I am so thankful for all my readers and listeners who have joined me on this amazing writing journey. I have learned so much over the past almost three years now. I have learned so much from many of you!

I thought I would share artwork and reflections from My World Project. I’ve shared some of it before, but I have so many new subscribers—thank you—I think you will enjoy it.

I did this project while I was traveling, connecting kids in far-flung places through art and writing. Other wonderful young women who were traveling also did the project. It just sort of happened organically. The kids drew and wrote about the things they were thankful for and things thing that were difficult or they hoped would change in their homelands. I learned so much from these children, they really humbled me with how thankful they could be for the simplest thing in life. This was a truly wonderful time for me.

It started at the village Tissardmine, the Sahara Desert, Morocco, where I spent an amazing month:

The Moretecocha of Ecuador, with Leia Vita Marasovich:

Armenia, Columbia with Elizabeth Thorn:

Kids at the Reserva Indigena Maleku, Costa Rica:

Hoopa Children in Northern California, with Jacquelyn Lowe and Christina West.

Sadly, it was these kids living in the United States that faced the hardest time, and you can see from what they wrote and drew. I write quite a bit about the drug problems in our country, both illegal and legal, and how I believe it is the greatest evil that is destroying our nation:

I pray for the United States that we will love our own people, unite, and care for each other.

Stay strong, stay courageous, keep your eyes clear and your mind free. Exercise, pray, read, go a little bit further than you thought you could yesterday.

I guess today that means eating a little bit more today than yesterday!

God bless!

