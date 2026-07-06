Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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j p m's avatar
j p m
7h

Got me nauseous for starting w queers for Palestine Greenwald. I despise nobody more than that devil from his days at the CCP controlled the intercept. Carlson features him these days. There are 90 million in Iran, so they can easily coerce a million into the streets for a critical pay check. That Canary Mission video was powerful, thanks for posting it.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
2h

ps, on yer new postin' in the email the beginnin's included an' I had ta laff at the keffiya sportin' pro-"Fallastinian" sportin' the Scobby-Doo shirt. Oh the irony!

Scooby Doo is a velly jooish cartoon. 'Twas created by Joe Ruby (jooish) with Ken Spears at the request of jooish network producer (the legendary) Fred Silverman. Scooby wuz voiced by legendary jooish voice actor Don Messick who also did Astro from the Jetsons btw (with other jooish voice actors performin' other roles), an' the show hadda famous theme song scribed by two joos David Mook & Ben Raleigh (born Benny Wingate) & performed by the jooish Larry Marks (born Lawrence Markowitz). Too much! Rock that keffiya from Chynnah miss but yer Scooby comes from a Joo-Bee ;-)

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