world, much of the reason is because they prioritize tyranny and war over care for their own people. This, in turn, exacerbates economic devastation in all areas of life, creating on top of everything else, a severe refugee crisis.

Israel could have the same problems, but it has taken a very different approach to building its nation. Israel chose to solve these problems for the sake of its own people, rather than to focus all its energy on hating its enemies. Not only that, but it also shares its knowledge and resources with the world.

I hear all the time, but what has Israel done for the United States or the world, as if it is just some useless country mooching off of the United States. This couldn’t be further from the truth. This tiny nation that has been in existence (at least in modern times) for a mere 77 years, built in an arid desert on land that no one had bothered to develop until the state of Israel was formed, is at the cutting edge of innovation in science, technology, medicine, and all else.

Just focusing on water, after addressing their own century-long water crisis via breakthrough technologies, Israelis are now working closely with Americans—especially in the Southwestern United States—to help tackle the southwest’s huge water challenges.

As one example, the reverse osmosis desalination plant in Carlsbad, California, designed by IDE, an Israeli company, is one of the largest and most technologically advanced in that region.

This is what happens when countries collaborate instead of fight.

But for Iran and Afghanistan, the focus is on ruling with an iron fist, by continuing to impose ancient Islamic law and fighting against anyone who opposes it.

This has had catastrophic results for the people of these countries.

For the first time in modern history, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan is on the verge of running dry.

As the sun rises over Kabul’s parched mountains, a family’s daily struggle to find water – and to make it last – is about to begin. The sound of water tankers rumbling through Raheela’s neighborhood in the Afghan capital prompts the 42-year-old mother of four to rush out to the street to fill her family’s battered buckets and jerrycans. The family’s supply is always running low, she says, and every liter is expensive, stretching nerves and their budgets to breaking point. “We don’t have access to (drinking) water at all,” says Raheela. (1)

According to a report from Mercy Corps:

households spend up to 30% of their income on water, with over two-thirds incurring water-related debt.

Up to 80% of groundwater is unsafe, with high levels of sewage, arsenic, and salinity

I am doing everything I can to explain to my subscribers how ancient tribal ways and adherence to strict Islamic law have impeded any peace process between Isreal, a modern democratic nation, and Gaza, as well as Iran and the surrounding Arab nations. Insisting on keeping old hatreds alive and pouring resources into terrorism rather than the welfare of their own citizens or planning for future crises, such as water shortages as populations increase, has only hurt these nation’s own people.

Iranian officials have consistently ignored regional environmental concerns, especially following the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988). For example, they prioritized dam construction and increased groundwater extraction for food self-sufficiency, disregarding environmental impacts. There is now danger of irreversible groundwater depletion. Hundreds of dams were constructed after the war, but they were not maintained and are in terrible condition. Regardless of the numerous opportunities to enhance its water management policies, the government persistently adheres to the path of Iran’s “Water Mafia.” This is an alliance of influential non-official executives, academics, consulting engineers, contractors, and a cadre of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. [Probably in part because it’s an easy short-term solution and they get rich out of it], they construct dams like Gotvand—where a multimillion-ton mass of salt became a part of the reservoir despite many warnings about this possibility due to nearby saline geological formations. There is no mechanism within the government to stop these insane actions. There is a refusal in Iran to consult with independent and qualified experts, which has led to a decline in lakes, wetlands, rivers, and groundwater sources. [Certainly, they would never consult with Israel. They would rather fight as the Quran commands them than work together for solutions.] Such government mismanagement has contributed to the uprisings within Iran. It isn’t all about women being forced to wear the hijab, although this is a perfect example of how the Iranian regime refuses to let go of Islamic law despite how it impedes progress and how oppressive it is to its own people. It just wants to maintain tyrannical control at all costs.

Such government mismanagement has contributed to the uprisings within Iran. It isn’t all about women being forced to wear the hijab, although this is a perfect example of how the Iranian regime refuses to let go of Islamic law despite how it impedes progress and how oppressive it is to its own people. The mullahs want to maintain tyrannical control at all costs.

