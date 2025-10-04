You can listen to me read this short piece here:

Armed Palestinians stand guard at the site where Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Feb. 20, 2025.

Breaking News!

Dear Western world,

Hamas wants peace!

That is, once Israel stops occupying our land.

Palestinians have only ever defended themselves against the terrorist state of Israel. We are the victims. They are the aggressors!

Look how generous we are! We will give Israel all 48 hostages in exchange for a mere 250 life-sentenced jihadists and 1,700 Gazans detained since our great Al-Aqsa Flood attack on Oct 7th.

Don’t worry, it’s not like that time when Israel got one Israeli soldier in exchange for thousands of jihadists, including Yahya Sinwar who went on to orchestrate the Oct 7th massacre.

If Israel is reasonable and gives us all the land, why would we need to attack it again. We assure you, all Jews and other kefirs will be treated with fairness, according to Islamic laws.

Once Palestine replaces Israel, the world will truly see that Islam is the religion of peace. We won’t have to attack anyone. They will all happily bow in submission to Allah.

Oh, and just so there is no confusion, bribes from Arab/Muslim nations had nothing to do with Trump’s peace plan.

Inshallah, the war ends on Sunday!

Sincerely, your new friends,

Hamas

Oh boy, this is fantastic!

Never mind that just one week ago, Hamas released a chilling photo of the 48 remaining hostages, all labeled with the name ‘Ron Arad’, an Israeli Air Force navigator who has been missing since 1988.

Hamas is evil incarnate, and it will never change.

HOWEVER,

Trump declared that he believes Hamas is “ready for peace” and told Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly.”

Those Arab deals must have really lined his pockets. Behind every deal is a laughing Saudi or Qatari prince. Do not think for one moment that their goal isn’t the same as Hamas: the worldwide Caliphate. Hamas has served an excellent purpose. The propaganda campaign has worked on the gullible West. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are rubbing their hands together in glee as we sink our own ship.

Now the negotiations begin…. again. Hamas says they will release all the hostages, pending conditions . There should be no conditions!

Today, even as Hamas promises peace, 3 alleged Hamas members were arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting massive attacks on Jewish institutions.

Hamas claimed such allegations were “baseless”. It was all a plot to “undermine the German people’s sympathy for the Palestinian people.”

Two days ago, a man named “Jihad” attacked people with a knife outside a synagogue in Manchester. But don’t worry, Hamas will be peaceful now, they promise.

We are asking Israel to lay down its arms and make itself vulnerable once again to terrorists, even as we refuse to acknowledge the jihad happening on our own doorsteps and how Israel is the only one fighting against it.

Where do we imagine those 1,700 terrorists will go after they are released from Israeli prisons? They will never give up jihad. It is the heart of Islam.

Why are western leaders so reticent to condemn Islam for what it is?

Could it be that in the UK, for example, there are a mere 300,000 or so Jews while there are 4 million Muslims. Do the math. The government must want to appease the larger voting group.

In France there are 440,000 Jews and 7 to 9 million Muslims.

Europe has a serious problem.

Across the entire United States there are about 4.5 million Muslims and 4 million Jews, so we are still doing okay, as long as we take heed and learn a lesson from Europe before it’s too late.

Yet, Jews are the dangerous ones who are taking over the world.

Odd, since I cannot recall a Jewish rabbi ever calling for everyone to convert to Judaism… or else.

Nor can I recall the last time a Jew went on a knifing rampage or set off a suicide bomb or put out fatwahs of death on anyone who dared to criticize Judaism or the Torah.

Even if you didn’t particularly like Jews, it still makes no sense to say Judaism is more dangerous than Islam! I would never say, “I don’t like Muslims.” But I will say, based on having lived in a Muslim country under Sharia law, that I hate Islam.

Listen to the Muslim Brotherhood’s plan to take over the United States. They describe their plan as a “jihad” to destroy Western civilization “from within.”

This is from 1991. Ten years before 9/11, so anyone saying the rise of terrorism was American’s fault because of the revenge they sought after that terrible day is ill-informed.

‘The Muslim Mum’ is one of my favorite examples of Islam’s “soft” invasion of the West. Watch here

Wearing a full niqab and speaking in her sweet voice, she chides us in the West for blaming Muslims instead of taking responsibility for our own failings. It’s clever because any number of far-right influencers, from Candace Owens to Tucker Carlson, are saying the exact same thing, and a lot of it is true.

It is also true that here is a woman covering her face, except a slit for her eyes, lecturing us about our freedoms. I would rather have the messy freedom of the West than the oppressive religion of Islam covering me from head to toe, so I do not “tempt” men because it’s all my fault if men have lustful thoughts that lead them to rape and kill me.

Although the man below didn’t personally commit acts of violence, the judge claims what he said could have incited others to do so.

This judge is terrifying in his self-righteousness, no different from a Sharia court. Watch as he berates the man as he sentences him to two years in prison for complaining on social media that illegal migrants are using up resources and raping women.

The man below is being arrested in the middle of the night for a tweet.

These were the tactics used in the Soviet Union in the 1930s, says the commentator. They would go in the dead of night and take people away. Although I criticize the toxicity of social media, thank God for it, or we would never know that this was happening.

Prison for a man tweeting against illegal migrants compared to a suspended sentence for a Muslim who tried to knife a man to death for burning the Quran:

The way Britain is going, it might as well already be under Sharia Law.

