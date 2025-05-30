Break Free Media

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
16h

Indeed, we reap what we sow. The wars today are almost exclusively our (USA) wars, our military and the Deep State (ordered by the Bankers Cabal). We pit one side against the other, choosing the "winner" that best suits our purpose. When the Soviets were fighting in Afghanistan, we backed the Mujahedeen, "freedom fighters". They took control of Afghanistan and we now call them Taliban. Together we grow poppies (heroin), enjoyed in the US, while the Deep State enjoys the profits, to be used to start the next war. Now, the Deep State profits from fentanyl. We start wars for control, to bolster the petro dollar, to enrich the Military-Industrial- (Pharmaceutical) Complex. Our "friends" become our "enemies" and visa-versa. It is a tangled, convoluted web that is spun. The ironic part is these wars are for the benefit of "democracy". Millions die as we sit on our butts watching tv or entrapped on social media, sucking down our beer or favored intoxicant.

It is doubtful the country and the rest of the planet can continue this routine. History bears witness.

Damien Buckley's avatar
Damien Buckley
17h

I never imagined the wave of antisemitism following October 7, not for a minute. Perhaps as a non-Jewish person it never occurred to me, but at 50 I had just never encountered it in the UK or Australia despite having Jewish friends and family.

What I did experience however was how easily and quickly we unvaccinated were cast aside and demonised- and then I got it.

But what followed shocked me further, and by saying this I’m not suggesting any causality even though it has occurred to me; but the aftermath of October 7 cleaved the burgeoning ‘freedom’ movement in two as cleanly as if wrought by a samurai sword. I recently heard Bret Weinstein discuss this with Tucker Carlson and hearing him elaborate on how deeply it had cut was quite the thing.

It’s almost as though they know precisely where to poke, prod, and to cut…

