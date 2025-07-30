You can listen to me read this essay here:

Hamas celebrating as the “victors”

Did you ever hear of the loser demanding the terms of the victors? It’s happening now!

Britain’s announcement that it will recognize the State of Palestine is great news for Hamas jihadists who hide in tunnels like rats, torturing innocent hostages and getting fat off of the food they steal from their own people who they use as human shields to protect themselves.

What noble freedom fighters!

UK PM, Keir Starmer has put all the weight of responsibility on Israel, warning Israel if it doesn’t agree to a ceasefire, the UK will recognize the State of Palestine.

Yes, it’s Israel that must agree to a ceasefire--NOT Hamas.

Israel won the war, but it must lose. It must give in to the demands of its defeated enemies—who still hold Israeli hostages. It must acknowledge that it is Israel that is the genocidal, apartheid state, not those who vow daily to annihilate every Jew on the planet.

Hamas is to be rewarded, and Israel is to be punished. And Israel must take its punishment meekly, as all Jews should.

Mind you, there’s more. This recognition is not a “standalone solution and must be accompanied by … full accountability for alleged war crimes.”

Somehow, I have a feeling that all the war crimes will have been committed by Israel.

Of course, Sir Keir added as an afterthought that Hamas must “immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.”

Oh, okay. So, this whole thing is just a lot of posturing to make Israel look bad because Hamas will never surrender.

When this doesn’t work out, just like it never has since Yassar Arafat created the narrative of “Palestine” and the “right of return,” it will become “just another in a long line of failures which then allows Israel’s detractors to bring everything back to ‘the settlements’ and ‘the occupation,’ meaning the lack of peace is all Israel’s fault.” (1)

Hamas considers this another PR victory. Senior Hamas official Basem Naim welcomed Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to recognize Palestine , declaring:

“Victory and liberation are closer than we expected!”

Does that sound like “surrender” to you?

How many people reading this know about Basem Naim? Well, let me tell you. Because his own words show that Arafat’s plan has never died.

Here is Naim shortly after Oct 7th praising the terror attack where Israel’s armies “collapsed in a few hours in the face of 1,200 mujahideen.”

Most importantly, he says:

“Israel used to present itself as the safest place in the world for Jews. A Jew who is persecuted anywhere could come to occupied Palestine, to ‘Israel’ and live safely. Today, Israel has become the greatest danger to the lives of the Jews in Israel and abroad and a burden on its allies.”

The message is clear. It never changes:

Jews should not be safe anywhere in the world. Every Jew must die.

Why don’t people understand this?

Actually, the scary thing is that so many people DO understand this, and they salivate at the very thought of no Jew being safe anywhere.

The fact is that if Israel were to lay down its arms, Oct 7th would happen across the nation. Every city, every town, every street would run with Jewish blood, down to the tiniest newborn baby.

And once that happened, there still wouldn’t be a “Palestine”. The land would be divided up between the surrounding Arab nations.

British hostage, Emily Damari, who spent 471 days in captivity said:

“This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy. Shame on you.”

Netanyahu did not hold back in his criticism, writing: “Starmer rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims.”

He added: “A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.”

This is true, except that a jihadist state ALREADY threatens Britain. And they still suck up to jihadists.

One can only conclude that Keir Starmer, along with his buddy across the English Channel, Emmanuel Macron, want the world to know that terrorism works; that hostage-taking, torturing and massacring innocent women and children is acceptable—if done in the name of Allah.

Democratic nations, founded on Judeo-Christian principals, should be ashamed of themselves. In fact, anyone who dares to even say “Judeo” and “Christian” in the same breath, must be demonized, too. “True” Christians, those who proclaim, “Christ is King,” know that Israel and those who support Israel are on the side of Satan. They never condemn Islam. Why is that?

It makes no sense, I know. But this is where we are at now, with everything turned backwards and upside down.

Western nations must subjugate their heritage, their culture, their civilization, their faith, their very souls to Islam.

Welcome to the Islamic Caliphate, breaking down the door of your house next.

