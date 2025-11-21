You can listen to me read this article here:

Lies, cover-ups, and deep fakes have been on my mind lately as those of you who read my last essay know, since I got fooled by a video.

So, when I heard about the hilariously pathetic fabrication of “Miss Palestine”, I had to share it with you.

First of all, there is no Palestine, so that right there makes the whole thing absurd. And in keeping with the lie of Palestine, everything about Miss Palestine is a lie, too.

But as we’ve been discussing on Break Free Media lately, lies seem to be what people want. The truth is never as much fun.

As the New York Post so fittingly described it:

A contestant in this year’s Miss Universe pageant will represent a country most nations don’t recognize, for a religious culture that rejects her, after winning a competition that apparently didn’t happen.

Nadeen Ayoub, 27, is Miss Palestine. Wow, fantastic! If we just keep saying ‘Palestine’ this and ‘Palestine’ that, it will magically come into existence.

How did Ayoub become “Miss Palestine”? Well, she is listed as founder and manager of the Miss Palestine Organization. However, there is no record of a Miss Palestine pageant ever having been held, no record of the names of any other contestants, or ways for them to have registered to compete.

In fact, if you dig a little deeper, the reason there was never a Miss Palestine pageant is because the first one that was to be held in Ramallah, in the West Bank, in 2009, was canceled after Hamas officials made accusations of “spreading moral corruption.”

No surprise there. You can’t have scantily clad women strutting around on a stage in front of men, let alone the entire world.

But that is what Miss Palestine is selling—the lie that Islam doesn’t really oppress women, they can all be just like her, it’s just that most of them prefer not to.

It gets even more confusing how she qualified to enter the Miss Universe pageant when you realize that Ayoub would have be a citizen of Palestine—it’s in the rules. Not only does Palestine not exist, but Ayoub is a US/Canadian citizen.

The lies just keep spreading without end.

Ayoub is praised as co-founder of Olive Green Academy, which claims to be “an initiative supporting Palestinian women through education, digital media and sustainability-focused development.”

The assumption is that it is located in ‘Palestine’—I mean, I would assume that, wouldn’t you? Except that it isn’t. It’s located in Dubai. Nor does the website mention anything about Palestine or Palestinian women.

Here are the “sustainable cities” listed on its website:

Nope. I don’t see Ramallah or Jenin or Gaza City anywhere. So weird.

In fact, Olive Green Academy has absolutely nothing to do with Palestine. It is described as “a new media academy” that is “making waves”—not in Palestine—but “in the UAE with a mission to reshape the influencer landscape through education, innovation, and sustainability.”

And get this, for the fee of AED 3,500 (approx. $1,000) you can “advance your professional journey” with various certificates, such as “Olive Green Academy’s Certified Sustainability Communication Specialist certification”. Fees for other courses like “workshops” and “masterclasses”, are still to be announced.

Never mind! Just keep telling yourself that Nadeen Ayoub is ‘Palestinian’ and she represents the women there and forget about reality.

Like, who cares if Ayoub married Sharaf Barghouti, the son of Marwan Barghouti, the Fatah leader serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for orchestrating terror attacks that killed five people in 2001 and 2002. Marwan Barghouti founded the notorious al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, formed during the second Intifada in 2000.

That’s Palestinian royalty for you. You can’t get a better pedigree than that.

Nadeen Ayoub, 27, Palestine’s first ever Miss Universe contestant, wedded Sharaf Barghouti, son of Marwan Barghouti, in 2016

Ayoub and her husband even named their son after Marwan Barghouti. Ayoub can be seen posing alongside members of the Barghouti family in social media posts uncovered by the New York Post. A family member confirmed the marriage but claimed to have no knowledge about the couple now.

How convenient that all mention of her marriage to the son of the most notorious terrorist held by Israel has been wiped from the internet. How can people forget that only a few months ago Barghouti’s jihadist militias made a show of parading the hostages they took from Israel on Oct 7th through crowds of frenzied Gazan civilians, cheering them on.

Two Thai captives, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted by Hamas fighters as they are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

And who can forget how they led terrified hostage Abel Yahoud out of the hell of captivity, thousands of Gazan men pressing in on her as if they wanted to tear her apart.

The media has done a fine job of covering up Ayoub’s real biography with information like this:

Nadeen Ayoub keeps her personal life private. As of now, there are no confirmed reports about her husband or kids, as she is more focused on her career and humanitarian work. She often shares how family support has been her strength, but she prefers to let her work define her public identity rather than personal relationships.

