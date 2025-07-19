You can listen to me read this essay here:

“Here there be monsters”, is a phrase derived from the inscriptions on ancient maps of the unexplored world, where on the edges, the mapmaker, would draw fanciful creatures (such as sea serpents) and write, Here There Be Monsters.

The monsters are no longer hiding on the edges. They have taken on human forms. They are among us.

I thought of this as I watched some of Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA conference. Kirk let the monsters in.

Why would anyone care about this conference? Because Charlie Kirk has built perhaps the most influential conservative powerhouse that focuses on drawing youth away from the communist/Islamic left and towards conservativism. He has also always been a strong Christian supporter of Israel and the Jews. If he is lost to the rising neo-Nazi movement, it will be a huge blow to those waning conservative voices of reason increasingly drowned out by the frenzy of the Fourth Reich.

According to Kirk, the crowd of 7,000 people at this year's event was among the largest in the organization's history.

"Students from all across the country decided to spend their summer break to be trained, to be educated, be fired up, all about saving the United States of America," Kirk said.

But what did that training and education consist of, how were they being “fired up?”

Before I get into what happened at this conference, here is a letter to Charlie Kirk, from Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, State of Israel.

Dear Charlie,

Like many others, I’ve been following your remarkable journey from afar - your pursuit of truth, integrity, and love for your country.

Very few young people are as gifted as you, and even fewer possess such a strong moral compass.

I watched Tucker Carlson’s speech at your conference and your debate with Megyn Kelly, and I must admit I was filled with sorrow.

I don’t know whether Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset for any agency. I would certainly like to know. In particular, I would like to understand his connection to the kind of people who sought to sell out the Land of Israel to the Palestinians, people like the former Israeli prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, who both appear in previously published Epstein-related documents.

Still, as you have noted, there is no evidence - none- that Epstein was acting on behalf of the State of Israel.

Yet the message conveyed at your conference, with Tucker Carlson as keynote speaker just days after his sycophantic interview with the Iranian terror regime, was unmistakable: Israel was behind Epstein.

The audience applauded. Everyone seemed pleased, especially the Qataris and their jihadist terror channel, Al Jazeera. (By the way, it would be fascinating to uncover the depth and nature of their connection to influencers such as Tucker Carlson and others.)

We see Candace Owens publicly claim that “the Israelis knew in advance about 9/11 and didn’t warn the U.S.”; that “Israelis killed JFK”; that “Jews committed a Holocaust against Christians even worse than Hitler’s”; and that “Mengele never performed horrific experiments in Auschwitz.”

We see Daryl Cooper, Carlson's best friend, appear in friendly interviews with Carlson, insisting that the Holocaust was a form of “mercy killing” for political prisoners who would have otherwise starved to death - and suggesting that perhaps Hitler “wasn’t such a bad guy.”

We have a serious problem.

A wave of antisemitism - the likes of which America hasn’t seen since the 1930s- is gathering momentum.

And so I’m asking you: please stay true to your strong moral compass and speak out against antisemitism, whether it comes from the woke left or the woke right.

The conservative movement is a global movement. Its compass is the pursuit of objective truth and a deep respect for family, community, and faith.

There is nothing wrong with demanding complete transparency about Jeffrey Epstein. But there is something profoundly wrong with elevating Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis like Daryl Cooper, and conspiracy theorists like Candace Owens. Owens, Cooper, and Carlson are not conservatives; they are full-blown wokists just wearing different costumes.

With respect,

Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, State of Israel

Here is a look at what he was talking about, some short clips from the conference:

Charlie Kirk’s conversation with Megyn Kelly.

There is absolutely zero proof that Jeffrey Epstein was working for Mossad. But she states absolutely 100% he was and Kirk doesn’t question it.

savvypatriot A post shared by @savvypatriot

Charlie Kirk platformed Dave Smith.

Why? Because EVERYONE is platforming Dave Smith. If you want to prove your loyalty to the growing far-right, which seems to have all the power in conservative media nowadays, you have to trot out Dave Smith.

It’s maddening that so many reputable, intelligent people have fallen to the pressure to “debate” this guy. If they had just ignored him, maybe he would have gone away. But just as the media and their swarm of online bots and influencers have done their best to take all meaning away from words like “Nazi” “Christian” and “antisemitism,” even the concept of “debate” has lost its meaning.

The audacity of holding up someone like Dave Smith, who has “never been there” and has no interest in going, as he has said, as the spokesperson for the children of Gaza, well, it’s despicable.

But ever since Douglas Murray had that disastrous “debate” with Dave Smith (and Joe Rogan) on Rogan’s podcast, having “been there” proves you have no credibility, and everyone should make fun of you. Whereas, if you are an online influencer who has never been there, but you talk about it 90% of the time as your latest obsession, upi should be believed.

