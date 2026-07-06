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I can’t stand Glenn Greenwald, but he is right when he says about the funeral:

Americans were told this is what Iranians would do to express gratitude to American and Israeli invaders for bombing them: pour out on the streets to welcome us as liberators.

That never happened. Instead, Iranians are pouring into the streets to mourn the assassination of their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

And because Americans are indoctrinated to think “bigger is better” many are saying, wait a minute, look at that crowd. Wow, maybe we’re wrong and they’re right. Look at their dedication. They actually believe in their religion. They love their leaders.

We sure don’t.

We’re so lost, so empty, so hungry for something to believe in due to years of having our own faith and foundation undermined by Marxist professors on college campuses and by our media, our politicians, even our own churches, saying we should embrace everything and everyone. Be all-inclusive.

I have a bone to pick with leading atheists like Sam Harris and Richard Dawkins, leading voices in the New Atheism movement that criticized religion and gained widespread attention in the mid‑2000s.

These two men greatly contributed to the demise of Christianity in the West, and they would have been very proud of that achievement.

Dawkins said: "The very idea that we get a moral compass from religion is horrible. Not only should we not get our moral compass from religion, as a matter of fact we don't."

Harris expressed endless contempt for Christianity: “It is time we admitted, from kings and presidents on down, that there is no evidence that any of our books was authored by the Creator of the universe. The Bible, it seems certain, was the work of sand-strewn men and women…”

And yet, now, these two atheists suddenly call themselves “cultural Christians”, having realized that oops, maybe Christian values are important after all, especially when compared to the values of Islam. Maybe all religions aren’t the same and one is better than another.

"I do think that we are culturally a Christian country, and I call myself a Cultural Christian,” says Dawkins. He goes on to make sure everyone knows he is not a “believer.” And we are supposed to think what he is saying makes sense.

Intellectuals like this never understood that true Christianity has nothing to do with the wars between Catholics and Protestants, or the many of the dangerous people who call themselves Christians today, such as Tucker Carlson. Christianity has to do with the TEACHINGS OF JESUS.

Jesus was either a liar a lunatic, or he was who he claimed to be: the Son of God.

Men like Harris and Dawkins did all they could to destroy faith in Jesus by attacking manmade religion, not realizing that if people lose faith in Jesus, something else will fill the void.

And that something turned out to be a hybrid of Communism/Islamism/Nazism.

Harris and Dawkins arrogantly shrug their shoulders as if they had nothing to do with this catastrophe, insisting that they are such intellectual giants we must all listen to them now as they go back on everything they said before, and still, they don’t understand what they are talking about.

You cannot just drape Christianity on your shoulders. At the first challenge it will fall off and the empty soul beneath will still be there. Only true faith can stand up to evil.

A growing multitude of humans are falling under the force of evil. But why would men like Harris and Dawkins care about that anyway. If they don’t believe in God and Satan, in good and evil, what does any of this matter which way people go. We might as well be followers of Mohammed as followers of Jesus, right? There has to be more than just a cultural facade.

This is how a bunch of American communism/nazi influencers think—and perhaps many of them were influenced by Harris and Dawkins. One thing is as good as another, and why not let it be Islam if it gives them more money and fame. And so, they quickly scurried off to Tehran to report on the funeral.

One of those influencers is Patrick Henningsen. We were friends once. We connected during Covid. He was the first person to have me on a podcast, his 21Wire. I remember how nervous I was, but he was a very good host, and I enjoyed being able to share my thoughts. He was instrumental in introducing me to many others fighting against mask, lockdown and Covid vaccine mandates. We were a little army of voices, supporting one another. I really thought these were my people.

And then October 7th happened and the world went from light to dark. Covid was forgotten as if it had never been. No more talk of the World Economic Forum and the dangers of the One World Government and the Surveillance State. Suddenly, almost everyone I’d built relationships with were spewing hatred about Israel and Zionists. Naturally, that was the end of our association.

Patrick Henningsen is now in his element. He has grown his communist/nazi/Islam anti-Israel audience enormously. Here he is at Khamenei’s funeral:

PASSION AND PILGRIMAGE: IRANIANS UNITE TO HONOUR THEIR SUPREME LEADER (PART 1)

Experience the unity of a nation in mourning as we join the Funeral procession. This clip captures the huge turnout and emotional atmosphere at the Grand Masala funeral ceremony and the massive participation of Iranians travelling from all corners to honour the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Here’s some other accounts from the funeral.

During the ceremonies, regime poet Mohammad Rasouli, who served as the master of ceremonies, openly called for Trump's assassination over the loudspeakers, according to the Associated Press.

Why would we be surprised? It’s no different from what we’ve been hearing on the streets of the United States and in our schools ever since Oct 7, 2023.

Iranians held a giant effigy of President Trump hanging with his hands covered in blood as protestors chant “Death To America” and “Kill Trump”.