One of the most tragic results of the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which is an integral part of the water crisis, is the refugee crisis , a crisis inexorably linking Iran to Afghanistan:

Since March of 2024, Iran has expelled more than 1.2 million Afghans with nearly half a million deported in just two weeks following its June conflict with Israel. This is one of the most severe displacement crises in the world. Iran lays the blame for the refugee crisis on its conflict with Israel (it’s always Israel’s fault) with Afghans being scapegoated as spies for Israel. But the reality is that Iran’s deteriorating economic conditions have fueled the expulsion of Afghans. Runaway inflation and job scarcity have led to rising anti-Afghan sentiment within Iran. Many Afghans have faced violence, humiliation and abuse at the hands of Iran’s security personnel and in some cases, Iranian citizens. International human rights groups have also documented Afghans in Iran enduring years of physical abuse, unlawful detentions in inhumane conditions, slave labor and family separation. Those being forced to return to Afghanistan face an uncertain future. The Taliban-led government has little administrative capacity to reintegrate hundreds of thousands of returnees.

In August, it will be four years since the disastrous withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and the return of rule to the Taliban :

Gross human rights violations became a common occurrence yet again with atrocity crimes against ethnic and religious minorities, gender persecution and gender apartheid, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, attacks on journalists and human rights defenders, and much more. Women and girls are systematically deprived of their fundamental rights to the point that they are effectively confined to the four walls of their homes. Former security and government officials, including judges and prosecutors, those critical of Taliban policies, such as human rights defenders and journalists, as well as religious and ethnic minorities are at particular risk of reprisals and serious harms in the country, and even more so - if they are returned. Just last April, four men were publicly executed as part of the Taliban’s Qisas (retribution in kind –in reference to religious law).

There is no way to ignore the fact that all these problems come back to Islam and the way it is used by Islamic leaders to control their people, leading to crisis after crisis.

It is a Western madness that Israel, the one democracy in the Middle East where anyone can go out in the street and protest the government, where all citizens have equal rights, including the 20% Arab population, and where Christianity is growing whereas in every surrounding Muslim nation it is becoming extinct, is demonized— while tyrannical governments that impose Sharia law are somehow excused.

Relentlessly, day and night, all we hear now is that Israel is massacring innocent Gazans as they line up to receive food and aid. We are supposed to believe—and more and more do—that as innocent Gazans stand there doing absolutely nothing but waiting for food, the IDF, and members of the US/Israel aid partnership, are indiscriminately mowing them down with gunfire.

This makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. From the standpoint of how such actions negatively influence international perception of Israel, this is the last thing Israel would do. Such actions do not serve the interest of Israel. But such propaganda does serve the interest of Hamas, who has proven over and over that it cares nothing for its own people.

I see it more noticeably now than ever, with more and more people who were perhaps neutral about Israel and open to information, now completely turning against Israel due to this intensifying propaganda. Certainly, if this was the policy of the IDF, who could in good conscience support such actions.

Israel is truly now being turned into the most monstrous nation on earth or, in fact, that ever existed.

I have tried to explain the complexities of the situation in Gaza, both in recent essays and in my latest Break Free Mondays. As a result, I have had more people unsubscribe now than ever before. They just simply do not want to hear it. I am sure that trend will continue.

Increasingly, journalists and “influencers” who might have supported Israel at least nominally, no longer can because they are afraid of losing subscribers. So, they remain silent on the matter or slowly but surely join the throng of haters.

However, I will continue to speak out exactly as I am now, offering a deeper understanding of the complexities of the region.

Incredibly, people are more than willing to get their news from Hamas and Qatar rather than from the democratic state of Israel.

I wrote recently about how Qatar employs 2 million migrants, basically as slaves, while the population of Muslim Qataris is roughly 2 million. This is beyond mind-blowing. It is unconscionable. And yet, no one sees the contradiction of believing the lies a country who enslaves 2 million people when it accuses the one democratic nation in the region of being an apartheid state. This is ludicrous.

Israel has spent its time growing as a nation incredibly well. It planned for the future; it looked after its people. Besides building innovative defense systems like the Iron Dome to protect Israeli against its enemies, it is leading nation in innovation.

