“What we call Man's power over Nature turns out to be a power exercised by some men over other men with Nature as its instrument.” ~ C. S. Lewis, The Abolition of Man

A new Olympics-style sporting event invites athletes to get as doped up on as many drugs as they want to compete. Think Roman Gladiators on steroids with a dash of The Squid Game and The Hunger Games thrown in.

Maybe these elite athletes won’t be competing against lions like the Roman gladiators, but they’ll be playing Russian roulette with their lives, as they ingest experimental drugs, all for up to $500,000 per event, including a $1 million bonus for breaking the 100m sprint or 50m freestyle world records.

Two-time 100-meter world champion James Magnussen is all in, saying he would “juice to the gills” for that $1 million prize.

“I don’t know heaps about (doping), to be honest,” he added. “I think you just go the pure testosterone. Pump your levels up to a superhuman level and then turn into a freak show.”

Australia’s James Magnussen, a two-time 100m freestyle world champion, will compete in the Enhanced Games next year in Las Vegas. Photograph: Daniel Boud/The Guardian

And freak show it shall be.

Set to kick off exactly a year from now at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, Enhanced Games will see “roided-up” weightlifters, swimmers, and runners face off to break both records and norms, as The Guardian reports.

What better place to hold the games than in Las Vegas, televised to the masses around the world. I can only imagine the frenzy as people vie for tickets to the live events. How much will debt-ridden citizens be willing to fork out for a seat in the arena. After all, they paid up to $10,000 for a seat at mediocre pop star Taylor Swift’s concerts. But the long-term consequences of this event go far beyond any concert or ordinary sports game.

The quest for ultimate enhancement is as old as the Olympic games themselves: the Greek physician Galen passed on knowledge from the ancient games to the Romans, praising the effects of eating herbs, mushrooms and testicles.

But again, these games go far beyond all of that, thanks to the pharmaceutical industry and AI and the obsession of the billionaire class with trans/posthumanism.

Speaking of testicles, the use of steroids can cause high blood pressure, thickening of the heart valves, decreased fertility and libido, and changes such as chest hair in women and shrunken testicles in men. And boosting the number of red blood cells thickens the blood, increasing the risk of having a stroke.

But for athletes like Magnussen, the risk is worth the potential reward.

Enhanced Games founder Dr. Aron D’Souza, an Australian law expert and Oxford University graduate, who is also a venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur, told Joe Rogan all about it on his podcast.

"The Enhanced Games is renovating the Olympic model for the 21st century," he said. "We are here to move humanity forward. The old rules didn't just hold back athletes; they held back humanity.”

Well, who wants to hold back humanity? Certainly not the billionaires. Rather than penalizing athletes for using banned substances, why not normalize and study their use in a medically supervised environment.

There are all kinds of ways athletes skirt around the rules and use drugs anyway. One of the most infamous cases was that of Lance Armstrong, the darling of the sports world—and the world in general—who admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. His case was anything but unusual, however. It’s been going on a long time. Eighty percent of the Tour de France medalists between 1996 and 2010 were “similarly tainted by doping,” according to the USADA report on Armstrong.

Not only that but go to your local gym and you will find that 6.3% of men in the western world already use anabolic steroids, enhancement drugs. Another 75% of men who regularly go to the gym are interested in using them. 25% of the products sold at your local GNC are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, but ordinary folks use them all the time.

You don’t have to be a genius to anticipate what’s going to happen once these games take off. It’s one more way for the drug industry to make a fortune off of marketing drugs directly to a gullible public.

Millions will watch these athletes and think that if they take the same drugs (and you can be sure all sorts of knockoffs will hit the market), they, too, will become superhuman.

"We are creating a new category of human excellence," the event declares in its promotional material . "A world where performance-enhancing drugs are used safely, openly, and under medical supervision."

Put another way, it’s a gladiator-style event where drugged-up athletes compete for the distraction of the masses, all medically supervised to ensure they don't dope themselves to death.

Okay, maybe they won’t die today, or tomorrow—or maybe they will—but who cares when it will benefit science and the quest for immortality.

What better way for the billionaire class to gain access to the best human physical specimens in order to experiment on their bodies than to offer top athletes a chance at fame and fortune as modern-day gladiators.

Competing athletes will be encouraged to indulge in steroids and even clinical trials drugs designated as “investigational medicinal products” that D’Souza claims will allow humanity to unlock “human potential.”

What are Investigational Medicinal Products? They are divided into four categories:

New Chemical Entities (NCEs) : Novel chemical substances with a novel mechanism of action. “New chemical entity” means any substance that has not been approved for marketing as a drug by a drug regulatory authority of any country.

Biologic Products: Products derived from biological sources, such as living organisms. Biological products include a wide range of products such as vaccines, blood and blood components, allergenics, somatic cells, gene therapy, and recombinant therapeutic proteins; they may be living entities such as cells and tissues.

Modified Biological Products : Altered forms of biological products, such as recombinant DNA technology. Put in a nutshell, we already know it’s possible to breed animals and plants to enhance their desirable characteristics and to ‘breed out’ their undesirable traits. If we can breed horses for speed or stamina, why not breed human beings for specifically human qualities such as intelligence, beauty, strength and so on.