That could have been in New York; we’ve seen such sights in the US, it’s nothing new.

Among some of the other useful American idiots at the funeral are Hasan Piker and Max Blumenthal.

They call the US the greatest tyranny, yet they aren’t afraid they’ll be imprisoned, tortured or killed for calling for America’s downfall or attending the funeral of the leader of the country at which we’ve been at war.

Nor do they mention the tens of thousands of protestors in Iran who have been tortured and killed in recent months.

Below, Iranians carry huge posters of the Americans they want to see assassinated. And okay, it’s only fair if America kills their leaders, they should have a right to express who they want killed, too. The problem is that so many Americans agree with them!

Below, the most pathetic useful idiot out there, Jackson Hinkle says the world is finally going to see the true unity of the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

But the grand prize goes to Palestine Action US founder Calla Walsh calling Ayatollah Khamenei the “greatest anti-Imperialist leader” in her lifetime.

She hasn’t lived long enough, obviously.

Walsh grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts and attended expensive private schools and is a perfect example of the rotten core of our educational system teaching our youth to hate their own country. Her father, Chris Walsh, is an English professor and director of Boston University’s college writing program, while her mother, Mary Walsh, is a writer of young adult fiction and teaches at Harvard Extension School.

Below, she gives a mind-numbing speech, thanking the Islamic regime for inviting American influencers to their beautiful country.

“We do not deserve such kindness,” she says.

“We all have a duty when we go back to the countries we come from to share the truth we saw here and to struggle against Zionism and imperialism,” she further says.

“Struggle” is a horrific word, that brings back memories to those who survived torture under communism of the “struggle sessions.”

She peppers her speech with worn-out communist phrases that I heard myself in the Soviet Union and other communist countries, like “glory to the martyrs” and “glory to the axis of resistance,” and then the phrases that I heard in Egypt since my childhood, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” She even says them in Arabic. What a star.

But her demeanor is very weird. Either she took too much Xanax, or someone is holding a knife to her back, or she’s made the full transition from human to cyborg. She is a terrifying example of someone who would stand there without emotion, watching protestors be tortured in a “struggle session.”

These privileged Americans know nothing of struggle and hardship. They praise monsters while ignoring the courageous young Iranians who took to the streets and were tortured and hung from cranes in town squares for daring to speak freely.

When I think of all of this, it feels like I’m in one of those funhouses where reality is twisted out of proportion and I’m not longer sure what is up and what is down and how I can get out of there.

To remind ourselves of who the brave young Iranians are, please listen to Meli Imani below, singing Khodafez (Goodbye) in the streets of Tehran during the January protests. As she sings, the sound of the “Morality Police” can be heard approaching. In Iran, it is illegal for women to sing in public.

I wrote so many essays about these brave souls, like Sentenced to Death. Here are some of the girls and women murdered.

Here are some of the young boys murdered:

Shame on Americans that are so stupid as to stand against the young people above and for those who tortured and killed them.

Has no one warned them that after they “take down the empire from within,” they will be the first to be killed by the new Islamic/Communist/Nazi Empire. Maybe they have been told and they just don’t listen. Their five minutes of fame is far more important.

Please watch the short video below showing the unity between this three-headed monster of Communism/Islamism/Nazism:

The West is in freefall. And still our heads are in the sand.

President Trump will be at the NATO Summit in Turkey tomorrow, cozying up to Erdogan who he calls his good friend and a great leader. He says Erdogan can look forward to a $700 million jet engine deal. Turkey is on Trump’s ‘Gaza Board of Peace’. Turkey wants to send its military to Gaza to breathe down Israel’s neck along with a host of other Muslim nations that have vowed its destruction.

Erdogan calls Zionism “a genocidal, expansionist ideology” and fighting against it a “struggle for the collective survival” of his nation.

Trump’s personal business deals in Turkey earn him hundreds of millions of dollars, as do his interests in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. How can he be impartial. We lied to the people of Iran who went into the streets and were gunned down and now they are forgotten as more deals are made with the monsters.

Instead of sucking up to Erdogan and these other Islamist leaders, we should speak like Amichai Chikli:

Greetings to Erdogan, the patron of Hamas and ISIS, the dictator who jails every critical journalist, the man behind the barbaric rapes and massacres of Kurdish, Druze, and Alawite minorities, the megalomaniac who has lost his mind, a grotesque hybrid of Hitler and Sinwar.



We all know how narcissistic power obsessed fanatics like you begin and how they end.

The Jewish people have never feared mere flesh and blood, from Pharaoh until today.



Unlike you, we have faith in the God of truth and mercy and in the Ten Commandments, none of which you have ever kept.

The more Israel is abandoned by the world, the stronger their faith grows.

If the United States doesn’t learn this lesson from Israel, we will be given over to the forces of evil. Unfortunately, it’s already happening, since we can’t seem to tell the difference between who’s good and who’s evil anymore.

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