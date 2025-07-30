Break Free Media

JudyC
7h

I spent a lot of time in the UK in my younger days and still have many British friends. They feel like foreigners in their own land. The stories they tell me about London in particular are terrifying. They live in a police state and truly believe England is lost. I’m afraid I agree with them.

As an aside, when I first stayed in London in the late 60’s-early 70’s, the immigrants were mostly Indian & Pakistani. They assimilated into the British culture bringing their rich culture (and food!) with them. Their children & grandchildren felt fully British. The ones I know are harshly critical of this latest wave of immigrants, who reject the U.K. values & culture, and in fact, wish for their demise! I fear this will not end well for the UK.

DeLena
7h

Yes, let's give in to the terrorists. That always ends well.

