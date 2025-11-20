Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David B. Miller's avatar
David B. Miller
4h

Top of my head I can’t remember the exact quote or citation, but the deceiver will deceive if possible even the elect, the true believers whose trust is in Christ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Funtime Frankie's avatar
Funtime Frankie
4h

Good for you for correcting this right away Karen.

It genuinely was a mistake, just not the sort of 'mistake' that the BBC say they made when they spliced several clips together to make it look like Trump had directly incited the storming of the Capitol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture