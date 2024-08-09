You can listen to me read this article here:

Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her running mate. What exactly can we expect from the duo?

To get an idea of what the future would look like under a Harris-Walz administration we can look back to the Covid era, and the Biden-Harris administration’s tyrannical lockdown, vaccine and mask mandates.

Democratic governors like Tim Walz of Minnestoa were accused of “massive overreach” in wielding executive power to shutter schools, businesses and churches.

While places of worship were closed, the BLM riots were allowed to rage unhindered. In Walz’s Minnesota, the riots were so destructive that an entire Minneapolis police precinct burned down.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized Gov. Tim Walz’s response to the unrest in May 2020, saying later that year that the governor hesitated to send the National Guard as the city burned in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Adding fuel to the fire, so to speak, the Senate committee reported that around the same time the National Guard was finally being mobilized:

… the governor’s daughter, Hope Walz, was given "access" to "confidential information that she then disseminated to the general public and rioters." Hope would go on to send multiple tweets that night seemingly tipping off protesters to the location of the National Guard.

I’m sure Hope will get along splendidly with Harris’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff who The Daily Beast describes as being “achingly hip” and is said to have a “sweet bond” with Hope’s dad.

Ella Emhoff

It comes as no surprise that Ella is a big supporter of trans rights group For The Gworls, which raises funds for gender affirming surgery assistance for Black trans people. It’s umbrella organization, Funds for Trans Generations (FTG) has moved over $1 Million to BIPOC trans-led organizations that are “building New Worlds”.

Since the pandemic, Tim Walz has transformed Minnesota into a ‘trans refuge’ state. Together Harris and Walz plan to transform the country.

They will push transgenderism on everyone, with the ultimate goal to usher in a “golden era of transhumanism”.

Transhumanism is said to be the belief or theory that the human race can evolve beyond its current physical and mental limitations, especially by means of science and technology.

In order for this nightmare (sorry, I mean golden era) to succeed, women must be made irrelevant. Why? Because women give birth to babies. Women have the power to bring life into the world. Life comes from the womb. There must be a way to create life without women.

We see evidence of this insane agenda in legislation, like putting tampons in boys’ bathrooms, which is what Tim Walz has done in Minnesota.

If Harris and Walz are elected, we can expect increased acceptance for this type of lunacy, along with ghoulish experimentations such as is being done at a Silicon Valley company called Conception.

A man named Matt Krisiloff, who didn’t know a thing about biology but speculated that a cell from a man could be turned into an egg, decided to form Conception to explore the possibility further. Krisiloff is gay so he thought if he could figure this out then two men could have a child that was genetically related to both.

Like all companies that involve the quest for immortality, Conception is funded by tech giants such as Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and former president of Y Combinator; Jaan Tallinn, one of the founders of Skype; and Blake Borgeson, a cofounder of Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

According to MIT Technology Review:

Conception is starting with blood cells from female donors and trying to transform these into the first “proof-of-concept human egg” made in the lab. The company hasn’t done it yet—nor has anyone else. There are still scientific puzzles to overcome, but Krisiloff sent out an email to supporters earlier this year saying his startup might be “the first in the world to accomplish this goal in the not-too-distant future.” It says that artificial eggs “could become one of the most important technologies ever created.”

In my disturbing essay Cool Cannibals (don’t read unless you have a strong stomach), you can find out more about the dark underworld of stem cell trafficking. It is these stem cells, often from aborted fetuses (the later the fetuses are aborted, the more desirable they are), that are being used in experiments like those done at Conception.

In order to reach the mad goal of immortality, the populace must accept being experimented upon by companies like Conception. Children in particular must be brainwashed from birth to accept transgenderism as normal. All of us should accept that “trans’ people are not a fringe group with mental disorders and fetishes, but are the most important, needy group in the United States.

Anyone who wants to transition should be allowed to do so—at the public’s expense. Those who have already transitioned should be allowed to teach and influence our children.

The more the media pushes this idea, especially on young people, the more they will be convinced that maybe they, too, are trans, and in need of offering themselves to Big Pharma for experimentation.

We are told this is what freedom means—to be anything you want. But there has never been a more insidious lie. It is a prison of drug dependency for the rest of one’s life. A ‘Frankensteinian’ nightmare.

Minnesota is showing us what we have to look forward to. Thanks to Tampon Tim, here’s what a boy's’ bathroom in an elementary school looks like. Boys as young as five and six are being conditioned to accept the lie that they, too, can menstruate and have babies.

Last year, Walz signed an executive order protecting access to gender-transition drugs including puberty blockers, surgeries and hormone therapy and surgeries for minors.

The amended language, which could pave the way for pedophiles to receive employment protections, was authored by state Representative Leigh Finke (D), a transgender male who claims to be a woman. Finke’s amendment specifically struck out language reading: “‘Sexual orientation’ does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.”

Finke’s win as a state representative drew national attention. In March, USA Today recognized Finke’s work by naming her the Minnesota honoree for Women of the Year.

Here is Tim Walz with his trusted advisor, Leigh Finke:

You can imagine how excited Finke is that Walz could be vice president of the United States. The influence Finke has in Minnesota could then extend across the nation.

In fact, you can see how excited Finke is about his relationship with Walz in this video. Finke says it’s because of him and others like him that Walz is in a position to become vice president.

Here you can see Finke pushing for “gender-affirming” health care. Meaning we would all have to pay for people with mental disorders and fetishes like Finke to take whatever drugs or slice off or add on whatever body parts they wish.

