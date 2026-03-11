You can listen to me read this article here:

0:00 -9:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Less than forty-eight hours after the US started bombing Iran’s despotic regime, the women of Iran’s Olympic soccer team stood in defiance of their government by choosing not to sing the national anthem. It was clear why they refused to sing. They were protesting the slaughter of tens of thousands of heroic protesters demonstrating against tyranny.

Well, I mean, so what, right? All that will happen to them is they will probably be imprisoned and tortured, maybe even killed. But really, that’s nothing to complain about.

Not compared to our own homegrown hero, WNBA star Brittany Griner. Remember in 2020 when Griner so inspiringly said:

“I’m not going to be out there for the national anthem. If the (WNBA) continues to want to play it, that’s fine. It will be all season long, I’ll not be out there.”

She added: “I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season.”

Now, that takes courage. And wow, did she suffer for it. People said nasty things about her.

Then she was arrested and imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months due to cartridges filled with hashish oil that were found in her possession at the airport. That’s illegal in Russia.

But, seriously, how dare they! She’s an American! A superstar! She knows she can do whatever she wants.

And so, she cried to be saved by the government she despised and claimed had mercilessly abused and oppressed her from childhood. Which, I suppose, is how she became such a big star.

Sure enough, that government came through for Griner, despite her hatred for it. The US made a deal with the Kremlin, exchanging Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer, Victor Bout, affectionately known as Russia’s “Merchant of Death",” who was serving a 25-year federal sentence on charges of conspiracy to kill American citizens and officials.

Now, there’s a fair exchange, right?

Griner came back a little humbled, but not for long. We haven’t heard her speaking up on behalf of the Iranian women’s soccer team. By why should she when there are more important things to complain about, like a bigger salary.

How about advocates in women’s sports like Megan Rapinoe and Jemele Hill — who fearlessly grab microphones every chance they get to trash their own president, stomp their feet about trans kids’ rights, the evils of ICE and white men, and how they aren’t paid enough.

Crickets. Not a peep over the plight of the Iranian women’s soccer team.

Oh wait, the USA women’s hockey team did make a stink when President Trump joked that he was forced to invite them to the White House and the USA men’s hockey team laughed at it. Now, that’s oppression! That’s abuse!

Let’s be clear. When you’re an American athlete refusing to stand or sing along with the national anthem, trashing the president, or making whatever claims of oppression and abuse you want, it will get you … absolutely nothing, no persecution whatsoever. What it will get you is a lot of sympathy from the media and more positive publicity for yourself.

When you’re an Iranian athlete, merely not singing the national anthem can get you a death sentence back home. Imagine if those Iranian women had trashed the Ayatollah Khamanei to the press. A fatwah would be taken out against them. Maybe it’s already happened.

Isn’t it funny how Griner begged to come home to freedom after being imprisoned by a tyrannical government while these Iranian athletes begged not to be sent home because they would be imprisoned by a tyrannical regime.

I hope everyone sees the difference.

Even accepting asylum is a difficult choice because it can mean persecution, imprisonment and death for family members back home. I can’t know for sure why the other members of the team didn’t accept asylum but it’s likely fears for the fate of family members was a factor.

I have to give a shout out to the Iranian men I have known.

I’ve written about my Grand Master, Morteza Alborzi, who taught me Okinawan weapons—the tonfa, sai, nunchakus, and the bo. He was VERY tough. I was the only woman in this weapons class, there were plenty of tough men, but when he had to leave to take a phone call or something, he always asked me to lead the class—a woman! That was one of the greatest compliments I have ever received.

Back in Iran, he had been the captain for the Iranian karate team and traveled internationally to competitions. He had also trained the Iranian military. He told me the story how at one event he refused to bow to Khomeini’s picture. For his defiance, he was imprisoned and tortured. Two times, they took him out to an isolated place and put a gun to his head to kill him. Psychological torture. Eventually, he got out and he managed to escape over the mountains and come to America.

I really love this man, although we lost contact a while ago. Here is his inspiring story. He talks about his imprisonment around the 8-minute mark, warning that it is “X” rated, meaning the tortures were horrific:

I have known many brave Iranian men like him. One of my best friends is an Iranian man and he is one of the kindest and most respectful people. I wrote about him in one of my first essays in 2021, The Reluctant Revolutionary.

Another Iranian friend saved a woman from drowning back in Iran. The water was divided into the women’s section (wearing full coverings) and the men’s section. This woman was drowning and no one would save her. He did. He crossed the line and went over to the women’s side and saved her life, giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. That was a crime. Even touching her was a crime. For that, he was imprisoned.

These women seeking asylum take me back to the Cold War era when athletes, artists, writers, scientists, sought asylum in the West. We welcomed them, we knew that we were free and where they were coming from was not.

I remember Mikhail Baryshnikov’s defection in 1974. If anyone knows the film, White Nights, it’s one of my favorites.

I am so disappointed in the women of the West. After October 7th, I expected female journalists I had been close to who were fighting for the rights of children against “gender affirming care” and educating the public about transhumanism, to speak out in solidarity with the Israeli women who had been raped and murdered by Hamas and Gazan civilians. They never said a word. In fact, some of these women who had fought so hard against the “patriarchy” made fun of the Israeli women, calling them liars.

Where was their support for Iranian women being imprisoned, tortured and killed for removing their hijabs? They were busy praising the oppressors, saying hijabs are a symbol of freedom.

Shame on these women. There is something seriously wrong with them.

I pray for the safety of the Iranian women returning to Iran. I pray for the safety of the families of those who chose to seek asylum.

Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke with members of the Iranian national women's soccer team who declared asylum in Australia on March 10, 2026.

God bless the people of Iran, especially the brave women who have fought since 1979 for freedom.

Share

Leave a comment