Here we go again with Hamas’s despicable display. I can’t imagine the terror Agam Berger and the other hostages must feel as they are led through this minefield of hate.

Hostage Arbel Yahud paraded through the streets of Gaza. The terror on her face, I have no words for this barabity and evil:

henmazzig A post shared by @henmazzig

Gadi Moses being escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Thursday.Credit...Jehad Alshrafi/Associated Press

Arbel Yehud in Khan Yunis on Thursday.Credit...Haitham Imad/EPA, via Shutterstock

With each hostage release, the frenzy of the hate-filled crowd is getting worse.

"I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is yet another proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organisation," Netanyahu said in a statement, after television images showed gunmen struggling to control hundreds of Gazans gathered to witness the handover.

Anyone who supports these monsters is as vile as they are. And as we can see, all of Gaza comes out to support this barbarism. They are complicit, they bring their children to celebrate. Horrific and it must be stopped.

Leave a comment

Share