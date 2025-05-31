I have to say, this is a dark day. I used to like Glenn Greenwald. I quoted him in a few of my essays, and then, October 7th happened and like so many of the journalists that I had bonded with during Covid, he revealed himself as a rabid Jew hater. Since that time, I have found myself more and more isolated, there are fewer and fewer journalists who are writing from the same viewpoint as mine. And I have no doubt that trend will continue.

Since October 7th, I saw a change come over Glenn Greenwald, the same change that came over influencers like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. It’s as if a great evil was let loose in the world and demons came to possess them. The manic look in their eyes, their voices dripping with hatred and derision when they speak of Israel and Jews. It really feels as if these influencers are falling into hell and taking their millions of followers with them.

I confess to being somewhat discouraged these days. The apathy of people to what is happening is stunning. But I keep writing, I keep speaking, although I’m not sure who’s listening a lot of times.

That’s why, although it’s difficult, I am compelled to write about what’s happening with Glenn Greenwald.

Just a couple of days ago, I made a joke out of the face slap Brigitte gave her husband, Emmanuel Macron. I felt like we needed a lighter moment. But this is so dark, there is no laughing about it. It’s a bit chilling that I just wrote in the Brigitte and Emmanuel piece: We all have secrets that we don’t want revealed. For the powerful, rich, and famous, it must be especially difficult to live under a microscope where every action is scrutinized. If a secret is revealed, it isn’t just family, colleagues or friends who find out, it’s the entire world.

Glenn Greenwald just found out how this feels.

So, what happened is that someone spread a video of Glenn Greenwald performing some pretty disgusting sexual acts. First of all, whoever posted the video, or videos, is a vile person, or persons. These acts happened in private, between consenting adults, and it should have stayed that way. But we don’t live in a private world anymore. It would be different if Greenwald was a pastor, for example, who preached against such acts. Then, he would need to be exposed. But as you can see from Greenwald’s response below, he doesn’t think he has anything to be ashamed of. It does beg the question, why do public figures like Greenwald so often film themselves doing things that they know could destroy them if ever made public. Keep in mind, that he has adopted children (his husband passed away not too long ago):

If I were Greenwald, I’d at least self-reflect that maybe I needed some therapy. Maybe what I was doing wasn’t normal (yes, I dared to say that—there are behaviors that are NOT normal), and I had some deep-rooted problems. But no. This is a man who seems to have no moral sense of right and wrong, clearly. In many ways, he is a reflection of how our western society has lost its way.

It fills me with despair and causes me deep anxiety because I grew up in the conservative Christian world where so many leaders hid their vices and preyed on members of their congregations, using the power and influence they had to abuse those beneath them. Watching the video of Greenwald brought it all back to me. But yes, I watched the video. It’s part of my job. I cannot hide from the truth, and I have to report on it.

But I am not even going to put a link to the video here. You don’t have to watch it, and I would strongly advise against it. I have no desire to promote the video in any way. That said, we still need to know about it.

It gets even more disturbing when one sees the feeding frenzy on social media, especially on Elon Musk’s X. I really do believe that as we feed AI our thoughts and our feelings and it feeds them back to us, we are losing touch with ourselves, we are losing touch with our humanity, we are becoming corrupted by AI, even as we, in turn, corrupt AI. It’s a vicious whirlpool pulling us down to the depths of hell.

The usual suspects who call themselves Christians, like Candace Owens, and others who are blatant fascists, like Dave Smith, have come to Greenwald’s defense. Why? Because Greenwald shares the most important trait they have in common: hatred for Jews. Greenwald is a hero to all these influencers because he’s considered a “respected” journalist and he’s done such a great job at spreading that hatred to the millions of people who look up to him.

In The Demonization of Jews, I wrote about how Greenwald maintains that there is no antisemitism on college campuses and Jews are quite safe. I also wrote about it in Hard Facts: From the River to the Sea where he mocked Jewish students who feared for their safety:

Yes, it’s all just a hoax.

Recently, Greenwald went on Tucker Carlson and said that Israel and Mossad are spying on America and Israel controls the CIA and Government. The usual stuff. (I can no longer keep up with Carlson’s constant propaganda campaign against Jews and the guests he has promoting it.)

With the release of this shocking video, it is now all over X that it’s punishment for Greenwald saying those things on Carlson’s podcast, just as Greenwald said in his response, that it is politically motivated by his enemies. This is an example of what people are saying:

Next minute: Israel leaks a video of Glenn with a Male Prostitute. He probably had Pegasus spyware on his phone.

Yes, silly me, of course Israel did it! Israel does everything! Amazing how Israel has its fingers in every pie, as if it doesn’t have more important things to think about than exposing Glenn Greenwald.

Greenwald is a self-loathing Jew, just like Norman Finkelstein and Gabor Matte, and I have come to despise him for that. A lot of people gave me grief when I first suggested that Tucker Carlson was pushing fascism when he had Darryl Cooper on his show. But I have been proved correct. Like so many others, within the last few weeks, Cooper has suddenly gone full on Nazi, with a series of obscene antisemitic posts. This is the one that relates to Greenwald. Here Cooper lists all the Jewish journalists that he admires. Notice who they are. He forgot to add Greenwald, but others in the comments reminded him of Greenwald’s commitment to the fascist cause:

With this exposure of Greenwald, the most twisted outcome is how Greenwald is being elevated to some kind of sainthood.

This is the gutter that we now live in, where we cannot even distinguish the difference between good and evil anymore:

And here:

Glenn Greenwald is the most reputable & outspoken Jewish journalist against the Palestinian Genocide. Israel trying to kink-shame a gay man for exposing their war crimes is very on brand. Thankfully, their stranglehold over our economic & political system is starting to crack.

I am going to take my walk now and pray and up lift my spirit with a few Bible verses, like Philippians 4:8:

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

Glenn Greenwald wouldn’t understand these verses. He would mock them, I’m sure. What in the world has happened to us?