Read Murray’s book On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization to be reminded of what real journalism means. The day after Oct 7th, Murray was on a plane to Israel. His book is tough reading, but it is so powerful because he spends time with the families of the hostages, he does meticulous research, he goes into deep detail as to what happened.

I would respect Dave Smith if he at least went to Israel, Judaea and Sumaria, talked to the families of the victims in Gaza. Talked to the dissidents who have been imprisoned and tortured by Hamas for speaking out against them. But honestly? Smith could care less about the people of Gaza.

I will tell you two men Dave Smith will never debate. They are Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a founder of Hamas, and Yoseph Haddad, an Arab Israeli.

Left: Dave Smith; Center: Mosab Hassan Yousef; Right Joseph Haddad

Oh, how I would LOVE to see Dave Smith on a stage with either one of these two men. But it wouldn’t be a debate. Mosab and Yoseph would obliterate him.

Not only would Smith be too terrified to stand in their presence where he would be reduced to a tiny lump of shivering nothing, but I have no doubt these two men who “have been there” because they were born and raised there, would not stoop to waste their time on him in the first place.

As a reminder of what a debate really looks like and why Smith would wet his pants in their presence, here is Mosab’s opening statement in the brilliant Oxford debate that I wrote about in Is Israel a Genocidal Apartheid State?

Smith would probably do worse than wet his pants in the presence of Yoseph who was actually thrown out of this debate. Imagine, an Arab Israeli thrown out because he dared to say what he knows by people who have never been there.

If there is one speech from all the debates out there, listen to this one.

Now, if you listen to any of the debaters on the “Palestinian” side, you hear the lies repeated, that started with Yassar Arafat, but you will only recognize them if you know history.

You see how antagonistic the atmosphere is of the Oxford youth in the audience towards those who defend Israel. It’s frightening when you think that Oxford is one of the most hallowed universities in the Western world and this is what they are teaching the future leaders of the West. To hate Israel.

And now TPUSA, the most important conservative organization on college campuses across America, is platforming people who spew the same lies.

After Smith’s tirade on how “killing babies” should be “nonnegotiable,” Kirk then asks him to “tell the audience what’s going on in Gaza.”

china2011429 A post shared by @china2011429

Think about it for a second. Out of all the people in the world who Charlie Kirk could choose to tell his audience “what’s going on in Gaza,” he chooses this fool.

Kirk could have invited Mosab or Yoseph and asked them that question. But if he did, he would incur Tucker Carlson’s wrath. Not only that, but everyone else on that stage would look like utter fools and it would destroy the whole facade.

But here’s the most maddening part. Let’s say it did happen, and Dave Smith debated one of these two men. No matter how badly he failed, he would go back to his safe space on X and still proclaim that he won, “like, you know, I won, dude, it’s so obvious, like, strawman arguments, so f*cking unreal, dude, like, just don’t kill babies, all war is bad, what’s so hard to understand about that?”, and all his millions of brain-dead followers would echo his stupidity. Like, yeah, dude.

Saying “nobody should kill babies” is not an argument. Because, of course, nobody should kill babies. Nobody is going to say otherwise unless they are the most morally depraved among us. But guess what, that’s what Hamas is—the most morally depraved. They purposely kill babies, and they boast about it.

Yes, there are some outlier Israeli soldiers who do bad things and horrible mistakes happen in war. But it is not the official policy of the Israeli army to commit genocide. For Hamas, it is.

Dave Smith has never been in a war. Jihadists have never come to his door and killed his babies or taken them hostage, as happened to the Bibas babies, who were taken into Gaza, strangled to death and put in coffins and paraded through the streets of Gaza as the crowds of ordinary celebrated their deaths.

Why don’t those “debating” Dave Smith point out that it was because Hamas killed babies (and other innocents) that Israel went to war in the first place. Ask Smith point blank, what he would do in that situation. Actually, now that I think about it, I believe people have asked him this and he just ignores the question.

But honestly, what he would do—what would any father do— if the enemy killed your babies and then vowed to come back and keep on killing more babies until there were none left. We all know the answer.

Dave Smith is on his high horse, saying “all war is bad.” Another empty statement.

Unlike Yoseph Haddad, Dave Smith, has never experienced being a soldier. He’s never been in a war zone where most of the population of the enemy is complicit with terrorists. Where civilians are helping to hide hostages in their homes. Where apartment buildings, churches and schools are boobytrapped and used to launch missiles. Where the jihadists wear civilian clothes because they know Israeli soldiers are taught not to fire on civilians.

Dave Smith does not know what he is talking about. But Mosab Hassan Yousef and Yoseph Haddan do. And yet, there he was on that TPUSA stage, not Mosab or Yoseph.

