And now the tragedies are told.

Iranian student Rubina Aminian, 23, was shot in the head from behind, ‘from close range’ after joining Tehran protest from college.

Erfan Soltani was arrested on Saturday January 10, and immediately sentenced to death. The regime has said they will start executing prisoners tomorrow.

The Islamic regime in Iran has shot and murdered 22 year old Saghar Etemadi.

The Islamic regime forces have shot and killed 15-year-old Mustafa Fallahi for protesting in favor of a free Iran.

Middle East 24 reports that as many as 20,000 may have been killed by the regime so far.

Direct eyewitness reports of mass shootings of civilians in the streets.

Listen to the people of Iran crying out for freedom. It is incredible. Complete blackout and still they raise their voices:

The Leader of Iran’s National Revolution, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to Trump: “Deal this regime a decisive blow.”

From the New York Times:

Witnesses spoke of seeing snipers positioned on rooftops in downtown Tehran and firing into crowds; of peaceful protests turning abruptly into scenes of carnage and panic as bullets pierced through people’s heads and torsos, sending bodies toppling to the ground; and of an emergency room treating 19 gunshot patients in a single hour. “The regime is on a killing spree,” said one protester, Yasi. She, like other Iranians interviewed by The New York Times, asked that her full name be withheld for safety. Yasi, who is in her 30s and works for a publishing company, said she was marching along Andarzgoo Boulevard in Tehran on Friday night with friends when security forces stormed in and shot a teenage boy in the leg as his mother looked on. “My son! My son! They shot my son!” the woman cried, Yasi said. Videos posted to social media on Monday night and verified by The New York Times showed a large crowd of protesters in Tehran. The sound of gunfire could be heard, and the cry: “Death to the dictator!”

It is the women of Iran who made this uprising possible.

As Abbas Milani, professor and researcher of Iranian studies, U.S.-Iran relations, and Persian culture said:

… breaking the fear factor, we owe a great deal to Iranian women. They fought for 44 years incrementally to show the world and this misogynist regime that they are not going to be second class citizens. That broke the back of this regime.

The mullahs of the Islamic Regime made war on women. Their justification came straight from the Qur’an.

Never forget that this isn’t just about regime change, it is about refusing to live under Islam and Sharia Law.

The Qur’an: “Women are animals created by Allah to be used by men. Women are no different from cows, sheep, horses, or mules. God made women resemble humans so they wouldn’t frighten men.”

These are the mullahs who rule Iran. They hate women. And yet, the more they tortured and killed women, the stronger those women grew.

For over a year, I have highlighted the courageous women of Iran and written about the shameful refusal of women in the West to stand with them.

Women who did stupid stuff like this, as if it mattered:

Climate protesters hold a demonstration as they throw cans of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, United Kingdom on October 14, 2022

Calling for the death of Jews, because yes, “by any means necessary” means the destruction of Israel and that means extermination of Jews.

Columbia University

These fools protested in favor of the very regimes that would kill them too. They didn’t know because no one at these top universities ever told them that the leftist Iranian students who helped Khomeini get to power were the first he murdered. Yes, their professors have a lot to answer for. They are disgusting propagandists in the pay of our enemies, like Qatar—the biggest outside funder of American universities—and they say Israel has the US in its pocket. What a sad and sorry joke.

And so now, of course, they must remain silent when there is actually a real genocide going on that they should be standing up and speaking out about.

“Before the Ayatollah Khomeini took power, Iran was one of the closest allies of Israel. This regime made the destruction of Israel its strategic preference. Why? Iranian Jews have lived there in Iran for 2,500 years. Iran had the biggest number of Jews living there in 1979. Still Iran has more Jews living there than any Muslim country. Why should Iran’s interest be the destruction of the state of Israel? This is the idiocy that Khamenei and his idealogues have followed for forty-five years. They put Iran on a warpath with Israel for 45 years. What do they have to show for it? Their own demise.” ~ Abbas Milani

The despicable actions of these Western fools, especially the women, I will never forget. They got it so, so wrong. Thanks to horrible female influencers like Ana Kasparian, who are so arrogant to think somehow, they have the right to tell the women of Iran what they should do.

