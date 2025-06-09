You can listen to me read this essay here:

“We’ve been kidnapped,” cried Greta, pleading for help from the international community.

Greta Thunberg and her merry band of human shields

Imagine, Israel stopped their freedom flotilla from entering a dangerous war zone, how terrible!

Instead of beheadings, all the weary band of wayfarers got from the IDF were sandwiches wrapped in plastic. I don’t think Greta should have eaten those. I mean, think of what that plastic is doing to the environment. Oh, I forgot, what’s the environment compared to Greta’s new humanitarian mission.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had a few things to say about that mission:

“There are ways to deliver aid to Gaza—they don’t require Instagram stunts.”

Aid?

The Madeen’s aid equaled 11 pounds. For perspective, a gallon of water weighs 8 pounds. In contrast, 1,200+ trucks entered Gaza from Israel over the past 14 days.

In the words of Jonathan Sacerdoti:

Nearly 11 million meals have been delivered recently through proper humanitarian channels.

But again, why is it Israel’s responsibility to deliver aid to its ENEMIES, when Hamas STILL holds hostages and after the horrific staged release parties Hamas made Israel endure.

Why doesn’t Greta complain about Egypt’s responsibility to deliver aid. You’d think the Arab world would feel some responsibility towards its own and that the international community would demand it. Since when has there ever been a protest demanding Egypt and Jordan open their borders and provide aid?

As just one example, in March 2024, food supplies waiting to enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt began to rot as the Rafah Crossing remained closed for aid deliveries for the third week after Egypt refused to reopen the crossing.

Why did it refuse? Because the aid was being looted and stolen by citizens and Hamas who were then reselling it at hugely inflated prices. Why hasn’t anyone protested this, demanding Hamas stop starving its own people?

And then along comes Greta to save the day, to draw attention to the evils of Israel (of course) which then means that the IDF must take resources away from actually ensuring aid gets into Gaza and put it towards ensuring these irresponsible attention seekers aren’t put in harm’s way.

Now that they have been “kidnapped”, Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has a brilliant torture plan.

He is going to sit them down in front the Hamas footage from October 7th and force them to watch it. This is footage that those who have seen it have no words to describe how horrific it is.

“It is right that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas sympathisers see the truth of what Hamas is—and the horrors it committed.”

I wonder if it will make any difference to these spoiled celebrities who know nothing of real commitment to a cause, when it means actually giving up your life for it. I doubt it.

I wonder if Greta knows anything about Vittorio Arrigoni.

Viitorio Arrigoni heading to Gaza on a flotilla, 2008

The young activist arrived in Gaza in 2008 on a flotilla from Italy, ready to put his beliefs into actions by living alongside Gazans and organizing and participating in protests with farmers. Can you imagine Greta working in the fields, living in a hovel with no air-conditioning instead of cavorting on a fancy yacht.

Here’s Arrigoni in happier days with Ismail Haniya, from whom he received a passport.

Vittorio Arrigoni , right, a pro-Palestinian activist from Italy, received a passport from Ismail Haniya, head of Hamas's government in Gaza, in 2008. Mr. Arrigoni's body was found Friday. Credit...Mohammed Saber/European Pressphoto Agency

What happened to Arrigoni is what could have happened to Greta if the IDF hadn’t “kidnapped” her.

Arrigoni was killed on April 15, 2011, after Palestinian gunmen actually kidnapped him. In a video released by the terrorists, they accused Arrigoni of “spreading corruption” among Muslims before torturing and killing him by hanging him in an empty apartment in northern Gaza.

Vittorio Arrigoni met his fate

Arrigoni had no idea what he was getting into when he went to Gaza and embraced Ismail Haniya. He must have been heady with excitement. But what did it all lead to? A horrible death. And now, Haniya has met his fate, as has every other Hamas leader who tries to fill positions of power, most notably Yahya Sinwar and recently his brother Mohammed Sinwar.

There’s a new leader on the rise in Gaza: Yassar Abu Shabab

As Hamas weakens, various clans are vying for power within Gaza. These clans/factions are no different from the ones that killed Arrigoni.