Nadeen Ayoub is quite adored outside of her “homeland of Palestine”. But I wonder what ordinary women in Gaza think of her claims that she cares about them while living a life of luxury in the “sustainable city” of Dubai.

The first photo above is of three generations of Palestinian women, photo by Natasa Kleanhaus. Second photo is Nadeen Ayoub.

As Nadeen Ayoub stepped onto the world stage, representing Palestine in the Miss Universe pageant, she wanted everyone to know that it isn’t just another title for her. It is:

‘a truth...

‘I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering - we are resilience, hope and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.’

I am curious how exactly Ayoub has shared in the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Ayoub wasn’t even born in Palestine (which doesn’t exist anyway). In fact, she was born in the United States and is a US-Canadian citizen, now living in Dubai.

But that doesn’t stop biographies online from claiming:

Nadeen Ayoub was born in Palestine, where she grew up embracing her culture and traditions.

Others leave it purposely vague:

Raised across Palestine, Canada, and the United States, she is a Palestinian‑Canadian storyteller in her own right.

I immediately thought of NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Dawali, who I wrote about in Zohran and Rama, the hottest couple in town. Dawali’s birthplace is listed all over the internet as “Damascus, Syria” and on her Instagram page, even though she was born in Houston, Texas. Much of the media repeats this lie and neither she nor Mamdani correct it.

It doesn’t seem to concern anyone that if NYC’s mayor-elect and his wife, who is the soon-to-be first lady of New York, can lie about something as basic as her birthplace, what else might they lie about.

Just as I wonder how much the women of Palestine really identify with Ayoub, I wonder how much the women of Damascus identify with Dawali.

See Dawali’s seductive look, her risqué top? It just proves how it’s a woman’s choice whether or not she covers herself. Islam means freedom for women. I mean, hey, they are free to dress and act as seductively as Sawali, or they can dress and act as unseductive as the Grim Reaper, with tiny slits for their eyes. It’s all up to them.

I’m proud of my Mennonite ancestry. My mom can trace her family history back to the 16th century in the Netherlands. My ancestors were persecuted and killed by the Inquisition. Because Mennonites were hard working farmers, we were then invited to Russia by Catherine the Great. But we were persecuted there, too, so we fled to Canada, where finally, we were left in peace. I was born in Los Angeles.

The photo below is of one of my ancestors, Anneken Hendriks, a Frisian Mennonite, burned in 1571 by the Spanish Inquisition. Engraving by Jan Luyken, 1685

Mennonites were pacifists and suffered horrifically down through history. Besides such suffering, my own ancestors lost estates and land. But it would never occur to me to say on my biography that I am “from the Netherlands” or that I was born there, or that their suffering is somehow mine. Not only would it be ridiculous, but it would be that thing that we used to think was bad: a lie.

During promotion of the Miss Universe pageant, Nadeen Ayoub couldn’t resist doing her best to discredit her arch enemy, Israel’s Melanie Shiraz. Ayoub had a photographer take photos of Shiraz from certain angles to purposely make it look as if she was scowling at Ayoub when she wasn’t.



Click below to see how easily perspective can distort a simple expression when only one angle is circulated.:

@melanieshiraz ‎Melanie Shiraz Asor / מלאני שירז עשור‎ on Instagram: "The trut…

Those photos immediately went viral after Ayoub plastered them on her Instagram page.

This is so stereotypical of what happens in pageants and sports competitions—think of the Tonya Harding, Nancy Kerrigan rivalry— that it wouldn’t be worthy of writing about. But Israeli actors, writers, entire sports teams, are now being banned from events, their lives are being threatened, they are being attacked. You can watch Shiraz talk about what happened to her here:

That a few-second moment became international news speaks for itself. The hatred and dehumanization that followed— including Hitler-related comments and a heightened security situation, over a brief, ordinary expression— reflect far more about the world than they do about me. It was hard to cope with at first, but it only reinforces exactly why I am here: to stand proudly as a Jewish Israeli woman, and to advocate for truth, peace, and unity.

After all that effort, I just read that Miss Palestine didn’t win. Fatima Bosch of Mexico won the prize.

So, now, it’s all about Latina women raising their voices.

And that’s great. Women should raise their voices. But they should be voices of truth, not deceitful lies.

Did Nadeen Ayoub return from the pageant to live in ‘Palestine’ amongst the women she says she identifies with and cares so much about, or is she go back in Dubai? I think we all know the answer.

