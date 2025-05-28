One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

We all need a good laugh every once in a while, so special thanks to Saffron Sniper for compiling these memes featuring Brigitte’s slap of her husband, the president of France. At first, I thought it was AI, but nope, it’s real.

Let’s start with a little background on the happy….

…or not so happy…

…couple:

We all know the gossip about Brigitte Macron being a man. It’s old news, but Candace Owens reignited speculation, making it her mission to “expose” her, I mean him. Whatever. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just one more way Candace continues to debase herself.

What is disturbing however, is that Brigitte and Emmanuel started their relationship back in 1993 when he was 15 and she was 39. It happened at La Providence, a strict Catholic school where Emmanuel Macron was a “brilliant, intense, student obsessed with theater, poetry, and big ideas.” Brigitte Trogneux was his 40-year-old literature teacher. She was married, had three children, and came from a wealthy family of chocolatiers. Her daughter, Laurence, was Emmanuel’s classmate.

In the United States seducing a minor gets you a prison sentence. But that’s the French for you….

But seeing that face slap, or more like a push, well, most people can’t help but be fascinated by this glimpse behind the scenes of one of the most famous and controversial couples in the world. We all have secrets that we don’t want revealed. For the powerful, rich, and famous, it must be especially difficult to live under a microscope where every action is scrutinized. If a secret is revealed, it isn’t just family, colleagues or friends who find out, it’s the entire world.

Then, the spin starts. It was all just “horsing around” Emmanuel Macron tells us. The press assures us it was a “moment of togetherness”, and they were just “unwinding.”

Wow, even for the French, that’s a bit of a stretch.

I might add, as someone who didn’t just survive but overcame domestic violence, I can still have a sense of humor about this stuff. These memes had me in stitches— and I don’t mean the kind from my recent hip replacement surgery!

Here we go!

I can’t even LOL…

Yikes…

Uh oh, busted…

A smart defense for future “horsing around” episodes:

And there you have it, folks. I am now going to take my walk to help heal my stiches. 🤣

