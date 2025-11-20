I never, ever want to share anything deceptive with my readers or listeners. Abd actually, this illustrates exactly the psychological warfare and the confusion it causes.

This morning, I was going over my last essay, Are the Judeo-Christian God and the Islamic God the same? (now corrected) and realized, much to my chagrin, that the video (actually Joe Rogan’s voice) was fake. So, I put “DEEP FAKE” in the heading and have added this at the top of the essay:

I am adding this introduction on Nov. 20, 2025; to say I went over my essay this morning and realized I had been fooled! Exactly as I warn about in this essay! It is altered by AI. However, that doesn’t change the point I am making with this essay. It actually reenforces the fact that this message is being pushed relentlessly online. If I had realized it was a fake from the beginning, I would have wanted to write this essay even more—I apologize for not getting it immediately.

In this video (well it is just Rogan’s voice) we have Joe Rogan raving about how Christianity and Islam are really the same, how we all worship the same God and how Mohammad was the last prophet in a long line of prophets that included Jesus, and how Mel Gibson inspired him to think like this. What?

Using the voice of Joe Rogan, someone conservatives trust (although I do not trust him) to push Islam is unsettling to say the least. Knowing that it is a lie actually makes it more concerning, not less so. Because in another sense, it isn’t a lie. It is exactly what Islam promotes. It is exactly what Rogan has never pushed back on when he has had guests on like Dave Smith—multiple times.

It is all part of the confusion being inflicted psychologically, and what is and isn’t truth being shifted.

So, from here, I am just going to keep this essay the same, as I said, the fact the video is fake, only makes in more concerning—I just wish I had realized it before I wrote this, but again, that illustrates how deceptive things have become.

And there you have it, everyone. I am now going to walk to the gym and have a serious workout to recover from my embarrassment!

Honesty, admitting mistakes, is always the best policy.