In an interview for ChangeMakers, Finke says he fights for the people who need it the most: the rights of trans people and undocumented people.

The vast majority of citizenry, many of whom are suffering financially due to the policies pushed by dangerous lunatics like Harris, Walz and Finke, are of no consequence. It’s trans and illegal migrants that need assistance.

If you doubt Finke is a dangerous lunatic, here’s what he had to say when asked, “Do you have a favorite tattoo?”

I have a portrait of the Bride of Frankenstein from the [1935] James Whale film “Bride of Frankenstein.” I got that after I started my transition. I love horror.

[The Bride of Frankenstein} burns down and kills everyone… and she just wreaks destruction. And I love it. It inspires me to be like, ‘We need to just really make change and we are not going to be who you want us to be. We're here for ourselves.’

BURN DOWN AND KILL EVERYONE.

WE ARE HERE FOR OURSELVES.

These people are mentally sick. They are dangerous. They should never have any power in government. Most importantly, THEY SHOULD NEVER BE AROUND CHILDREN.

Finke has started a nonprofit called the Queer Equity Institute. Finke describes it as “a fellowship-granting organization for queer people who are looking to move forward in becoming leaders in whatever arena they work in — social engagement, politics, media creation, business or whatever. It’s a leadership development organization.”

Essentially, it’s purpose is to train trans leaders/activists to invade and conquer every aspect of our daily lives. Imagine what schools will look like. Imagine what a child’s trip to the doctor would involve.

The web of powerful transgender influencers is growing daily, extending further and further across the country, capturing more and more victims.

When asked who his favorite heroes are, Finke named Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, the first “nonbinary, two-spirit person who's been elected to the Minnesota Legislature”. Kozlowski and Finke are two of eleven LGBTQ lawmakers in Minnesota’s Legislature.

When Kozlowski was asked who she thought was a rising trans/nonbinary leader in Minnesota, she named filmmaker Khayman Goodsky, who “works with our young people, our young queer folks”.

If you aren’t losing your mind yet, here’s a short film by Goodsky that feels ludicrous one minute and terrifying the next:

This is the sort of madness we can look forward to with Harris-Walz in power. We will be expected to treat it as normal. We will be expected to welcome this sort of influence on our children.

It is no coincidence that all of this is happening in conjunction with what is perhaps the biggest news story ever seen in women’s sports, the women’s boxing controversy in this year’s Olympics, involving Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting. Both boxers are set to compete for the gold medal in their separate divisions.

Remember what I said at the beginning about making women irrelevant. Walz and his transgender political army have been doing this in women's sports long before this year’s Olympics controversy. Four years ago, a transgender powerlifter, JayCee Cooper, from Minnesota sued USA Powerlifting, accusing it of discriminating against him. Last year he won that case.

However, four months ago, the win was overturned. In a moment of sanity, it was determined that USA Powerlifting didn’t discriminate against Cooper because he was transgender. Rather, he was disqualified because he was a biological male and as such had at least a 34% advantage over biological females.

It’s so simple, so obvious.

Cooper and other biological males should not compete against women. Yet, to accept this sanity would endanger the trans/transhumanist agenda. Rationality would win over madness. The trans movement relies on people being brainwashed into accepting the irrational as normal.

The biggest heroes in the Olympics are now Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting. No one is supposed to question that they are not female, even though tests were conducted (that we aren’t allowed to see due to privacy issues), claimed by the IBA to irrevocably prove they are men.

The boxers themselves could end the controversy by producing the tests in question or taking new tests. But they do not.

For reference, here you can see Lin’s match four years ago when she/he lost to Liudmila Vorontsova of Russia. There was no controversy back then. It’s an excellent match:

This year, with the gold within reach, Lin said through an interpreter: “I will use everything I’ve learned in my life to do my best in the next match.”

Inspiring, right? Children are being encouraged to look up to athletes like Lin and Khelif. See? You don’t have to be a girl or a boy. You can be anything you want. It’s so cool.

From sports stars to politicians to celebrities, everyone seems to be pushing the trans agenda. It’s as if you aren’t a normal family unless you have at least one transgender kid.

Them magazine declares that celebrity parents such as Charlize Theron, Sade, Ali Sheedy, Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, Sting, Cher, Cynthia Nixon, and more are loudly supporting their trans and nonbinary kids.

They would like us to believe that “trans kids are everywhere, from Kansas classrooms to Malibu beach homes. Indeed, some trans and nonbinary kids happen to have pretty famous parents — and fortunately, many of them are models for how to support LGBTQ+ youth.”

The trans/transhumanist movement is not just a sensational story here and there, like the boys’ bathrooms with tampons in Minnesota. It’s an Empire that is growing bigger every day and we need to be aware of it.

I always like to quote Jennifer Bilek when I write articles and essays on this topic. She makes it abundantly clear:

… “transgender” is not a type of person but a conglomerate of political and corporate pressure, grooming the next generation for industrial body dissociation. Synthetic sex identities manifested by elites in the medical-tech industry are conditioning the public to accept radical changes to human biology and our perceptions of ourselves as a species. We are witnessing “a political coup of mammoth proportion” staged by “an organized technological, religious cult with eugenicist underpinnings” which is very closely linked to the biotech industry.

Frankenstein and his Bride, move over. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are about to make history by turning America into a “trans refuge country”.