The UK’s most esteemed educational institutions are now teaching that British history is a lie.

Just as we are being told Jews do not exist, Anglo-Saxons never existed as a “distinct ethnic group.” There was never a ‘British’, ‘English’, ‘Scottish’, ‘Irish’, or ‘Welsh’ people, it was all “constructed”.

So, nobody in the West is supposed to have an identity they can be proud of. No history. It doesn’t exist. Of course, “Palestinians” have a history and an identity, even though it is utterly false—pure rubbish.

But the Scottish people never existed? Nope, because that’s ‘nationalism’ and we can’t have that. The problem is, the more Europeans are denied the right to be proud of their heritage, the more people are being pushed towards a far-right agenda. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Muslims in France have every right to declare jihad and threaten the government without consequences.

“Oh, Macron, know your place!”

“Tomorrow we will conquer Paris!”

Below, a church in Montreal, Canada fights back by ringing its bells so loudly, it drowns out the chants of the Muslims praying in front of the church.

This is an act of aggression; it’s like a dog peeing to mark its territory. Notice that no one from the church runs out and tries to knife the Muslims to death. But if Christians prayed in front of a mosque, they would be putting their lives at risk.

Hijrah is the religious migration commanded by Islamic tradition to spread Islam and establish a worldwide Caliphate.

A total of 15,000 churches could close in the US this year. You might not go to church, but they are still a vital cornerstone of Western civilization. Churches are sanctuaries, they connect people to one another in communities, they help the poor, they are places where people can congregate to worship and sing and pray. Destroying churches destroys our foundation and our nation is weakened because of it.

Muslims are buying up these abandoned churches and turning them into Islamic centers.

People want to worship; they want to congregate. If Christians lose that place in society, Muslims are happy to fill it. Dearborn, Michigan is already effectively a Muslim city. We are about to elect a Muslim mayor of New York City. I have to remind people that yes, Zohran Mamdani wears the cloak of socialism, but he is a Twelver Muslim. He will act warm and welcoming and “all-inclusive” until Islam gains enough power. Then the facade will be gone to reveal the demands of Sharia law underneath.

An imam in Florida has publicly stated that three churches have been converted into mosques, with plans to acquire and convert more churches across the state. The imam expressed a vision that Florida will eventually become Muslim, invoking a prayer for victory to Islam in the country.

This development has drawn attention amid similar reports of mosque expansions in Texas. In the Texas town of Sachse, the Muslim community is acquiring a massive 56,000-square-foot mega-church and converting it into one of the largest Islamic centers in the state. (1)

EPIC City is being developed by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). They have acquired over 400 acres in Josephine, Texas, to build this community. The project will feature a mosque at its center, surrounded by houses, townhomes, apartments, Muslim schools, parks, gyms, and other facilities. (2)

Why Florida and Texas? Because if Muslims can take over these two states, the United States is finished. This is what the United States would then have to look forward to:

Keir Starmer blocked a bill banning marriage between family members.

At the request of the Muslim lobby, Keir Starmer supported legalized marriages between brothers and sisters, fathers and daughters, sons, and mothers.

An appeal from one of the deputies to Starmer:

— Mr. Starmer, do you understand what you are doing?

You are legalizing marriages between brothers and sisters, between parents and children.

This carries catastrophic health risks for people, many of which can not be determined until the child is born.

If this practice continues from generation to generation, the English people will disappear.”

Starmer: — Yes. I have already stated my position.

Sharia law in the making. It should be banned from every western nation.

I have to stop there because nothing tops the insanity of what Keir Starmer just said.

I have to be clear that the vast majority of Muslims are no different from anyone else in that they love their families, they obey the law, they work hard. The problem isn’t with Muslims.

The problem is with Islam. Violent jihad is committed by a few, but it is rarely condemned by the many. That’s because Muslims cannot criticize Islam. They risk being killed, just as anyone else does. When was the last time a Muslim said anything negative about Islam? Will you ever hear The Muslim Mum speak out against terrorism? Absolutely not. In fact, go here to watch her interview this Nigerian who says Christians being persecuted in Nigeria is a lie.

Muslims are born Muslim. It says so on their birth certificates. They are a prisoner of Islam from the day they are born until the day they die. To criticize Islam is as good as a death sentence. They will lie to you and tell you it isn’t so, but it is.

Certainly, those born into, say, a conservative Christian family can feel pressure to never leave, to never question, to conform. But if they do question or leave, the government, or their neighbor, or even their family isn’t going to kill them for it.

In the West if a woman is abused by her husband, she doesn’t have to stay. Her life isn’t controlled by the men in her family and her husband. There are shelters she can go to, she can get a job and become independent, and she will be applauded for her courage. There is no such possibility in Islam. Men are even instructed to beat their wives if they are disobedient.

Comedians can make jokes about any religion—except Islam. We know what happens to anyone who makes fun of Mohammed.

There was never a bigger joker than Woody Allen about being Jewish. Muslims are not allowed a sense of humor.

The fact is that Islam is the only religion that requires the death of every single person who does not submit to Allah. The heart of Islam is conquest. Without the command to establish the worldwide Caliphate, by conversion or by the sword, Islam does not exist.

Yes, Hamas, assures us that it won’t be a threat to anyone. We see proof of this every day in the West.

Pray for Robert Rosenfield who was stabbed while attempting to stop the Manchester synagogue attacker and is fighting for his life in hospital.

And always remember, Islam is the religion of peace.