With respect to the water crisis alone, Israel has ensured that Israelis do not suffer from water shortages. How did Israel manage to turn an arid desert into a lush paradise?

Israeli Innovation in the Global Water Crisis ; sharing it with the world.

Thanks to its national prioritization and seven decades of relentless determination, Israel has become a lifeline and source of hope for other water-deprived countries. Israeli organizations like MASHAV, KKL-JNF, EcoPeace Middle East and the Arava Institute actively disseminate Israel’s expertise, technologies and policy strategies with neighboring and distant communities suffering from endemic water crises. Israel’s leadership in sustainable water management began with finding solutions to the country’s first and foremost problem: the uneven distribution of freshwater throughout the country

Israel’s approach to water began with the Father of Zionism, Theodore Herzl. As early as 1902, in his book Alteneuland, Herzl envisioned a plan where water could be transported at great distances for the as-of-yet established Jewish state. And indeed, after the country’s founding, that plan was brought to life, when Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, started building a national water carrier, which was created to bring water from the Kinneret in the north of the country all the way down to the central and southern parts of Israel. However, the amount of water provided by the national system was simply not enough to provide both water for households and agriculture. Luckily, in 1959, a man named Simcha Blass and his son Yeshayahu created a trailblazing method to help Israel conserve water: the drip irrigation system. According to a blog in the Washington Jewish Week, drip irrigation is a system that delivers water slowly and directly to the roots of a plant through a network of hoses, valves, and drip nozzles. This significantly reduces the amount of water that is lost through evaporation in comparison to other systems. Currently, drip irrigation is used to water more than three quarters of Israel’s crops, saving immense amounts of water. In 1985, Israel started treating wastewater and recycling it for agricultural use. By 2015, Israel was leading the world in wastewater reclamation, setting a goal of recycling 95 percent of its wastewater by 2025.

Israel's innovation in addressing the global water crisis is a testament to its resilience and ingenuity. The country has developed groundbreaking technologies and implemented innovative methods to conserve water and ensure a reliable water supply.

To recap, here are some key aspects highlighting Israel's water innovation :

Desalination : Israel's desalination plant at Hadera is the world's largest, showcasing its commitment to water conservation and production.

Atmospheric Water Generation : Companies like WATERGEN develop energy-efficient solutions to collect clean drinking water from the air, which can serve various needs without infrastructure other than electricity or solar energy.

Drip Irrigation : The drip irrigation system, created by Simcha Blass and Yeshayahu, delivers water directly to the roots of plants, significantly reducing water loss through evaporation.

Wastewater Treatment and Reuse: Israel treats 95% of its sewage, and 80% of treated wastewater is available for agriculture, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable water management.

Despite the constant complaints of “what has Israel ever done for the United States,” here are some of the ways—including water innovation— Israel benefits the US through collaboration:

Israel has contributed to American "hard security" through counterterrorism cooperation, intelligence sharing and the development of such innovations as unmanned aerial vehicles and missile defense.

Israel has contributed to America's "soft security": Advances in the high-tech, medical and sustainability sectors have helped maintain American economic competitiveness and promoted sustainable development.

Dozens of leading U.S. companies including Intel, IBM and Google have set up major research and development centers in Isreal. Intel has a particularly strong presence, relying on Israeli engineers for the design of many of the company's most successful microprocessors.

With a high-tech community second only to Silicon Valley, Israel's cooperation with U.S. companies on information technology has been crucial to their success.

I really, really get tired of the constant propaganda against Israel. Is it a perfect nation? Of course not. What nation is? But there is something truly sinister about this obsession with Israel while the horrific crimes of other nations in the region are ignored.

People accuse me of being “biased” in favor of Israel. Yes, I am biased. Why wouldn’t I be?

No, I am not biased toward Gaza where people willingly voted in Hamas and spent all their energy on hatred of Israel rather than building a successful nation. No, I am not biased toward Iran that has done the same. No, I am not biased to the surrounding Arab/Islamic nations that practice modern day slavery. Why would I be?

Again, do not listen to the lies promoted across the internet. Take the time to dive deeper into these issues.

Here is an interesting article on the miraculous transformation of Israel: 50 Years Ago: The Reclamation of a Man-Made Desert