Firebrand Masih Alinejad has the most powerful words they will ever hear that should put them to shame, but of course, it won’t. Watch HERE :

“No, you don’t hate the regime in Iran. You hate us. You hate every single woman who gets beaten up, who goes to prison, who gets lashes for the crime of just simply dressing like you.

Right now, Iranians have no voices. But YOU go talking about Iran everywhere, to international media, and giving wrong information. You say that the Iranian people do not want the regime change being imposed by Trump or Netanyahu.

Who said that???

Iranians took to the streets since 2009! Six major uprisings. And they made it clear that this is the people of Iran who want to change the regime.

And then YOU saying that this is external regime change. When you say that it reminds me of the time when I launched my campaign against compulsory hijab, Ilhan Omar, the hijabi congresswoman, said the exact same thing. Accused me of being the “mouthpiece of President Trump” and “her campaign is being pushed by the Trump administration”. And guess what? The day after, the Iranian state television USED HER INFORMATION TO ATTACK ME.

A month later Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Republic, used the same narrative, saying that that American agent must be killed.

Yes. With the same narrative, he ordered my killing!

And guess what? They HIRED KILLERS TO KILL ME on US soil THREE TIMES.

Now, you’re doing the same thing by accusing Iranians of being led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump.

By accusing them of promoting external regime change, you are actually giving an excuse to Iranian regime to slaughter Iranians, to kill innocent and unarmed protestors.

This is what you’re doing. And stop doing it. If you decided to keep silent, that’s fine. But when people of Iran are being banned from internet and they don’t have a voice, don’t go on media and talk on behalf of them.

Let us talk! Let us talk!

This is not external regime change. We the People of Iran are being trapped by a barbaric regime. By a terrorist regime.

Be brave and stand with the people of Iran. If you cannot, then don’t help the Iranian regime to kill us with the same accusations.

Is that too much to ask?

Do they listen? Here are the women of Hollywood just yesterday at the Golden Globes:

The pampered crowd who cries for the children of Gaza while refusing to condemn those who are responsible, Hamas, didn’t take 1 second to mention Iranians risking their lives for freedom.

The same mainly white middle class women, who have nothing better to do on a Saturday but to spend a “fun day” pretending concern for immigrants, but who really just want a viral video mocking ICE and blocking their vehicles.

Once it was #MeToo.

Then it was #BLM.

And then it was “From the river to the see, Palestine will be free”.

Now it’s illegal immigrants and #BeGood pins.

What happened to all those other causes? Lost on the wind with all the placards and signs and keffiyeh bought on Amazon for $5 because they don’t really care about any of it. Unconscionable when there are men, women and children dying right now for the freedoms they spit on.

Because to them in their fevered imagination, everything is a “Zionist plot” while the Islamic Republic, the regime that hangs gays, jails women, and tortures and kills protestors, and now has killed up to 20,000 in 6 days, gets a free pass. To them, every struggle must be filtered through the demonization of Israel. Every injustice must be reframed as American manipulation. Every non-Islamist Middle Eastern voice must be erased.

A room full of leftist actors couldn't even act like they were compassionate. It’s this drivel because CBS News no longer bows to them:

I end with the powerful voice of Austrian Iranian Cellist Kian Soltani who surprised his audience with a rendition of “The Girl from Shiraz” on January 9 at the Philharmonie de Paris.

In honor of the Iranian revolutionaries and their fight for freedom.

And London. There is hope when we see this in London:

Iranians, Jews and British standing together, not to cause violence, not to block traffic, not to shout death threats, but to show solidarity with the people of Iran, who are risking their lives for freedom.

The flags told the story: the Union Flag; the Lion and Sun - Iran’s true national flag; the Israeli flag:

Free Iran ☀️🦁