Among them, a handsome young man is being given special attention by Western media. In his early thirties, Yassar Abu Shabab is described by CNN as a “lean, tanned man in a dark helmet. He’s grasping a rifle and UN vehicles move behind him as he waves through traffic.”

Shabab is from a prominent Bedouin family in southern Gaza. On October 7, 2023, he was languishing in a Hamas-run jail in Gaza, accused of drug trafficking, before being released after the conflict started.

Abu Shabab says he now commands hundreds of armed men known as the Popular Forces. So far, the future is looking good for Shabab, who it’s reported is an “emerging presence in southern Gaza, controlling aid routes near the crucial Kerem Shalom crossing and providing men to guard convoys against looting, which has only worsened since limited aid started entering Gaza in mid-May as Hamas tries to disrupt the aid and regain control.

Abu Shabab told CNN that he leads “a group of citizens from this community who have volunteered to protect humanitarian aid from looting and corruption.”

As I have previously reported, as Hamas’ grip on Gaza weakens, powerful rival clans are now fighting amongst themselves to replace Hamas as the new power. And no, they are not interested in making peace with Israel. They are not interested in forming a Palestinian state with Mohammed Abbas and the PA in control. They are committed to the same goal they have always had: to wipe Israel and every Jew off the face of the earth.

Israeli officials have acknowledged providing weapons to Abu Shabab’s militia, as part of an operation to arm local groups to counter Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the covert enterprise, saying the security forces had “activated clans in Gaza which oppose Hamas.”

Yes, Israel was criticized for giving money to Hamas. But they also would have been criticized if they hadn’t. What’s the alternative. Negotiating with no one? When you are dealing with clans going back generations that not only hate Israel but hate one another, it’s not easy to solve even the smallest conflict and at any moment, more violence can erupt.

Naturally, Hamas says Abu Shabab is a traitor and a gangster. Last week, Hamas said: “We pledge before God to continue confronting the dens of that criminal and his gang, no matter the cost of the sacrifices we make.”

Hamas hates the fact that distribution of aid is falling out of their control. They can no longer steal it for themselves and resell it to their own people for higher prices.

This is the challenge Western nations face over and over when dealing with the Middle East. It is still a tribal land committed to Islamic jihad.

Abu Shabab of Gaza is similar to Al-Sharaa of Syria.

In a calculated make-over Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has now changed his name back to Ahmed Al-Sharaa

Just like ISIS mastermind Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has now changed his name to Ahmed Al-Sharaa and put on a snazzy suit, promising to transform Syria into a prosperous western-loving Muslic nation just as he’s transformed himself—it’s never deeper than the skin, however, perhaps the West is hoping the same thing will happen with Abu Shabab.

If the day comes that Abu-Shabab puts on a snazzy suit, too, and has a photo-op with Donald Trump while the president calls him a handsome guy, we’ll know the same BS is starting all over again.

Dear little Greta, I’m so sorry you’ve lost the chance to experience the full hospitality of Hamas or some other offshoot. I’m sure if Vittorio Alogoni could come back from the dead and advise you, he’d say to give those demonic IDF soldiers a big hug and thanked them for saving you.

Instead, no doubt the pure-hearted Greta is terribly disappointed that she’s missed yet another chance to be tortured and dragged through the streets of Gaza and perhaps hung and left to die in the town square for everyone to see. What a photo-op that would have been. I bet it would have gotten at a least a billion “likes”. Maybe an all-time social media record.

The real tragedy is that, even if Great died, she wouldn’t be given martyr status. She’s only a woman, after all and an unmarried one, and not even a Muslim! Without a husband to grant her entrance to paradise—a husband she would then have to serve with great humility for eternity—she wouldn’t be allowed into paradise at all. No matter how much good she did for “Palestine,” she would burn forever in hell.

I wonder what her next exploit will be. Please, Greta, just go live in some village in Sweden by a lake and bake bread and read some books. Maybe get involved in the local school, help your local community. What a crazy idea!