Device-based IMPs: Medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance, such as drug-eluting stents. IMPs bring us ever closer to melding with machines, thanks to the Internet of Bodies (IoB). The IoB is a network of smart objects that are implantable, injectable, ingestible, and wearable, placed in, on, and around the human body, allowing for intra- and inter-body communications.

Essentially, these athletes are allowing themselves to be put into a petri dish and experimented on in unprecedented ways for the furtherance of trans/posthumanism.

It all fits nicely into Donald Trump’s Stargate plan, unveiled by the president just days after his inauguration.

As promised by billionaire Masayoshi Son, who, as I pointed out in Stargate, Part I: Trump's $500bn Venture Promises a Golden Age of AI believes that his 'emotional relationship' with AI, specifically his 'top advisor' ChatGPT, Stargate will usher in the birth of superhuman.

Stargate’s Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, has given more than $330 million to research about aging and age-related diseases. He’s helped fund Calico, an Alphabet company dedicated to improving human lifespan, as well as the Methuselah Foundation and multiple longevity biotech start-ups.

Ellison makes no secret of his bold plan of constant real-time surveillance of the populations, analyzed by Oracle-powered machine-learning products. “It will keep everyone on their best behavior,” he says.

Stargate represents a scientific dictatorship where everyone is hooked up to the Vast Machine and nobody can unhook, or they, quite literally, die. Drugs and entertainment like the Enhancement Games keep everyone’s attention off the fact that neither their bodies nor their minds are any longer their own.

Who’s funding the Enhanced Games?

The latest funding round includes investment from 1789 Capital, a firm led by Donald Trump Jr, Omeed Malik and Chris Buskirk. It’s interesting to note that Omeed Malik is also a major funder of Tucker Carlson. Chris Buskirk is the founder of American Greatness, a conservative media outlet that used to publish quite a few of my essays. But as is always the case, I never quite fit in, I probably criticized Donald Trump one time too many, and my association with AG ended. You can find a list of my AG essays here.

This is just the sort of venture Donald Trump will love. A video announcing the funding suggests Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The video is pretty dystopian. It starts with, “The media claims the Enhanced Games are impossible.”

“But in Trump’s America, ‘The impossible is what we do best.’” And that’s said by Trump himself.

Trump’s America? How does this all fit in with the MAHA “Make America Healthy Again” movement. I sure am confused.

Another big funder is Peter Thiel who has made no secret of his quest for immortality.

To that end, Thiel is investing in experiments that he thinks will help him to achieve his goal of living forever, or at least a lot longer than everyone else.

Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and data surveillance company Palantir (it is tracking YOU) and has backed Donald Trump ever since his 2016 presidential campaign, is known as one of the biggest advocates for life extension among the tech billionaires.

As far back as 2006, Thiel donated $3.5 million to support anti-ageing research through the non-profit Methuselah Mouse Prize foundation. “Rapid advances in biological science foretell of a treasure trove of discoveries this century, including dramatically improved health and longevity for all,” he said at the time. Thiel had upped his investment in Methuselah Mouse Prize foundation to $7 million by 2017, according to Time.

Not everyone is thrilled with the Enhancement Games.

“As we have seen through history, performance-enhancing drugs have taken a terrible physical and mental toll on many athletes. Some have died,” the World Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement. “Clearly this event would jeopardize [athletes’ health and well-being] by promoting the abuse of powerful substances and methods that should only be prescribed, if at all, for specific therapeutic needs.”

Travis Tygart, CEO of the US Anti-Doping Agency, was even more blunt. “It’s a dangerous clown show, not real sport,” he said.

But a few criticisms from boring old-timers isn’t going to stop progress.

The traditional Olympics all but died last year, thanks to the controversy surrounding Imane Khelif, the boxer who fought as a woman and won Gold.

Khalif is still fighting as a woman. In the Enhancement Games, nobody’s going to care about such controversies. It won’t matter if an athlete identifies as a man or a woman or a fish, all that will matter is whether or not the drugs they’re taking make them a winner.

The bigger lie than what’s told to the athletes is what’s told to the masses. Just let the elites benefit first. Let them experiment on you, and you can even pay them for the privilege and eventually the “trickle-down effect” will mean you benefit, too.

“Technologies that initially are only affordable to the rich typically become more widely available with time,” Stefan Schubert, a researcher at the London School of Economics and Political Science who specializes in “effective altruism,” told CNBC. Indeed, this is true of everything from air travel to smartphones and medicine.

Tech investor Jaan Tallinn, the co-founder of Skype, told CNBC that Silicon Valley’s quest to live forever will eventually benefit humanity as a whole.

“I think involuntary death is clearly morally bad, which makes the quest for longevity a morally noble thing to engage in,” Tallinn said. “Early adopters always tend to pay more and take larger risks than the ‘mass market,’ so if therapies start off on the expensive/risky side, that’s to be expected.”

Thank goodness for the sacrifice of the billionaires, putting all that money into overcoming death, using whatever means necessary to achieve their goals—for the good of us all. And if a few athletes die along the way, they were heroes. Hey, just think of how their organs can be harvested…but that’s a whole other topic.

The Enhancement Games are bigger than just entertainment. They could well be the making of superhumanity. Or more likely humanity’s destruction.

I’ve been thinking a lot about C. S. Lewis’s The Abolition of Man lately. It is chillingly prophetic. As Lewis warns:

“In a sort of ghastly simplicity, we remove the organ and demand the function. We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.”