Until he has walked in their shoes, he and everyone else should just shut up and stop pretending that they care about babies being killed in Gaza. Mosab and Yoseph do care. These are their children. Their hearts bleed for them. Mosab was a child of Hamas, raised to hate Jews, abused horribly by imams in the mosque. Yoseph fought alongside Jews in the Israeli army. His fellow Jewish soldiers saved his life under dangerous circumstances, when they could have left him to die.

In other conversations, Smith has said, well, dude, of course, I would defend my family if they were attacked. Of course, he would because father would do the same. And every father would have the right to do so. Every father except Israelis.

But that’s not the worst of it.

The worst came when keynote speaker, Tucker Carlson, the most prominent voice in the rising Fourth Reich movement, went on an anti-Israel tirade.

I was encouraged to see what looks like a lot of people walking out:

arihoffmanofficial A post shared by @arihoffmanofficial

He then blamed Israel for whatever it is that Jeffrey Epstein did, echoing Megyn Kelly’s claim, without one shred of evidence, that he was a Mossad agent.

neveragainus A post shared by @neveragainus

Of course, this was all leading up to Carlson’s interview Thursday night with “America's most honest and best-informed historian, Hitler apologist and neo-Nazi Darryl Cooper. Apparently, Cooper has done what no one else can do. He has told the “complete history of Jeffrey Epstein.”

I listened to the interview (what a waste of time, but I had to in order to write about it) and Coooper proves nothing. It’s a safe bet there’s more to the story of Jeffrey Epstein than we will ever know. And yes, I wrote about it.

As just one absurdity that we hear all over the place, the idea that Epstein boasted about being intelligence and therefore that proves he was intelligence. If anything, this proves he wasn’t because no real intelligence agent would ever say that. It’s just laughable. Was he a slimy person who had dirt on his clients? Probably. But again, I can’t tell you that for certain. Notice how the focus has gone entirely off of those who might be implicated as clients of Epstein to now, it’s all Israel’s fault.

It was all a big plot by Israel to destroy America.

In response, here is a statement from Naftali Bennett:

As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty: The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false. Epstein’s conduct, both the criminal and the merely despicable, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Mossad or the State of Israel. Epstein never worked for the Mossad. This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t. They just make things up, say it with confidence and these lies stick, because it’s Israel. There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.

But of course, no one can believe a “Zionist.” And okay, if you aren’t going to believe the Zionist, who actually was the prime minister of Israel and who at least knows what happened (because “he’s been there”) then in all fairness, you shouldn’t believe some hack historian like Darryl Cooper, who is just repeating hearsays for clicks.

Unless Cooper's seen the unredacted documents; unless Epstein and/or Maxwell spilled the beans to him; and unless he can prove it all by showing us the documents and airing the interviews, then he doesn’t know anything more than you or I.

He can certainly give his opinion. That’s what he does. He is careful throughout the interview to say, “I can’t be sure of this” or something similar, after which he says, but when you put it all together “it seems pretty clear”, etc., that Epstein was working for the Mossad. No, it isn’t.

But this is how it is now from the far-right, which is gaining legitimacy. Relentlessly and endlessly, at every juncture, ensuring that every argument circles back to blaming “the Jews.”

Most certainly, Darryl Cooper is a master storyteller. His job is to whip up the masses and incite them into a frenzy of Jew hatred. He used to try and hide it. Like Carlson, he doesn’t anymore.

These are evil men, overtaken by demons. Monsters. There is no better example of this than Candace Owens (women are monsters, too) and here is an example of how they back each other up:

So, Darryl Cooper is demonizing all Zionists because he “respects” their commitment to their “bit.” This is really disgusting talk, making fun of Jews for their “commitment” as child molesters.

And Candace Owens, who joined her husband’s sect of the Catholic Church when she married him, and then started her campaign against Jews, looking more and more as if she is demon possessed. She never mentions the horrific sexual abuse suffered by children at the hands of the Catholic Church. It’s all about the Jews.

One of the good ones at the conference was the Apostate Prophet , who I have quoted a number of times in my essays.

Although, I was concerned today when I saw him post on X:

Yes, there is no doubt X is a disease. However, as far as his statement he “never met one of the pro-Nazi people outside in real life,” I have to say, what???

Surely, he met a few on that TPUSA stage. If not, then I would worry what direction he is going. If he is afraid to criticize Tucker Carlson, he is in danger of becoming one of them. Getting on that stage means you’ve made it about as high as you can go as a conservative influencer. How do you go backwards from that? How do you give up all that you have gained by speaking the truth?

But this is what happens. At a certain point, if you want to really move to the highest level, you have to be willing to censor yourself and not speak out against certain people or they will break you and you will fall further down than you ever were at the start of your influencer career.

I’ve never met a full-blown Nazi in my own circles, either. Not in my family, not among my friends, why would I? But come on, Apostate Prophet, I know they exist. You know they exist. One of my good friends grew up as “white trash” and she told me all about it.

On the other end of the spectrum, you have Elon Musk, the most powerful billionaire in the world, owning X, the most toxic Neo Nazi social media site on the planet and you cannot tell me that, despite all the bots, there isn’t a growing realm of real people being indoctrinated, or that the hatred being incited online won’t spill out into their real lives at some point. Well, it already has.

I am particularly disappointed in Charlie Kirk because I met him a few times. But not in a way you would expect.

In 2023, I spent 6 months working “undercover” as a cashier at Whole Foods in Scottsdale, Arizona. Yes, that’s the lengths I will go to sometimes in order to research and tell a story. You can read about my experience here. It ended up being one of my most positive essays and one of my most popular.

Charlie Kirk used to come in on Sundays. He always bought a ton of baby food, and he always looked tired, as you'd expect the father of a baby to look. I told him I knew who he was and that I appreciated his work with college students. “But I think I'll call you the baby food guy,” I said. That made him smile. He had a sweet smile. After that, he usually came through my line. I never told him I was a writer. I didn’t ask him to head over to Break Free Media. I doubt he came to Whole Foods to listen to the cashier sell him on her Substack writing.

During Trump’s latest presidential campaign, I then went with a friend to check out Kirk’s college campus open mic tour, where young people can ask him questions. I was disappointed, I have to say. It wasn’t well organized. Crowds pushed forward and no one could actually see him unless they were at the very front. In order to get in the line to ask a question, people were supposed to ask something controversial. But it seemed Kirk was so well-known now, that almost everyone there was a supporter. Nobody else was interested in being there. Of the people I heard asking questions, none were controversial. As a result, it was a pretty boring event.

I always figured, once Charlie Kirk fell to the dark side, that would be a terrible blow for the future of young people in America.

He was one of the last Christian influencers with a massive following, especially among young people, who stood with Israel. Well, with this conference, he has invited the monsters in, and he is now on his way to becoming one of them.

From now on, Charlie Kirk has a real problem. He’s been called out on this and what will he do about it. If he is going to have big conferences and draw massive crowds, he has to invite people like Tucker Carlson. And then there’s Russell Brand who was also there, which shocked me. These people are full on lunatics. And yet, they are extremely popular.

Standing up for truth isn't wishy-washy, it isn't some gray area where you can hem and haw and say, yes, but let’s listen to the other side. Sure, listen, but don’t platform and promote them.

The truth is uncomfortable and often, especially now, it does NOT make you rich and popular. It does NOT propel you into the limelight. It makes people hate you. It suppresses your voice. It pushes you to the bottom of the algorithms where no one sees or hears you.

Kirk is now doing the same thing that Tucker did, that Piers Morgan did, that they all did in the beginning. He is “just asking questions.”

If he doesn’t get off this road right now, he will end up in the same place as the others. Pushing full-blown Fourth Reich stuff. He might be consumed by guilt about it. But what a horrible way to live. I do wonder what he is thinking now. I guess it remains to be seen. I had a father who was willing to give up everything, he was never bought by anyone. So, I know what it’s like to make that choice.

These far-right influencers are now attacking evangelicals and Christian Zionists They are lumping them in with the corrupt old school televangelists and prosperity preachers. People are being told that Protestants et al who stand with Israel, those who believe Jews are still God’s Chosen people, are apostates and only the Catholic Church is right. This is because evangelicals are a powerful political force and huge supporters of Israel. If they can destroy evangelicals, America could well see a rise of pogroms against Jews. I am not trying to be a fearmonger. This is the direction we are going.

I don’t put a label on myself, other than follower of Jesus, but I grew up in the fundamentalist, evangelical Christian world and I can tell you that those prosperity preachers are the ones my father spoke out against. His most popular book that sold over a million copies, is The Seduction of Christianity, blasting preachers like Robert Schuller, with his mansions and his Crystal Cathedral. Schuller hated my dad and accused him of serving Satan.

To me, these new influencers are the modern versions of the grifting prosperity preachers and televangelists of old. They want as much money and power as possible. But they have even bigger ambitions than just ruling their own church empire. They want to rule the nation. They want to rule in the same way Islamists want to rule. They want a Christian Caliphate. If my dad were alive today, they would hate him as much as Robert Schuller and all of the prosperity preachers hated him back then.

Jesus said, “You shall be hated for my sake,” he didn’t say you will be loved as a media influencer.

As I said in Rise of the Fourth Reich, maybe it will be the America Party, introduced by Elon Musk. Maybe it will be called something else. But this is where the right is heading. This push towards extremism on both sides where they join together in a common hatred of Israel and Jews.

When Jesus said, “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal…” he meant exactly that. These influencers are not followers of Jesus; they are monsters from the edge of darkness, coming out in the light.

